وقّع الرئيس المجري تاماش شيويوك، أمس (السبت)، على تعديل دستوري ينهي ولايته بشكل فوري، بعد إقراره من البرلمان الذي تسيطر عليه حكومة رئيس الوزراء بيتر ماغيار، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً سياسياً ودستورياً واسعاً داخل البلاد.
ويأتي التعديل ضمن حزمة إصلاحات يقودها ماغيار منذ وصوله إلى السلطة عقب فوزه الساحق في الانتخابات البرلمانية التي جرت في أبريل الماضي، والتي أنهت 16 عاماً من حكم رئيس الوزراء السابق فيكتور أوروبان وحزب «فيدس» القومي.
الرئيس: لم يكن أمامي خيار
وأوضح شيويوك، الذي انتُخب رئيساً للمجر مطلع 2024 بأصوات نواب حزب «فيدس» بزعامة أوروبان، أنه اضطر إلى التوقيع على التعديل لأنه يتوافق مع النصوص القانونية، رغم اعتراضه على مضمونه.
وقال في بيان إن التعديل يمثل «منعطفاً خطيراً» في مسار الديمقراطية الدستورية بالمجر، معتبراً أن إنهاء ولاية مسؤولين منتخبين بهذه الطريقة يوجه «ضربة عميقة» إلى مبادئ الديمقراطية والفصل بين السلطات وسيادة القانون.
وأضاف أن التعديل الدستوري السابع عشر «سيترك سابقة سلبية» قد تؤثر في مستقبل النظام الدستوري المجري.
حكومة ماغيار: استعادة سلطة الشعب
بدورها، بررت الحكومة إنهاء ولاية الرئيس بما وصفته بـ«فقدان المجتمع الثقة بشكل كبير» في شيويوك، مؤكدة أن هذه الخطوة تأتي ضمن جهودها لتفكيك مراكز النفوذ التي رسخها أوروبان خلال سنوات حكمه.
وقال رئيس الوزراء بيتر ماغيار إن الناخبين منحوه تفويضاً واضحاً لإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة واستعادة استقلالها.
وبعد توقيع الرئيس على التعديل، أعلن ماغيار أن رئيسة البرلمان، أغنيس فورستهوفر، ستتولى مهام رئيس الجمهورية بالإنابة اعتباراً من غدٍ (الإثنين)، إلى حين انتخاب رئيس جديد.
وأضاف في منشور عبر «فيسبوك»: «نستعيد اليوم ما حاول نظام أوروبان انتزاعه من الشعب المجري لسنوات، وهو اليقين بأن السلطة يمكن تقييدها، وأن ممتلكات الدولة يمكن استعادتها، وأن الدولة ستعود لخدمة المواطنين الأحرار».
أوروبان يهاجم الإصلاحات
من جانبه، انتقد رئيس الوزراء السابق فيكتور أوروبان التعديلات الجديدة، معتبراً أنها تمثل انتهاكاً للديمقراطية.
وكتب عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»: «لم يعد الاستبداد مجرد تهديد، بل أصبح واقعاً. فإذا كان بالإمكان فعل ذلك مع رئيس الجمهورية، فلن يكون أحد في مأمن غداً».
ويأتي هذا التطور في وقت يواجه حزب «فيدس» سلسلة من الاستقالات البارزة وتراجعاً في شعبيته منذ خسارته الانتخابات الأخيرة.
تغييرات واسعة في مؤسسات الدولة
وينص التعديل الدستوري الجديد على أن ينتخب البرلمان رئيساً جديداً للجمهورية حتى دخول دستور جديد حيز التنفيذ، أو لمدة لا تتجاوز خمس سنوات.
كما يتضمن الإصلاح فرض حد أقصى لمدة عضوية النواب في البرلمان يبلغ 12 عاماً، إلى جانب تحديد سن تقاعد قضاة المحكمة الدستورية عند 70 عاماً، وهو ما سيؤدي إلى إنهاء ولاية رئيس المحكمة الحالي بيتر بولت، الذي يعد من أبرز المقربين من أوروبان.
ومنذ توليه رئاسة الحكومة، كرر ماغيار دعواته إلى شيويوك للاستقالة، متهماً إياه بعدم تمثيل وحدة الأمة والانحياز لمصالح أوروبان وحكومته السابقة، في إطار ما وصفه بمساعيه لإعادة هيكلة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء إرث الحكومة السابقة.
The Hungarian President Tamas Schuyuk signed a constitutional amendment yesterday (Saturday) that ends his term immediately, after it was approved by the parliament controlled by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government, in a move that sparked widespread political and constitutional controversy within the country.
The amendment is part of a package of reforms led by Magyar since he came to power following his sweeping victory in the parliamentary elections held last April, which ended 16 years of rule by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the nationalist "Fidesz" party.
President: I Had No Choice
Schuyuk, who was elected President of Hungary at the beginning of 2024 with votes from Orban's "Fidesz" party deputies, explained that he was forced to sign the amendment because it aligns with legal texts, despite his objections to its content.
In a statement, he said the amendment represents a "serious turning point" in the course of constitutional democracy in Hungary, considering that ending the terms of elected officials in this manner deals a "deep blow" to the principles of democracy, the separation of powers, and the rule of law.
He added that the seventeenth constitutional amendment "will leave a negative precedent" that could affect the future of the Hungarian constitutional system.
Magyar's Government: Restoring the Authority of the People
For its part, the government justified the end of the president's term by what it described as a "significant loss of trust" in Schuyuk by the community, asserting that this step is part of its efforts to dismantle the centers of influence that Orban entrenched during his years in power.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that voters granted him a clear mandate to rebuild state institutions and restore their independence.
After the president signed the amendment, Magyar announced that the Speaker of Parliament, Agnes Forsthofer, would assume the duties of the presidency in an acting capacity starting tomorrow (Monday), until a new president is elected.
He added in a post on "Facebook": "Today we are reclaiming what the Orban regime tried to wrest from the Hungarian people for years, which is the certainty that power can be constrained, that state property can be reclaimed, and that the state will return to serve free citizens."
Orban Attacks the Reforms
For his part, former Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the new amendments, considering them a violation of democracy.
He wrote on his "Facebook" account: "Despotism is no longer just a threat; it has become a reality. If this can be done to the President of the Republic, then no one will be safe tomorrow."
This development comes at a time when the "Fidesz" party is facing a series of prominent resignations and a decline in its popularity since losing the recent elections.
Wide Changes in State Institutions
The new constitutional amendment stipulates that the parliament will elect a new president of the republic until a new constitution comes into effect, or for a period not exceeding five years.
The reform also includes imposing a maximum term limit for parliament members of 12 years, along with setting the retirement age for constitutional court judges at 70 years, which will lead to the end of the term of the current court president, Peter Polt, who is considered one of Orban's closest allies.
Since taking office, Magyar has repeatedly called for Schuyuk's resignation, accusing him of not representing the unity of the nation and siding with the interests of Orban and his previous government, as part of what he described as efforts to restructure state institutions and end the legacy of the previous government.