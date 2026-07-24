لم تكن تفاصيل الحياة الأسرية وإدارة البيوت لتسلم من موجة «الكورسات السريعة» والمحتوى مدفوع الأجر، غير أن وصول هذه الموضة إلى ملف شائك بحجم «تعدد الزوجات» كان كفيلاً بإشعال المنصات الرقمية؛ فمقابل 400 جنيه مصري فقط (نحو 8 دولارات)، أعلن داعية وصانع محتوى مصري طرح «روشتة سحرية» لتعدد الزوجات، ليجد نفسه في مواجهة طوفان من التهكم والسخرية التي تحولت سريعاً إلى تريند متصدر!

«خبرة ميدانية» بـ8 دولارات

تسنّم الداعية الإسلامي عبدالكريم محمود (الذي يتابعه مئات الآلاف عبر المنصات الرقمية) واجهة الأحداث بإعلان ترويجي لدورة تدريبية غير مألوفة، موجهاً خطابه للرجال الراغبين في خوض تجربة التعدد أو الممارسين لها بالفعل:

  • اشتراك رقمي سريع: اشترط الداعية تحويل رسوم الدورة عبر المحافظ الإلكترونية بسعر مخفض قدره 400 جنيه مصري.
  • تجارب شخصية: أكد أن المادة المقدمة لن تقف عند حدود الكلام والتوجيهات النظرية، بل ستستند كلياً إلى «تجربته الميدانية والواقعية» كونه يمارس التعدد بالفعل داخل بيوته.
  • روشتة التوازن: وعد المشاركين بتقديم آليات تضمن الحفاظ على استقرار «البيت الأول»، إلى جانب فتح باب الاستشارات الخاصة للراغبين في ترتيب بيوتهم الجديدة.

أثارت الدورة موجة حادة من الانتقادات والتهكم من قِبل رواد التواصل الاجتماعي، الذين رأوا في هذا الإعلان تسطيحاً وتجارة بقضايا أسرية على قدر عالٍ من الحساسية:

  • تسطيح التعقيدات الأسرية: اعتبر المتابعون أن اختزال مشاعر العائلة وأسرار البيوت والعدل بين الزوجات في «كورس مكثف» هو استغلال تجاري واضح للتفاصيل العائلية.
  • استياء من التسويق: انتقد قطاع واسع تحويل النصائح الأسرية إلى سلعة يُروج لها بأسلوب «الكورسات السريعة»، مشددين على أن إدارة الأسرة والقدرة على التعدد أعقد بكثير من أن تُختصر في نصائح خاطفة تُباع عبر التطبيقات.

لكن في زمن التجارة بالخبرات السريعة، تحولت أسرار البيوت والعدل بين الزوجات إلى دورة تدريبية بـ400 جنيه، ليؤكد الشارع الافتراضي أن استقرار الأسرة أعمق بكثير من أن تُديره نصائح تُباع عبر المحافظ الرقمية!.