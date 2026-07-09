Artificial intelligence has given a new boost to the food and personal care industries, as companies expand their use of smart technologies to develop products at a faster pace, having succeeded in reducing the innovation timeline from years to months, and in some cases to just weeks.

Global companies specializing in food and beverages, personal care products, and confectionery have begun to rely on smart algorithms to analyze millions of data points, predict the properties of ingredients, and suggest new formulations and recipes, which contributes to accelerating research and development processes and improving production efficiency.

These technologies have also helped reduce the number of prototypes required before reaching the final product, in addition to discovering new uses for ingredients that were previously designated for specific products, and repurposing them in different applications, thereby supporting innovation and lowering costs.

Relying on artificial intelligence has also contributed to the development of products that better align with nutritional and sustainability requirements, while improving operational efficiency at various stages of production.

Industry experts believe that artificial intelligence is no longer just a supportive tool for development processes, but has become a strategic element in the research and development ecosystem, emphasizing that the final decision regarding the adoption and market launch of products remains in the hands of experts and specialists, to ensure quality and safety before reaching the consumer.