A 5-magnitude earthquake struck the northern region of Chinese Tibet today, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The center explained that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, noting that its epicenter is located hundreds of miles north of the border areas between China and Nepal, which experienced floods and landslides yesterday that resulted in the deaths of hundreds.

The Xinhua News Agency reported that the China Earthquake Networks Center indicated that a 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Nagqu area in Tibet yesterday.

In a related context, Chinese authorities activated a level four flood response plan in Tibet, amid fears of a dam lake collapse.