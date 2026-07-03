The Belgian government is facing a rising wave of criticism after health authorities announced the registration of 1,222 additional deaths during the record heatwave that swept the country in the second half of June, a toll described by the Ministry of Health as unprecedented.

Data from the Ministry of Health showed that the deaths were recorded between June 18 and 29, including more than 530 individuals over the age of 85, as well as around 180 deaths among people under 65, indicating the widespread impact of the heatwave on various age groups.

Socialist Party leader Paul Magnette led the criticism campaign, accusing the federal government of not taking sufficient measures to protect the population. He stated that the 39% increase in deaths over a short period reflects a failure to address the consequences of the climate crisis, warning of the possibility of similar heatwaves recurring during the summer.

In contrast, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke defended the government's performance, asserting that hospitals and care homes were prepared to handle the crisis, but he acknowledged shortcomings, particularly the failure of the emergency number 112 during the peak of the heatwave, announcing a comprehensive evaluation of the government response and the preparation of a plan to enhance readiness before any new heatwaves.

Heat-related deaths are among the most serious health impacts of climate change, as they are often not caused solely by heatstroke but by the exacerbation of heart, respiratory, and kidney diseases, especially among the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

Public health experts use the term "excess mortality" to measure the number of deaths that exceed normal rates over a specific period, which is the indicator that Belgian authorities relied on to estimate the impact of the recent heatwave.

Europe has witnessed a noticeable increase in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves in recent years, with scientific studies indicating that the European continent is warming faster than any other continent in the world. This has led to increased pressure on health systems, disruption of some transportation and infrastructure, and a decline in electricity production in some countries due to lower river levels and higher temperatures of cooling water used in power plants.

In Belgium, authorities have established national plans to deal with high temperatures since the historic heatwave of 2003, which include issuing early warnings, guidelines to protect the elderly, and enhancing the readiness of hospitals and care homes. However, the opposition believes that this year's heatwave has exposed gaps in those plans, particularly regarding response speed, protecting the most vulnerable groups, and ensuring the efficiency of emergency services.

The crisis comes at a time when pressures are increasing on European governments to develop strategies for adapting to climate change, as climate experts warn that severe heatwaves, which were considered exceptional events decades ago, may become more frequent and longer-lasting in the coming years, posing increasing challenges to public health systems, infrastructure, and disaster management policies.