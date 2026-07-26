على مدار السنوات الأخيرة، كانت عقارات دبي هي «الجنة الاستثمارية» التي تسابق عليها أثرياء العالم، مستفيدين من بيئة ضريبية مرنة، وجودة حياة رفيعة، وقفزات سعرية بلغت 83% منذ عام 2021 وفقاً لشركة «نايت فرانك». لكن فجأة، وبلا مقدمات، جاءت رياح الجيوسياسة بما لا تشتهي السفن!

تداعيات الحرب الإقليمية في الشرق الأوسط ألقت بظلالها الثقيلة على الإمارة الساحرة، لتسجل الأسواق تراجعاً في الأسعار تراوح بين 5% و20% بحسب تقرير لوكالة الصحافة الفرنسية.

زلزال الربع الثاني.. الأرقام تتكلم

الأرقام الرسمية الصادرة عن وكالة «بيتر هومز» العقارية كشفت حجم الهزة التي تعرضت لها السوق خلال الربع الثاني من العام:

  • حجم المبيعات: تراجع بمقدار 31% على أساس سنوي.
  • القيمة المادية للصفقات: انخفضت بنسبة هائلة بلغت 45%!

صدمة اعتبرها الكثيرون نقطة تحول في مسار السوق التي اعتادت الارتفاع القياسي المستمر، مما أعاد إلى الأذهان تقلبات الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008 وأيام جائحة كورونا.

ورغم الهزة الباردة، لا يبدو أن حيتان العقار في دبي قد فقدوا بوصلة الثقة، فالاستجابة جاءت سريعة وضخمة:

  • مشروع إعمار الترليوني: أعلنت شركة «إعمار» في تحدٍ صريح للظروف عن مشروع تطويري خيالي بقيمة 55 مليار دولار ليستوعب 150 ألف نسمة.
  • صفقة بن غاطي الكبرى: نجحت شركة «بن غاطي» في بيع شقتين فاخرتين فقط في قلب دبي، الأولى برقم ضخم تجاوز 54 مليون دولار، والثانية بـ19 مليون دولار!

ومع بدء ذوبان جليد الأزمة، كشف ريتشارد ويند الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «بيتر هومز»، عن تحول درامي في سلوك السوق خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.

فالمشهد لم يعد يعتمد بالكامل على الأثرياء الوافدين من الخارج كما كان سابقاً، بل قاد «المشترون المحليون» حركة الشراء والانتعاش المفاجئ من جديد، وسط توقعات قوية بعودة شهية الاستثمار الأجنبي المفتوحة بمجرد انقضاء فصل الصيف وتراجع التوترات.