دعت المديرية العامة للجوازات المواطنين إلى المحافظة على جوازات سفرهم داخل المملكة وخارجها، وحمايتها من الفقدان أو السرقة أو التلف، مع حفظها في أماكن آمنة، محذرة من إهمالها أو رهنها أو إساءة استخدامها.
وأوضحت، أنه عند فقدان جواز السفر أو تلفه أو سرقته داخل المملكة، يجب تقديم بلاغ عبر خدمة الإبلاغ عن فقدان جواز السفر السعودي في منصة «أبشر»، فيما يتعين على من يفقد جوازه خارج المملكة إبلاغ أقرب ممثلية سعودية، ثم مراجعة إدارة الجوازات بعد العودة لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية.
The General Directorate of Passports has urged citizens to keep their passports safe both inside and outside the Kingdom, protecting them from loss, theft, or damage, and storing them in secure places. It warned against neglecting, pawning, or misusing them.
It clarified that in the event of losing a passport, or if it is damaged or stolen within the Kingdom, a report must be submitted through the service for reporting the loss of a Saudi passport on the "Absher" platform. Those who lose their passport outside the Kingdom should notify the nearest Saudi representation and then visit the Passport Department upon their return to complete the necessary procedures.