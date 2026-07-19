The Hungarian President Tamas Schuyuk signed a constitutional amendment yesterday (Saturday) that ends his term immediately, after it was approved by the parliament controlled by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government, in a move that sparked widespread political and constitutional controversy within the country.

The amendment is part of a package of reforms led by Magyar since he came to power following his sweeping victory in the parliamentary elections held last April, which ended 16 years of rule by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the nationalist "Fidesz" party.

President: I Had No Choice

Schuyuk, who was elected President of Hungary at the beginning of 2024 with votes from Orban's "Fidesz" party deputies, explained that he was forced to sign the amendment because it aligns with legal texts, despite his objections to its content.

In a statement, he said the amendment represents a "serious turning point" in the course of constitutional democracy in Hungary, considering that ending the terms of elected officials in this manner deals a "deep blow" to the principles of democracy, the separation of powers, and the rule of law.

He added that the seventeenth constitutional amendment "will leave a negative precedent" that could affect the future of the Hungarian constitutional system.

Magyar's Government: Restoring the Authority of the People

For its part, the government justified the end of the president's term by what it described as a "significant loss of trust" in Schuyuk by the community, asserting that this step is part of its efforts to dismantle the centers of influence that Orban entrenched during his years in power.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that voters granted him a clear mandate to rebuild state institutions and restore their independence.

After the president signed the amendment, Magyar announced that the Speaker of Parliament, Agnes Forsthofer, would assume the duties of the presidency in an acting capacity starting tomorrow (Monday), until a new president is elected.

He added in a post on "Facebook": "Today we are reclaiming what the Orban regime tried to wrest from the Hungarian people for years, which is the certainty that power can be constrained, that state property can be reclaimed, and that the state will return to serve free citizens."

Orban Attacks the Reforms

For his part, former Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the new amendments, considering them a violation of democracy.

He wrote on his "Facebook" account: "Despotism is no longer just a threat; it has become a reality. If this can be done to the President of the Republic, then no one will be safe tomorrow."

This development comes at a time when the "Fidesz" party is facing a series of prominent resignations and a decline in its popularity since losing the recent elections.

Wide Changes in State Institutions

The new constitutional amendment stipulates that the parliament will elect a new president of the republic until a new constitution comes into effect, or for a period not exceeding five years.

The reform also includes imposing a maximum term limit for parliament members of 12 years, along with setting the retirement age for constitutional court judges at 70 years, which will lead to the end of the term of the current court president, Peter Polt, who is considered one of Orban's closest allies.

Since taking office, Magyar has repeatedly called for Schuyuk's resignation, accusing him of not representing the unity of the nation and siding with the interests of Orban and his previous government, as part of what he described as efforts to restructure state institutions and end the legacy of the previous government.