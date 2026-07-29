Launch platforms are no longer the only factor determining the success of space missions; behind every rocket leaving Earth stands a complex network of ground systems that monitor every second of its journey. In the latest step to enhance this role, Russia has announced the readiness of a new station that will become one of the main pillars in monitoring space launch operations.

The Russian "Roscosmos" agency revealed the successful testing of an advanced system of antennas and equipment at the "Sakhalin" station, which will support rocket and spacecraft launches from the "Vostochny" spaceport during the upcoming phase.

The agency explained that its affiliated Russian space systems company conducted a series of technical and engineering tests on the new equipment, and the results confirmed its full readiness to operate according to operational requirements, ensuring stable performance during space missions.

The new system will play a pivotal role in accurately tracking the trajectories of rockets and spacecraft, collecting measurements and data moment by moment during launch operations, as well as receiving information and sending control commands to the vehicles while they are in space.

The station includes modern antennas of the TNA-12M type, along with an AS-M type antenna system, all of which successfully passed operational tests, confirming their ability to operate efficiently even with increased loads and operational demands.

The "Sakhalin" station is a comprehensive technical center that relies on an advanced system of hardware and software to provide ground support for launch operations, monitor the movement of rockets and spacecraft, manage communications, and receive data from satellites, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the Russian infrastructure for space programs.