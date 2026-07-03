تواجه الحكومة البلجيكية موجة متصاعدة من الانتقادات، بعدما أعلنت السلطات الصحية تسجيل 1222 وفاة إضافية خلال موجة الحر القياسية التي اجتاحت البلاد في النصف الثاني من يونيو، في حصيلة وصفتها وزارة الصحة بأنها غير مسبوقة.

وأظهرت بيانات وزارة الصحة أن الوفيات سُجلت خلال الفترة بين 18 و29 يونيو، وشملت أكثر من 530 شخصًا تجاوزت أعمارهم 85 عامًا، إضافة إلى نحو 180 وفاة بين أشخاص تقل أعمارهم عن 65 عامًا، في مؤشر على التأثير الواسع لموجة الحر على مختلف الفئات العمرية.

وقاد رئيس الحزب الاشتراكي بول مانييت حملة الانتقادات، متهمًا الحكومة الفيدرالية بعدم اتخاذ إجراءات كافية لحماية السكان، وقال إن ارتفاع الوفيات بنسبة 39% خلال فترة قصيرة يعكس تقصيرًا في مواجهة تداعيات أزمة المناخ، محذرًا من احتمال تكرار موجات حر مماثلة خلال الصيف.

في المقابل، دافع وزير الصحة فرانك فاندنبروك عن أداء الحكومة، مؤكدًا أن المستشفيات ودور الرعاية كانت مستعدة للتعامل مع الأزمة، لكنه أقر بوجود أوجه قصور، أبرزها تعطل عمل رقم الطوارئ 112 خلال ذروة موجة الحر، معلنًا فتح تقييم شامل للاستجابة الحكومية وإعداد خطة لتعزيز الجاهزية قبل أي موجات حر جديدة.

وتُعد الوفيات المرتبطة بالحرارة من أكثر الآثار الصحية خطورة لتغير المناخ، إذ لا تنجم في الغالب عن ضربة الشمس وحدها، بل عن تفاقم أمراض القلب والجهاز التنفسي والكلى، خاصة لدى كبار السن وأصحاب الأمراض المزمنة.

ويستخدم خبراء الصحة العامة مصطلح «الوفيات الزائدة» لقياس عدد الوفيات التي تتجاوز المعدلات الطبيعية خلال فترة زمنية محددة، وهو المؤشر الذي اعتمدته السلطات البلجيكية في تقدير تأثير موجة الحر الأخيرة.

وشهدت أوروبا خلال السنوات الأخيرة ارتفاعًا ملحوظًا في وتيرة وشدة موجات الحر، حيث تشير دراسات علمية إلى أن القارة الأوروبية تُعد الأسرع احترارًا بين قارات العالم، وأدى ذلك إلى زيادة الضغوط على الأنظمة الصحية، وتعطل بعض وسائل النقل والبنية التحتية، وتراجع إنتاج الكهرباء في بعض الدول بسبب انخفاض منسوب الأنهار وارتفاع درجات حرارة مياه التبريد المستخدمة في محطات الطاقة.

وفي بلجيكا، وضعت السلطات منذ موجة الحر التاريخية عام 2003 خططًا وطنية للتعامل مع درجات الحرارة المرتفعة، تشمل إصدار إنذارات مبكرة، وتوجيهات لحماية كبار السن، وتعزيز جاهزية المستشفيات ودور الرعاية. إلا أن المعارضة ترى أن موجة هذا العام كشفت ثغرات في تلك الخطط، خصوصًا فيما يتعلق بسرعة الاستجابة، وحماية الفئات الأكثر هشاشة، وضمان كفاءة خدمات الطوارئ.

وتأتي الأزمة في وقت تتزايد فيه الضغوط على الحكومات الأوروبية لتطوير إستراتيجيات التكيف مع التغير المناخي، إذ يحذر خبراء المناخ من أن موجات الحر الشديدة التي كانت تُعد أحداثًا استثنائية قبل عقود قد تصبح أكثر تكرارًا وأطول مدة خلال السنوات القادمة، ما يفرض تحديات متزايدة على أنظمة الصحة العامة والبنية التحتية وسياسات إدارة الكوارث.