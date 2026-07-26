على مدار السنوات الأخيرة، كانت عقارات دبي هي «الجنة الاستثمارية» التي تسابق عليها أثرياء العالم، مستفيدين من بيئة ضريبية مرنة، وجودة حياة رفيعة، وقفزات سعرية بلغت 83% منذ عام 2021 وفقاً لشركة «نايت فرانك». لكن فجأة، وبلا مقدمات، جاءت رياح الجيوسياسة بما لا تشتهي السفن!
تداعيات الحرب الإقليمية في الشرق الأوسط ألقت بظلالها الثقيلة على الإمارة الساحرة، لتسجل الأسواق تراجعاً في الأسعار تراوح بين 5% و20% بحسب تقرير لوكالة الصحافة الفرنسية.
زلزال الربع الثاني.. الأرقام تتكلم
الأرقام الرسمية الصادرة عن وكالة «بيتر هومز» العقارية كشفت حجم الهزة التي تعرضت لها السوق خلال الربع الثاني من العام:
- حجم المبيعات: تراجع بمقدار 31% على أساس سنوي.
- القيمة المادية للصفقات: انخفضت بنسبة هائلة بلغت 45%!
صدمة اعتبرها الكثيرون نقطة تحول في مسار السوق التي اعتادت الارتفاع القياسي المستمر، مما أعاد إلى الأذهان تقلبات الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2008 وأيام جائحة كورونا.
ورغم الهزة الباردة، لا يبدو أن حيتان العقار في دبي قد فقدوا بوصلة الثقة، فالاستجابة جاءت سريعة وضخمة:
- مشروع إعمار الترليوني: أعلنت شركة «إعمار» في تحدٍ صريح للظروف عن مشروع تطويري خيالي بقيمة 55 مليار دولار ليستوعب 150 ألف نسمة.
- صفقة بن غاطي الكبرى: نجحت شركة «بن غاطي» في بيع شقتين فاخرتين فقط في قلب دبي، الأولى برقم ضخم تجاوز 54 مليون دولار، والثانية بـ19 مليون دولار!
ومع بدء ذوبان جليد الأزمة، كشف ريتشارد ويند الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «بيتر هومز»، عن تحول درامي في سلوك السوق خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.
فالمشهد لم يعد يعتمد بالكامل على الأثرياء الوافدين من الخارج كما كان سابقاً، بل قاد «المشترون المحليون» حركة الشراء والانتعاش المفاجئ من جديد، وسط توقعات قوية بعودة شهية الاستثمار الأجنبي المفتوحة بمجرد انقضاء فصل الصيف وتراجع التوترات.
In recent years, Dubai's real estate has been the "investment paradise" that the world's wealthy have raced towards, benefiting from a flexible tax environment, high quality of life, and price jumps of up to 83% since 2021 according to "Knight Frank." But suddenly, without warning, geopolitical winds have blown in an unfavorable direction!
The repercussions of the regional war in the Middle East have cast heavy shadows over the enchanting emirate, leading to a decline in market prices ranging between 5% and 20% according to a report by the French Press Agency.
Second Quarter Earthquake... The Numbers Speak
The official figures released by the "Peter Homes" real estate agency revealed the extent of the shake that the market experienced during the second quarter of the year:
- Sales volume: decreased by 31% year-on-year.
- Monetary value of transactions: plummeted by a staggering 45%!
This shock is considered by many to be a turning point in the trajectory of a market that had become accustomed to continuous record highs, reminding many of the fluctuations during the global financial crisis of 2008 and the days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the cold shock, it seems that the real estate whales in Dubai have not lost their compass of confidence, as the response has been swift and massive:
- Emirates' Trillion Project: "Emaar" announced a bold development project worth $55 billion to accommodate 150,000 residents.
- Bin Ghatti's Grand Deal: "Bin Ghatti" successfully sold two luxury apartments in the heart of Dubai, the first for a staggering amount exceeding $54 million, and the second for $19 million!
As the ice of the crisis begins to thaw, Richard Wind, CEO of "Peter Homes," revealed a dramatic shift in market behavior over the past few weeks.
The scene is no longer entirely reliant on wealthy expatriates as it once was; instead, "local buyers" have led the purchasing movement and sudden recovery once again, amid strong expectations for the return of open foreign investment appetite as soon as summer passes and tensions ease.