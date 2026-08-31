OpenAI is moving to stop supplying its AI models to the programming platform "Cursor," following the transfer of ownership of the platform to Elon Musk's company "SpaceX," in a move that adds a new chapter to the ongoing dispute between Musk and OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman. The company has informed "SpaceX" of its intention to terminate the contract that allows "Cursor" to use its models, setting November 12, 2026, as a proposed date to cease the service, explaining that it has given developers the longest notice period allowed by the agreement.

OpenAI attributed the decision to concerns about compliance with the terms of using its technologies, citing previous experiences with companies owned by Musk. The agreement made with "Cursor" allows the company to terminate the collaboration within a specified period after a change in ownership of the platform.

SpaceX had acquired the company developing "Cursor" in a deal valued at $60 billion, before completing the acquisition in August.

In response, co-founder of "Cursor" Michael Trewil confirmed that discussions were taking place with "OpenAI" to try to address the issue, while Musk responded to the decision by saying he "doesn't care."