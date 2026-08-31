تتجه «أوبن إيه آي» إلى وقف تزويد منصة البرمجة «Cursor» بنماذجها للذكاء الاصطناعي، عقب انتقال ملكية المنصة إلى شركة «سبيس إكس» التابعة لإيلون ماسك، في خطوة تضيف فصلاً جديداً إلى الخلاف الممتد بين ماسك والرئيس التنفيذي لـ«أوبن إيه آي» سام ألتمان. وأبلغت الشركة «سبيس إكس» اعتزامها إنهاء العقد الذي يتيح لـ«Cursor» استخدام نماذجها، وحددت 12 نوفمبر 2026 موعداً مقترحاً لوقف الخدمة، موضحة أنها منحت المطورين أطول فترة إشعار يسمح بها الاتفاق.

وأرجعت «أوبن إيه آي» القرار إلى مخاوف تتعلق بالالتزام بشروط استخدام تقنياتها، مستندة إلى تجارب سابقة مع شركات يملكها ماسك. ويتيح الاتفاق المبرم مع «Cursor» للشركة، إنهاء التعاون خلال فترة محددة بعد حدوث تغيير في ملكية المنصة.

وكانت «سبيس إكس» قد استحوذت على الشركة المطورة لـ«Cursor» في صفقة بلغت قيمتها 60 مليار دولار، قبل إتمام عملية الاستحواذ خلال أغسطس الجاري.

وفي المقابل، أكد المؤسس المشارك لـ«Cursor» مايكل ترويل، إجراء محادثات مع «أوبن إيه آي» لمحاولة معالجة القضية، فيما رد ماسك على القرار قائلاً إنه «لا يكترث».