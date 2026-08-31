تتجه «أوبن إيه آي» إلى وقف تزويد منصة البرمجة «Cursor» بنماذجها للذكاء الاصطناعي، عقب انتقال ملكية المنصة إلى شركة «سبيس إكس» التابعة لإيلون ماسك، في خطوة تضيف فصلاً جديداً إلى الخلاف الممتد بين ماسك والرئيس التنفيذي لـ«أوبن إيه آي» سام ألتمان. وأبلغت الشركة «سبيس إكس» اعتزامها إنهاء العقد الذي يتيح لـ«Cursor» استخدام نماذجها، وحددت 12 نوفمبر 2026 موعداً مقترحاً لوقف الخدمة، موضحة أنها منحت المطورين أطول فترة إشعار يسمح بها الاتفاق.
وأرجعت «أوبن إيه آي» القرار إلى مخاوف تتعلق بالالتزام بشروط استخدام تقنياتها، مستندة إلى تجارب سابقة مع شركات يملكها ماسك. ويتيح الاتفاق المبرم مع «Cursor» للشركة، إنهاء التعاون خلال فترة محددة بعد حدوث تغيير في ملكية المنصة.
وكانت «سبيس إكس» قد استحوذت على الشركة المطورة لـ«Cursor» في صفقة بلغت قيمتها 60 مليار دولار، قبل إتمام عملية الاستحواذ خلال أغسطس الجاري.
وفي المقابل، أكد المؤسس المشارك لـ«Cursor» مايكل ترويل، إجراء محادثات مع «أوبن إيه آي» لمحاولة معالجة القضية، فيما رد ماسك على القرار قائلاً إنه «لا يكترث».
OpenAI is moving to stop supplying its AI models to the programming platform "Cursor," following the transfer of ownership of the platform to Elon Musk's company "SpaceX," in a move that adds a new chapter to the ongoing dispute between Musk and OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman. The company has informed "SpaceX" of its intention to terminate the contract that allows "Cursor" to use its models, setting November 12, 2026, as a proposed date to cease the service, explaining that it has given developers the longest notice period allowed by the agreement.
OpenAI attributed the decision to concerns about compliance with the terms of using its technologies, citing previous experiences with companies owned by Musk. The agreement made with "Cursor" allows the company to terminate the collaboration within a specified period after a change in ownership of the platform.
SpaceX had acquired the company developing "Cursor" in a deal valued at $60 billion, before completing the acquisition in August.
In response, co-founder of "Cursor" Michael Trewil confirmed that discussions were taking place with "OpenAI" to try to address the issue, while Musk responded to the decision by saying he "doesn't care."