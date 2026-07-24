لم تكن تفاصيل الحياة الأسرية وإدارة البيوت لتسلم من موجة «الكورسات السريعة» والمحتوى مدفوع الأجر، غير أن وصول هذه الموضة إلى ملف شائك بحجم «تعدد الزوجات» كان كفيلاً بإشعال المنصات الرقمية؛ فمقابل 400 جنيه مصري فقط (نحو 8 دولارات)، أعلن داعية وصانع محتوى مصري طرح «روشتة سحرية» لتعدد الزوجات، ليجد نفسه في مواجهة طوفان من التهكم والسخرية التي تحولت سريعاً إلى تريند متصدر!
«خبرة ميدانية» بـ8 دولارات
تسنّم الداعية الإسلامي عبدالكريم محمود (الذي يتابعه مئات الآلاف عبر المنصات الرقمية) واجهة الأحداث بإعلان ترويجي لدورة تدريبية غير مألوفة، موجهاً خطابه للرجال الراغبين في خوض تجربة التعدد أو الممارسين لها بالفعل:
- اشتراك رقمي سريع: اشترط الداعية تحويل رسوم الدورة عبر المحافظ الإلكترونية بسعر مخفض قدره 400 جنيه مصري.
- تجارب شخصية: أكد أن المادة المقدمة لن تقف عند حدود الكلام والتوجيهات النظرية، بل ستستند كلياً إلى «تجربته الميدانية والواقعية» كونه يمارس التعدد بالفعل داخل بيوته.
- روشتة التوازن: وعد المشاركين بتقديم آليات تضمن الحفاظ على استقرار «البيت الأول»، إلى جانب فتح باب الاستشارات الخاصة للراغبين في ترتيب بيوتهم الجديدة.
أثارت الدورة موجة حادة من الانتقادات والتهكم من قِبل رواد التواصل الاجتماعي، الذين رأوا في هذا الإعلان تسطيحاً وتجارة بقضايا أسرية على قدر عالٍ من الحساسية:
- تسطيح التعقيدات الأسرية: اعتبر المتابعون أن اختزال مشاعر العائلة وأسرار البيوت والعدل بين الزوجات في «كورس مكثف» هو استغلال تجاري واضح للتفاصيل العائلية.
- استياء من التسويق: انتقد قطاع واسع تحويل النصائح الأسرية إلى سلعة يُروج لها بأسلوب «الكورسات السريعة»، مشددين على أن إدارة الأسرة والقدرة على التعدد أعقد بكثير من أن تُختصر في نصائح خاطفة تُباع عبر التطبيقات.
لكن في زمن التجارة بالخبرات السريعة، تحولت أسرار البيوت والعدل بين الزوجات إلى دورة تدريبية بـ400 جنيه، ليؤكد الشارع الافتراضي أن استقرار الأسرة أعمق بكثير من أن تُديره نصائح تُباع عبر المحافظ الرقمية!.
The details of family life and home management were not spared from the wave of "quick courses" and paid content. However, the arrival of this trend to a sensitive issue like "polygamy" was enough to ignite digital platforms; for just 400 Egyptian pounds (about 8 dollars), an Egyptian preacher and content creator announced a "magic recipe" for polygamy, finding himself facing a torrent of mockery and ridicule that quickly turned into a trending topic!
"Field Experience" for 8 Dollars
The Islamic preacher Abdel Karim Mahmoud (who is followed by hundreds of thousands on digital platforms) took center stage with a promotional announcement for an unusual training course, directing his message to men interested in experiencing polygamy or already practicing it:
- Quick digital subscription: The preacher required that the course fees be transferred via electronic wallets at a discounted price of 400 Egyptian pounds.
- Personal experiences: He confirmed that the material presented would not be limited to words and theoretical guidance but would be entirely based on his "field and real experience" as he is already practicing polygamy in his homes.
- Recipe for balance: He promised participants to provide mechanisms to ensure the stability of the "first home," along with opening a door for private consultations for those wishing to arrange their new homes.
The course sparked a sharp wave of criticism and mockery from social media users, who saw this announcement as trivializing and commercializing highly sensitive family issues:
- Simplifying family complexities: Followers considered that reducing family emotions, home secrets, and fairness among wives to an "intensive course" is a clear commercial exploitation of family details.
- Discontent with marketing: A wide sector criticized the transformation of family advice into a commodity promoted in the style of "quick courses," emphasizing that managing a family and the ability to practice polygamy is much more complex than can be summarized in fleeting tips sold through apps.
But in an era of trading in quick experiences, the secrets of homes and fairness among wives turned into a training course for 400 pounds, confirming that family stability is much deeper than can be managed by advice sold through digital wallets!