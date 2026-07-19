وقّع الرئيس المجري تاماش شيويوك، أمس (السبت)، على تعديل دستوري ينهي ولايته بشكل فوري، بعد إقراره من البرلمان الذي تسيطر عليه حكومة رئيس الوزراء بيتر ماغيار، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً سياسياً ودستورياً واسعاً داخل البلاد.

ويأتي التعديل ضمن حزمة إصلاحات يقودها ماغيار منذ وصوله إلى السلطة عقب فوزه الساحق في الانتخابات البرلمانية التي جرت في أبريل الماضي، والتي أنهت 16 عاماً من حكم رئيس الوزراء السابق فيكتور أوروبان وحزب «فيدس» القومي.

الرئيس: لم يكن أمامي خيار

وأوضح شيويوك، الذي انتُخب رئيساً للمجر مطلع 2024 بأصوات نواب حزب «فيدس» بزعامة أوروبان، أنه اضطر إلى التوقيع على التعديل لأنه يتوافق مع النصوص القانونية، رغم اعتراضه على مضمونه.

وقال في بيان إن التعديل يمثل «منعطفاً خطيراً» في مسار الديمقراطية الدستورية بالمجر، معتبراً أن إنهاء ولاية مسؤولين منتخبين بهذه الطريقة يوجه «ضربة عميقة» إلى مبادئ الديمقراطية والفصل بين السلطات وسيادة القانون.

وأضاف أن التعديل الدستوري السابع عشر «سيترك سابقة سلبية» قد تؤثر في مستقبل النظام الدستوري المجري.

حكومة ماغيار: استعادة سلطة الشعب

بدورها، بررت الحكومة إنهاء ولاية الرئيس بما وصفته بـ«فقدان المجتمع الثقة بشكل كبير» في شيويوك، مؤكدة أن هذه الخطوة تأتي ضمن جهودها لتفكيك مراكز النفوذ التي رسخها أوروبان خلال سنوات حكمه.

وقال رئيس الوزراء بيتر ماغيار إن الناخبين منحوه تفويضاً واضحاً لإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة واستعادة استقلالها.

وبعد توقيع الرئيس على التعديل، أعلن ماغيار أن رئيسة البرلمان، أغنيس فورستهوفر، ستتولى مهام رئيس الجمهورية بالإنابة اعتباراً من غدٍ (الإثنين)، إلى حين انتخاب رئيس جديد.

وأضاف في منشور عبر «فيسبوك»: «نستعيد اليوم ما حاول نظام أوروبان انتزاعه من الشعب المجري لسنوات، وهو اليقين بأن السلطة يمكن تقييدها، وأن ممتلكات الدولة يمكن استعادتها، وأن الدولة ستعود لخدمة المواطنين الأحرار».

أوروبان يهاجم الإصلاحات

من جانبه، انتقد رئيس الوزراء السابق فيكتور أوروبان التعديلات الجديدة، معتبراً أنها تمثل انتهاكاً للديمقراطية.

وكتب عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»: «لم يعد الاستبداد مجرد تهديد، بل أصبح واقعاً. فإذا كان بالإمكان فعل ذلك مع رئيس الجمهورية، فلن يكون أحد في مأمن غداً».

ويأتي هذا التطور في وقت يواجه حزب «فيدس» سلسلة من الاستقالات البارزة وتراجعاً في شعبيته منذ خسارته الانتخابات الأخيرة.

تغييرات واسعة في مؤسسات الدولة

وينص التعديل الدستوري الجديد على أن ينتخب البرلمان رئيساً جديداً للجمهورية حتى دخول دستور جديد حيز التنفيذ، أو لمدة لا تتجاوز خمس سنوات.

كما يتضمن الإصلاح فرض حد أقصى لمدة عضوية النواب في البرلمان يبلغ 12 عاماً، إلى جانب تحديد سن تقاعد قضاة المحكمة الدستورية عند 70 عاماً، وهو ما سيؤدي إلى إنهاء ولاية رئيس المحكمة الحالي بيتر بولت، الذي يعد من أبرز المقربين من أوروبان.

ومنذ توليه رئاسة الحكومة، كرر ماغيار دعواته إلى شيويوك للاستقالة، متهماً إياه بعدم تمثيل وحدة الأمة والانحياز لمصالح أوروبان وحكومته السابقة، في إطار ما وصفه بمساعيه لإعادة هيكلة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء إرث الحكومة السابقة.