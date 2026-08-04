The General Directorate of Passports has urged citizens to keep their passports safe both inside and outside the Kingdom, protecting them from loss, theft, or damage, and storing them in secure places. It warned against neglecting, pawning, or misusing them.

It clarified that in the event of losing a passport, or if it is damaged or stolen within the Kingdom, a report must be submitted through the service for reporting the loss of a Saudi passport on the "Absher" platform. Those who lose their passport outside the Kingdom should notify the nearest Saudi representation and then visit the Passport Department upon their return to complete the necessary procedures.