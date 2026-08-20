ضرب زلزال بقوة 6.7 درجة على مقياس ريختر منطقة الأنديز بجنوب بيرو اليوم، حسبما ذكرت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية.
وأفادت الهيئة بأن مركز الزلزال على بعد 38 كيلومترًا شمال غربي مدينة أوباهواتشو، في مقاطعة باريناكوتشاس التابعة لمنطقة أياكوتشو، وعمق 66.7 كيلومتر.
وشعر السكان بالزلزال في عدة مناطق جنوبي بيرو، منها إيكا وإريكيبا.
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Andes region in southern Peru today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The agency reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 38 kilometers northwest of the city of Obahuacho, in the province of Parinacochas, which is part of the Ayacucho region, at a depth of 66.7 kilometers.
Residents felt the earthquake in several areas of southern Peru, including Ica and Arequipa.