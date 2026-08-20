A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Andes region in southern Peru today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 38 kilometers northwest of the city of Obahuacho, in the province of Parinacochas, which is part of the Ayacucho region, at a depth of 66.7 kilometers.

Residents felt the earthquake in several areas of southern Peru, including Ica and Arequipa.