علّقت الناطقة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا على مطالبة اليابان بإزالة مجمع النصر التذكاري في مدينة خاباروفسك، معتبرة أن الطلب غير واقعي إلى حد يشبه -على حد وصفها- «كمطالبة الشمس ألا تشرق».

وقالت زاخاروفا في تصريح لوكالة (نوفوستي): إن الموقف الياباني يتجاهل الحقائق التاريخية الراسخة، مضيفة: «لم يبقَ لهم سوى مطالبة الريح ألا تهبّ والشمس ألا تشرق»، مؤكدة أن الأرض الروسية محمية بإرث الأسلاف، وأن الذاكرة التاريخية محفورة في النصب التذكارية.

وكانت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايشي قد دعت موسكو إلى تفكيك النصب التذكاري الذي يخلّد الانتصار السوفييتي على اليابان في الحرب العالمية الثانية، معتبرةً أن وجود شعار الأقحوان (رمز اليابان) على العلامة الحدودية المكسورة في تصميم النصب أمر غير مقبول.

ويبلغ ارتفاع النصب التذكاري نحو 15 مترًا، ويظهر فيه جندي سوفييتي يحطم علامة حدودية تحمل الأقحوان بعقب بندقيته، في إشارة إلى نهاية الحرب وانتصار الجيش الأحمر. وقد أثار تدشين المجمع في خاباروفسك جدلًا سياسيًا بين البلدين، وسط تبادل تصريحات حادة حول دلالاته التاريخية.