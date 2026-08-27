ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 5 درجات، اليوم، منطقة شمال التبت الصينية، وفقًا للمركز الألماني لأبحاث علوم الأرض.

وأوضح المركز أن الزلزال وقع على عمق 10 كيلومترات، مشيرًا إلى أن مركزه يقع على بُعد مئات الأميال شمال المناطق الحدودية بين الصين ونيبال التي شهدت أمس فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية أسفرت عن مقتل المئات.

وكانت وكالة أنباء الصين الجديدة (شينخوا) قد نقلت عن مركز شبكات الزلازل الصيني أن زلزالًا بلغت قوته 4.7 درجة ضرب منطقة ناغتشيوي في التبت أمس.

وفي سياق متصل، فعّلت السلطات الصينية خطة الاستجابة للفيضانات من المستوى الرابع في التبت، وسط مخاوف من انهيار بحيرة حاجزة.