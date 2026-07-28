أعلنت شركة «قوقل» إطلاق ميزة جديدة، تتيح للمستخدمين استعادة الوصول إلى حساباتهم عند نسيان كلمة المرور أو فقدان وسائل التحقق المعتادة، مثل الهاتف أو الحاسوب وتطبيقات المصادقة الثنائية.

وتعتمد الميزة على تسجيل مقطع فيديو قصير لوجه المستخدم، ومقارنته بفيديو مرجعي محفوظ مسبقاً لدى «قوقل»، للتحقق من هوية صاحب الحساب قبل السماح له بتسجيل الدخول.

وخلال إعداد الميزة، يتعين على المستخدم النظر إلى الكاميرا وتحريك رأسه في اتجاهات مختلفة، لالتقاط عدة زوايا للوجه، في عملية تشبه إعداد خاصية التعرف على الوجه في أجهزة «أبل»، من دون الحاجة إلى مستشعرات الأشعة تحت الحمراء.

وأكدت «قوقل»، أن الفيديو المرجعي يُخزن بصورة مشفرة في خوادمها السحابية، مع إتاحة حذفه في أي وقت من إعدادات الحساب.

وعند محاولة استعادة الحساب، يطلب النظام تصوير فيديو جديد يتضمن حركات بسيطة للرأس، للتأكد من أن التسجيل مباشر. كما تستخدم الشركة طبقات حماية لرصد محاولات انتحال الهوية بالصور أو مقاطع «التزييف العميق»، على أن تُطرح الميزة تدريجياً للمستخدمين حول العالم.