في وقت ينتظر فيه ملايين المستخدمين حول العالم التحديث المرتقب لتطبيق «واتساب» بشغف باعتباره خطوة كبيرة لتعزيز الخصوصية، تحول هذا التحديث التقني البسيط إلى كابوس أمني واقتصادي يُرعب حكومة الصومال، بل ودفعها للمطالبة بوقفه فوراً!

الأزمة تفجرت عقب نية شركة «ميتا» إتاحة ميزة «أسماء المستخدمين» بدلاً من أرقام الهواتف، وهو ما رأته السلطات الصومالية بمثابة «غطاء سحري» ينطوي على مخاطر غير محسوبة ويمس مباشرة اقتصاداً يدار بأكمله عبر الهواتف المحمولة.

تكمن الأزمة في أن الصومال يُعد من أكثر دول العالم اعتماداً على خدمات الأموال الرقمية عبر المحمول بـ650 مليون معاملة سنوياً تتجاوز قيمتها 8 مليارات دولار، إذ ينفذ 85% من السكان مبيعاتهم، واستلام رواتبهم، ومشترياتهم اليومية دون نقود ورقية.

وترى الحكومة أن إلغاء أرقام الهواتف يجعل ربط الحسابات بأصحابها أمراً شبه مستحيل، مما يفتح الأبواب لعصابات الاحتيال المالي، ويمنح الجماعات الإرهابية طوق نجاة جديداً للعودة إلى الابتزاز الإلكتروني بعد أن نجحت الاستخبارات سابقاً في إغلاق عشرات الحسابات وتجميد آلاف الأرقام المرتبطة بها.

عدوى القلق تمتد إلى الهند

ولم تكن الصومال وحدها في هذه المعركة، فالهند (التي تضم أكبر قاعدة مستخدمين لواتساب بـ 850 مليون شخص) انضمت إلى جبهة المعترضين، معلنة رفضها إطلاق الميزة دون ضمانات أمنية وتوافقات تنظم العملية.

ورغم محاولات «ميتا» إرسال رسائل تطمين تؤكد أن أرقام الهواتف ستظل مخفية في الخلفية وأن الميزة لم تُطرح رسمياً بعد، فإن الحكومة الصومالية تتشبث بوقف الطرح، لتتحول ميزة «الخصوصية» إلى مواجهة ساخنة بين طموحات شركات التكنولوجيا وحماية الأمن القومي للدول.