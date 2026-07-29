Between beliefs and scientific discoveries stands a giant rock shaped like a ship in the far east of Turkey, waiting for a resolution that may change our understanding of one of the greatest mysteries of human history.

At the site of "Durupınar" in Ağrı Province - the strange rock formation that has captured the world's attention since its aerial discovery in 1959 due to its remarkable resemblance to an ark - a Turkish university, in collaboration with an international team, is embarking on a precise scientific mission to seek the definitive answer: Did the Prophet Noah's ship truly rest in this location?

The project, led by Dr. Cenk Atilla, an archaeology professor at Sivas Cumhuriyet University, goes beyond the limited surface surveys that have characterized past decades. With 20 researchers and specialists from 5 countries, the team will rely on ground-penetrating radar technology, 3D digital models, and deep excavation to extract soil samples and search for any evidence of decayed wood or skeletal remains that could contradict the geologists' opinion, who still insist that the site is merely a natural phenomenon.

The field research battle will continue until September 11, 2026, after which the samples will be sent to laboratories, paving the way for the announcement of preliminary results in May 2027 and the issuance of a comprehensive scientific document. Results that could end the long-standing rivalry between this site and its competing claimant for the title; "Mount Judi" in Şırnak Province.