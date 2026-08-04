دعت المديرية العامة للجوازات المواطنين إلى المحافظة على جوازات سفرهم داخل المملكة وخارجها، وحمايتها من الفقدان أو السرقة أو التلف، مع حفظها في أماكن آمنة، محذرة من إهمالها أو رهنها أو إساءة استخدامها.

وأوضحت، أنه عند فقدان جواز السفر أو تلفه أو سرقته داخل المملكة، يجب تقديم بلاغ عبر خدمة الإبلاغ عن فقدان جواز السفر السعودي في منصة «أبشر»، فيما يتعين على من يفقد جوازه خارج المملكة إبلاغ أقرب ممثلية سعودية، ثم مراجعة إدارة الجوازات بعد العودة لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية.