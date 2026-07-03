In a terrifying humanitarian disaster that takes your breath away, the Strait of Hormuz has turned into a deadly trap and "floating prisons" for thousands of commercial sailors, who are now in a fierce race against time to survive, amidst dwindling food and drinking water supplies, following a brutal naval war that has led to the closure of the world's most famous strait.

Despite the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, the rescue plan for those trapped has received a painful and surprising blow that has brought the crisis back to square one!

Mysterious Attack Paralyzes the Rescue Plan

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) urgently announced the suspension of the emergency plan to evacuate the trapped ships, following a surprise attack on a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman as it crossed the strait outside the secured convoys.

The suspension of operations dashed the hopes of thousands of sailors who had been eagerly awaiting a lifeline, as the organization stated that navigation would not resume until strict security guarantees were obtained from all conflicting parties.

Official data reveals the extent of the horrific tragedy in the world's hottest waterway:

8000 sailors are still stranded at sea under harsh psychological and climatic conditions.

Only 136 ships were rescued by the plan, after some crews had been under siege for a full 4 months.

14 sailors have died since the outbreak of the conflict, and more than 40 commercial vessels were subjected to direct military attacks before the ceasefire.

Terrifying Austerity and Closed Visas

The American agency "Bloomberg" reported shocking testimonies from inside the trapped ships, where sailors confirmed that they have begun to adopt a very strict austerity policy in consuming drinking water and food for fear of starving to death, amid the difficulty of getting supplies and fuel to them.

What has increased the horror is the expiration of work contracts for most crews and their psychological breakdowns due to their inability to return to their families, especially after several countries halted the issuance of short-term entry visas in anticipation of deteriorating conditions, leaving sailors completely isolated between the jaws of death while waiting for the outcome of political negotiations.