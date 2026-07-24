The details of family life and home management were not spared from the wave of "quick courses" and paid content. However, the arrival of this trend to a sensitive issue like "polygamy" was enough to ignite digital platforms; for just 400 Egyptian pounds (about 8 dollars), an Egyptian preacher and content creator announced a "magic recipe" for polygamy, finding himself facing a torrent of mockery and ridicule that quickly turned into a trending topic!

"Field Experience" for 8 Dollars

The Islamic preacher Abdel Karim Mahmoud (who is followed by hundreds of thousands on digital platforms) took center stage with a promotional announcement for an unusual training course, directing his message to men interested in experiencing polygamy or already practicing it:

Quick digital subscription: The preacher required that the course fees be transferred via electronic wallets at a discounted price of 400 Egyptian pounds.

Personal experiences: He confirmed that the material presented would not be limited to words and theoretical guidance but would be entirely based on his "field and real experience" as he is already practicing polygamy in his homes.

Recipe for balance: He promised participants to provide mechanisms to ensure the stability of the "first home," along with opening a door for private consultations for those wishing to arrange their new homes.

The course sparked a sharp wave of criticism and mockery from social media users, who saw this announcement as trivializing and commercializing highly sensitive family issues:

Simplifying family complexities: Followers considered that reducing family emotions, home secrets, and fairness among wives to an "intensive course" is a clear commercial exploitation of family details.

Discontent with marketing: A wide sector criticized the transformation of family advice into a commodity promoted in the style of "quick courses," emphasizing that managing a family and the ability to practice polygamy is much more complex than can be summarized in fleeting tips sold through apps.

But in an era of trading in quick experiences, the secrets of homes and fairness among wives turned into a training course for 400 pounds, confirming that family stability is much deeper than can be managed by advice sold through digital wallets!