The user's minutes in front of the phone screen have become a target that digital applications and platforms compete for, as the time spent within the app has become an important indicator of its presence and ability to attract an audience, leading to a quiet daily battle over limited hours shared by dozens of services.

This competition is evident from the very moment the phone is unlocked; a notification invites users to return, a video starts playing automatically, another waits for a finger movement, and new content appears continuously. Each step seems simple on its own, but together they make it more difficult to step out of the browsing circle, especially with the rise of short videos.

Recommendation systems enhance this experience, as platforms leverage user interactions and interests to provide content that aligns with their previous choices. Watching a specific clip or pausing at a post or interacting with it helps create a picture of what the user prefers, making the next content more aligned with their interests.

The competition transcends the boundaries of social media; video, music, gaming, shopping, news, and streaming applications all seek a share of the same day. Every additional minute carries the opportunity to view an advertisement, purchase a service, renew a subscription, or continue consuming content.

On the other hand, users have begun to possess tools that help them understand where their time goes, from screen time reports to setting app limits and turning off certain notifications. Amid this race, time has become an essential part of the relationship between humans and their phones. Between one notification and another clip, the most important question remains: how many minutes did we enter the app for, and how many minutes did we actually spend before leaving?