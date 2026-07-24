At a time when millions of users around the world are eagerly awaiting the anticipated update to the "WhatsApp" application as a significant step to enhance privacy, this seemingly simple technical update has turned into a security and economic nightmare that terrifies the Somali government, even prompting it to demand an immediate halt!

The crisis erupted following Meta's intention to introduce the "usernames" feature instead of phone numbers, which the Somali authorities viewed as a "magic cover" that carries uncalculated risks and directly affects an economy that is entirely managed through mobile phones.

The crux of the crisis is that Somalia is one of the most dependent countries in the world on mobile digital money services, with 650 million transactions annually exceeding 8 billion dollars, as 85% of the population conducts their sales, receives their salaries, and makes their daily purchases without cash.

The government believes that eliminating phone numbers makes linking accounts to their owners nearly impossible, opening the door for financial fraud gangs and providing terrorist groups with a new lifeline to return to cyber extortion after intelligence agencies previously succeeded in shutting down dozens of accounts and freezing thousands of associated numbers.

The contagion of concern extends to India

Somalia was not alone in this battle, as India (which has the largest user base for WhatsApp with 850 million people) joined the ranks of the dissenters, announcing its rejection of launching the feature without security guarantees and agreements to regulate the process.

Despite Meta's attempts to send reassuring messages confirming that phone numbers will remain hidden in the background and that the feature has not been officially launched yet, the Somali government insists on halting the rollout, turning the "privacy" feature into a heated confrontation between the ambitions of tech companies and the protection of national security for countries.