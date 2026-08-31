تحولت دقائق المستخدم أمام شاشة الهاتف إلى هدف تتنافس عليه التطبيقات والمنصات الرقمية، بعدما أصبح الوقت الذي يقضيه داخل التطبيق مؤشراً مهماً على قوة حضوره وقدرته على جذب الجمهور، لتبدأ معركة يومية هادئة على ساعات محدودة تتقاسمها عشرات الخدمات.

وتظهر هذه المنافسة، منذ اللحظة الأولى لفتح الهاتف؛ إشعاراً يدعو إلى العودة، ومقطعاً يبدأ تلقائياً، وآخر ينتظر حركة إصبع، ومحتوى جديداً يظهر باستمرار. وتبدو كل خطوة بسيطة بمفردها، لكنها مجتمعة تجعل الخروج من دائرة التصفح أكثر صعوبة، خصوصاً مع انتشار الفيديوهات القصيرة.

وتزيد أنظمة التوصية من قوة هذه التجربة، إذ تستفيد المنصات من تفاعلات المستخدم واهتماماته لتقديم محتوى يتوافق مع اختياراته السابقة. مشاهدة مقطع معين أو التوقف أمام منشور أو التفاعل معه، تساعد في رسم صورة لما يفضله، ليصبح المحتوى التالي أكثر قرباً من اهتماماته.

وتتجاوز المنافسة حدود منصات التواصل؛ فتطبيقات الفيديو والموسيقى والألعاب والتسوق والأخبار وخدمات البث، تبحث جميعها عن مساحة من اليوم نفسه. وكل دقيقة إضافية تحمل فرصة لمشاهدة إعلان، أو شراء خدمة، أو تجديد اشتراك، أو الاستمرار في استهلاك المحتوى.

وفي الجهة الأخرى، بدأ المستخدم يمتلك أدوات تساعده على معرفة أين يذهب وقته، من تقارير مدة استخدام الشاشة إلى تحديد وقت التطبيقات وإيقاف بعض الإشعارات. وسط هذا السباق، أصبح الوقت جزءاً أساسياً من العلاقة بين الإنسان وهاتفه. وبين إشعار ومقطع وآخر، يبقى السؤال الأكثر أهمية: كم دقيقة دخلنا من أجلها إلى التطبيق، وكم دقيقة قضيناها فعلياً قبل أن نغادر؟