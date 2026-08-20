ضرب زلزال بقوة 6.7 درجة على مقياس ريختر منطقة الأنديز بجنوب بيرو اليوم، حسبما ذكرت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية.

وأفادت الهيئة بأن مركز الزلزال على بعد 38 كيلومترًا شمال غربي مدينة أوباهواتشو، في مقاطعة باريناكوتشاس التابعة لمنطقة أياكوتشو، وعمق 66.7 كيلومتر.

وشعر السكان بالزلزال في عدة مناطق جنوبي بيرو، منها إيكا وإريكيبا.