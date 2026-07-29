بين المعتقدات والاكتشافات العلمية تقف صخرة عملاقة على شكل سفينة في أقاصي شرق تركيا، تنتظر حسماً قد يغير فهمنا لواحد من أكبر أسرار التاريخ البشري.

ففي موقع «دوروبينار» بمحافظة أغري -وهو التشكيل الصخري الغريب الذي لفت أنظار العالم منذ اكتشافه جوياً عام 1959 لشبهه الخارق بالهيكل الفلكي- تبدأ جامعة تركية بالتعاون مع فريق دولي عابر للقارات مهمة علمية دقيقة، بحثاً عن الإجابة الحسم: هل استقرت سفينة النبي نوح عليه السلام حقاً في هذا المكان؟

المشروع الذي يقوده أستاذ الآثار بجامعة «سيفاس جمهوريت» الدكتور جنكر أتيلا، يتجاوز المسوح السطحية القليلة التي شابت العقود الماضية. فمع وجود 20 باحثاً ومتخصصاً من 5 دول، سيعتمد الفريق على تقنيات الرادار المخترق للأرض، والنماذج الرقمية ثلاثية الأبعاد، وتنقيبات الحفر بعمق لاستخراج عينات التربة والبحث عن أي أثر لخشب متحلل أو شواهد عظمية تنقض رأي الجيولوجيين الذين يصرون حتى الآن على أن الموقع مجرد ظاهرة طبيعية.

المعركة البحثية الميدانية مستمرة حتى 11 سبتمبر 2026، لتنتقل بعدها العينات إلى المختبرات، تمهيداً لإعلان النتائج الأولية في مايو 2027 وإصدار وثيقة علمية شاملة. نتائج قد تنهي الصراع القديم بين هذا الموقع وحفيظه المنافس على اللقب؛ «جبل الجودي» في ولاية شرناق.