In one of the medical scandals that shook British hospitals, the examination rooms at St. Helier Hospital in South London turned into a scene of real tragedy. The protagonist of this story is a consultant doctor whom her patients trusted to save their lives, but the result was shocking, as 3 victims paid with their lives, while 12 others now live with permanent disabilities and health damages.

An independent review conducted by the Royal College of Physicians revealed details about the professional practices of Dr. Veronica Farney. Instead of relying on the foundations of modern medicine, the doctor chose to walk a dark path filled with medical superstitions.

The major catastrophe was her deliberate interference in critical decisions for patients suffering from lung diseases and fibrosis, as she forced them to forgo flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. The situation did not stop there; she invented fake treatments by advising them to use "canola oil" as an alternative to real treatment, while repeatedly using medications outside the scope of approved medical uses.

The inspection report showed a complete absence of the lowest standards of responsibility. This doctor, who was fired and had her services terminated immediately upon the discovery of the disaster, deliberately deprived her patients of urgent and scientifically proven medical interventions that could have saved them and prolonged their lives.

In one tragic case, the doctor caused a delay in treating a patient for two full years until his condition deteriorated to the worst. In another incident, she provided a patient who was battling death and whose critical condition was worsening with "dietary advice" to improve his fitness, completely ignoring his need for intensive care! The doctor also deliberately refrained from referring critical cases to specialized medical teams, leaving her patients trapped by her fatal decisions.

This scandal prompted Richard Jennings, the chief medical officer of the hospital, to break his silence, describing what happened as a decline "below standard" that cannot be justified.

In light of these repercussions, the hospital administration declared a state of maximum emergency by opening a comprehensive and thorough review of the files of every patient overseen by the "death doctor" since 2019, amid fears of discovering more victims. Meanwhile, the General Medical Council continues its intensive investigations, imposing strict restrictions to ensure she does not return to practice, while the families of the victims await justice.