لم تعد منصات الإطلاق وحدها هي من تحسم نجاح الرحلات الفضائية؛ فخلف كل صاروخ يغادر الأرض تقف شبكة معقدة من الأنظمة الأرضية التي تراقب كل ثانية من رحلته. وفي أحدث خطوة لتعزيز هذا الدور، أعلنت روسيا جاهزية محطة جديدة ستصبح أحد الأعمدة الرئيسية في متابعة عمليات الإطلاق الفضائي.

وكشفت مؤسسة «روس كوسموس» الروسية عن نجاح اختبارات منظومة متطورة من الهوائيات والمعدات في محطة «ساخالين»، ستتولى دعم عمليات إطلاق الصواريخ والمركبات الفضائية من قاعدة «فوستوتشني» الفضائية خلال المرحلة القادمة.

وأوضحت المؤسسة أن شركة الأنظمة الفضائية الروسية التابعة لها نفذت سلسلة من الاختبارات الفنية والهندسية على المعدات الجديدة، وأثبتت النتائج جاهزيتها الكاملة للعمل وفق المتطلبات التشغيلية، بما يضمن أداءً مستقراً أثناء المهام الفضائية.

وستؤدي المنظومة الجديدة دوراً محورياً في تتبع مسارات الصواريخ والمركبات الفضائية بدقة عالية، وجمع القياسات والبيانات لحظة بلحظة خلال عمليات الإطلاق، فضلاً عن استقبال المعلومات وإرسال أوامر التحكم إلى المركبات أثناء وجودها في الفضاء.

وتضم المحطة هوائيات حديثة من طراز TNA-12M إلى جانب نظام هوائي من نوع AS-M، وقد اجتازت جميعها الاختبارات التشغيلية بنجاح، مؤكدة قدرتها على العمل بكفاءة حتى مع ازدياد الأحمال ومتطلبات التشغيل.

وتُعد محطة «ساخالين» مركزاً تقنياً متكاملاً يعتمد على منظومة متطورة من الأجهزة والبرمجيات، لتوفير الدعم الأرضي لعمليات الإطلاق، ومراقبة حركة الصواريخ والمركبات الفضائية، وإدارة الاتصالات، واستقبال البيانات الواردة من الأقمار الصناعية، بما يعزز كفاءة البنية التحتية الروسية للبرامج الفضائية.