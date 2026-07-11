في واحدة من الفضائح الطبية التي هزت المستشفيات البريطانية، تحولت غرف الفحص في مستشفى «سانت هيلير» بجنوب لندن إلى ساحة لمأساة حقيقية. بطلة هذه القصة هي طبيبة استشارية وثق بها مرضاها لإنقاذ حياتهم، فكانت النتيجة صادمة، بعد أن دفع 3 ضحايا حياتهم ثمناً، بينما يعيش 12 آخرون الآن بعاهات وأضرار صحية دائمة.

وكشفت مراجعة مستقلة أجرتها «الكلية الملكية للأطباء» تفاصيل حول الممارسات المهنية للدكتورة فيرونيكا فارني. فبدلاً من الاستناد إلى أسس الطب الحديث، قررت الطبيبة السير في طريق مظلم مليء بالخرافات الطبية.

كانت الكارثة الكبرى في تعمدها التدخل في قرارات مصيرية لمرضى يعانون من أمراض وتليف في الرئة، إذ أجبرتهم على مقاطعة لقاحات الأنفلونزا و«كوفيد 19». ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، بل ابتكرت علاجات وهمية تمثلت في نصحهم بعلاجات مثل «زيت الكانولا»؛ لتكون بديلةً للعلاج الحقيقي، مع الاستخدام المتكرر لأدوية خارج نطاق الاستخدامات الطبية المعتمدة.

وأظهر التقرير التفتيشي غياباً تاماً لأدنى معايير المسؤولية. فهذه الطبيبة التي تم طردها وإنهاء خدماتها فور اكتشاف الكارثة، تعمدت حرمان مرضاها من تدخلات طبية عاجلة ومثبتة علمياً كانت كفيلة بإنقاذهم وإطالة أعمارهم.

في إحدى الحالات المأساوية، تسببت الطبيبة في تأخير علاج مريض لعامين كاملين حتى تدهورت حالته للأسوأ. وفي واقعة أخرى، قدمت لمريض يصارع الموت وتتدهور حالته الحرجة «نصائح غذائية» لتحسين لياقته البدنية، متجاهلة تماماً حاجته لعناية فائقة! كما تعمدت الطبيبة الامتناع عن إحالة الحالات الحرجة إلى الفرق الطبية المتخصصة، مما جعل مرضاها حبيسي قراراتها القاتلة.

هذه الفضيحة دفعت ريتشارد جينينغز كبير المسؤولين الطبيين بالمستشفى، للخروج عن صمته، واصفاً ما جرى بأنه انحدار «دون المستوى» ولا يمكن تبريره.

وعلى إثر هذه التداعيات، أعلنت إدارة المستشفى حالة الطوارئ القصوى عبر فتح مراجعة شاملة ودقيقة لملفات كل مريض أشرفت عليه «طبيبة الموت» منذ عام 2019، وسط مخاوف من اكتشاف المزيد من الضحايا. وفي هذه الأثناء، يواصل المجلس الطبي العام تحقيقاته المكثفة، مع فرض قيود صارمة تضمن عدم عودتها لمزاولة المهنة، بينما ينتظر أهالي الضحايا القصاص العادل.