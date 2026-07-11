في واحدة من الفضائح الطبية التي هزت المستشفيات البريطانية، تحولت غرف الفحص في مستشفى «سانت هيلير» بجنوب لندن إلى ساحة لمأساة حقيقية. بطلة هذه القصة هي طبيبة استشارية وثق بها مرضاها لإنقاذ حياتهم، فكانت النتيجة صادمة، بعد أن دفع 3 ضحايا حياتهم ثمناً، بينما يعيش 12 آخرون الآن بعاهات وأضرار صحية دائمة.
وكشفت مراجعة مستقلة أجرتها «الكلية الملكية للأطباء» تفاصيل حول الممارسات المهنية للدكتورة فيرونيكا فارني. فبدلاً من الاستناد إلى أسس الطب الحديث، قررت الطبيبة السير في طريق مظلم مليء بالخرافات الطبية.
كانت الكارثة الكبرى في تعمدها التدخل في قرارات مصيرية لمرضى يعانون من أمراض وتليف في الرئة، إذ أجبرتهم على مقاطعة لقاحات الأنفلونزا و«كوفيد 19». ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، بل ابتكرت علاجات وهمية تمثلت في نصحهم بعلاجات مثل «زيت الكانولا»؛ لتكون بديلةً للعلاج الحقيقي، مع الاستخدام المتكرر لأدوية خارج نطاق الاستخدامات الطبية المعتمدة.
وأظهر التقرير التفتيشي غياباً تاماً لأدنى معايير المسؤولية. فهذه الطبيبة التي تم طردها وإنهاء خدماتها فور اكتشاف الكارثة، تعمدت حرمان مرضاها من تدخلات طبية عاجلة ومثبتة علمياً كانت كفيلة بإنقاذهم وإطالة أعمارهم.
في إحدى الحالات المأساوية، تسببت الطبيبة في تأخير علاج مريض لعامين كاملين حتى تدهورت حالته للأسوأ. وفي واقعة أخرى، قدمت لمريض يصارع الموت وتتدهور حالته الحرجة «نصائح غذائية» لتحسين لياقته البدنية، متجاهلة تماماً حاجته لعناية فائقة! كما تعمدت الطبيبة الامتناع عن إحالة الحالات الحرجة إلى الفرق الطبية المتخصصة، مما جعل مرضاها حبيسي قراراتها القاتلة.
هذه الفضيحة دفعت ريتشارد جينينغز كبير المسؤولين الطبيين بالمستشفى، للخروج عن صمته، واصفاً ما جرى بأنه انحدار «دون المستوى» ولا يمكن تبريره.
وعلى إثر هذه التداعيات، أعلنت إدارة المستشفى حالة الطوارئ القصوى عبر فتح مراجعة شاملة ودقيقة لملفات كل مريض أشرفت عليه «طبيبة الموت» منذ عام 2019، وسط مخاوف من اكتشاف المزيد من الضحايا. وفي هذه الأثناء، يواصل المجلس الطبي العام تحقيقاته المكثفة، مع فرض قيود صارمة تضمن عدم عودتها لمزاولة المهنة، بينما ينتظر أهالي الضحايا القصاص العادل.
In one of the medical scandals that shook British hospitals, the examination rooms at St. Helier Hospital in South London turned into a scene of real tragedy. The protagonist of this story is a consultant doctor whom her patients trusted to save their lives, but the result was shocking, as 3 victims paid with their lives, while 12 others now live with permanent disabilities and health damages.
An independent review conducted by the Royal College of Physicians revealed details about the professional practices of Dr. Veronica Farney. Instead of relying on the foundations of modern medicine, the doctor chose to walk a dark path filled with medical superstitions.
The major catastrophe was her deliberate interference in critical decisions for patients suffering from lung diseases and fibrosis, as she forced them to forgo flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. The situation did not stop there; she invented fake treatments by advising them to use "canola oil" as an alternative to real treatment, while repeatedly using medications outside the scope of approved medical uses.
The inspection report showed a complete absence of the lowest standards of responsibility. This doctor, who was fired and had her services terminated immediately upon the discovery of the disaster, deliberately deprived her patients of urgent and scientifically proven medical interventions that could have saved them and prolonged their lives.
In one tragic case, the doctor caused a delay in treating a patient for two full years until his condition deteriorated to the worst. In another incident, she provided a patient who was battling death and whose critical condition was worsening with "dietary advice" to improve his fitness, completely ignoring his need for intensive care! The doctor also deliberately refrained from referring critical cases to specialized medical teams, leaving her patients trapped by her fatal decisions.
This scandal prompted Richard Jennings, the chief medical officer of the hospital, to break his silence, describing what happened as a decline "below standard" that cannot be justified.
In light of these repercussions, the hospital administration declared a state of maximum emergency by opening a comprehensive and thorough review of the files of every patient overseen by the "death doctor" since 2019, amid fears of discovering more victims. Meanwhile, the General Medical Council continues its intensive investigations, imposing strict restrictions to ensure she does not return to practice, while the families of the victims await justice.