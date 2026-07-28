Google has announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to regain access to their accounts when they forget their password or lose their usual verification methods, such as their phone, computer, or two-factor authentication apps.

The feature relies on recording a short video of the user's face and comparing it to a reference video stored previously with Google to verify the identity of the account owner before allowing them to log in.

During the setup of the feature, the user must look at the camera and move their head in different directions to capture multiple angles of their face, in a process similar to setting up the facial recognition feature on Apple devices, without the need for infrared sensors.

Google confirmed that the reference video is stored in an encrypted format on its cloud servers, with the option to delete it at any time from the account settings.

When attempting to recover the account, the system requests a new video that includes simple head movements to ensure that the recording is live. The company also uses layers of protection to detect identity theft attempts using photos or deepfake videos, with the feature being gradually rolled out to users worldwide.