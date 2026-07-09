قدّم الذكاء الاصطناعي دفعة جديدة لقطاعي الصناعات الغذائية والعناية الشخصية، مع توسع الشركات في توظيف التقنيات الذكية لتطوير المنتجات بوتيرة أسرع، بعدما نجحت في تقليص زمن الابتكار من سنوات إلى أشهر، وفي بعض الحالات إلى أسابيع فقط.

وأصبحت الشركات العالمية المتخصصة في الأغذية والمشروبات ومنتجات العناية الشخصية والحلويات، تعتمد على الخوارزميات الذكية لتحليل ملايين البيانات، والتنبؤ بخصائص المكونات، واقتراح تركيبات ووصفات جديدة، بما يسهم في تسريع عمليات البحث والتطوير وتحسين كفاءة الإنتاج.

كما ساعدت هذه التقنيات على تقليل عدد النماذج التجريبية المطلوبة قبل الوصول إلى المنتج النهائي، إلى جانب اكتشاف استخدامات جديدة لمكونات كانت مخصصة سابقاً لمنتجات محددة، وإعادة توظيفها في تطبيقات مختلفة، بما يدعم الابتكار ويخفض التكاليف.

وأسهم الاعتماد على الذكاء الاصطناعي أيضاً في تطوير منتجات تتوافق بصورة أكبر مع متطلبات التغذية والاستدامة، مع تحسين الكفاءة التشغيلية في مختلف مراحل الإنتاج.

ويرى خبراء القطاع، أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لم يعد مجرد أداة داعمة لعمليات التطوير، بل أصبح عنصراً إستراتيجياً في منظومة البحث والتطوير، مع التأكيد على أن القرار النهائي بشأن اعتماد المنتجات وطرحها في الأسواق يظل بيد الخبراء والمتخصصين، لضمان الجودة والسلامة قبل وصولها إلى المستهلك.