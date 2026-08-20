أعلنت كل من ألمانيا وإسبانيا اليوم، تسجيل أعداد قياسية من الوفيات جراء موجات الحر خلال الأسابيع الماضية، بعدما شهد البلدان والعديد من الدول الأوروبية، صيفًا يُعد من الأشد حرارة على الإطلاق.

وسجلت المانيا نحو 14 ألف حالة وفاة مرتبطة بالحر هذا الصيف وفقًا لبيانات رسمية صدرت الخميس.

وبحسب التقرير الأسبوعي الصادر عن الهيئة الصحية الألمانية، فإن 9600 من حالات الوفاة تلك سُجلت خلال الأسبوع الممتد من 22 إلى 28 يونيو والذي تجاوزت فيها درجات الحرارة 41 درجة في بعض المناطق.

كما سجل معهد الصحة العامة الإسباني الخميس نحو 4500 حالة وفاة مرتبطة بالحر منذ الأول من يونيو.