Both Germany and Spain announced today that they have recorded a record number of heat-related deaths over the past weeks, as both countries and many European nations experienced one of the hottest summers on record.

Germany recorded around 14,000 heat-related deaths this summer, according to official data released on Thursday.

According to the weekly report from the German health authority, 9,600 of those deaths were recorded during the week from June 22 to June 28, when temperatures exceeded 41 degrees in some areas.

The Spanish public health institute also reported on Thursday approximately 4,500 heat-related deaths since June 1.