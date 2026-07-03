في كارثة إنسانية مرعبة تحبس الأنفاس، تحول مضيق هرمز إلى فخ قاتل و«سجون عائمة» لآلاف البحارة التجاريين، الذين يخوضون الآن سباقاً شرساً مع الزمن للبقاء على قيد الحياة، وسط نفاد الغذاء والمياه الصالحة للشرب، في أعقاب حرب بحرية طاحنة أدت لإغلاق المضيق الأشهر عالمياً.

ورغم الهدنة بين واشنطن وطهران، إلا أن خطة إنقاذ هؤلاء المحاصرين تلقت ضربة موجعة ومفاجئة أعادت الأزمة إلى نقطة الصفر!

هجوم غامض يشل خطة الإنقاذ

أعلنت المنظمة البحرية الدولية (IMO) بشكل عاجل تعليق خطة الطوارئ لإجلاء السفن المحاصرة، وذلك بعد تعرض سفينة تجارية لهجوم مباغت في خليج عُمان فور عبورها المضيق خارج القوافل المؤمنة.

وبدد تعليق العمليات آمال آلاف البحارة الذين انتظروا طوق النجاة بفارغ الصبر، حيث أعلنت المنظمة أن الملاحة لن تستأنف إلا بعد الحصول على ضمانات أمنية صارمة من كافة الأطراف المتصارعة.

وتكشف البيانات الرسمية حجم المأساة المروعة في الممر المائي الأكثر سخونة بالعالم:

  • 8000 بحار ما زالوا عالقين في عرض البحر تحت ظروف نفسية ومناخية قاسية.
  • 136 سفينة فقط تمكنت الخطة من إنقاذها، بعد أن تجاوزت فترة حصار بعض الطواقم 4 أشهر كاملة.
  • 14 قتيلاً من البحارة سقطوا منذ اندلاع الصراع، وتعرّضت أكثر من 40 سفينة تجارية لهجمات عسكرية مباشرة قبل الهدنة.

تقشف مرعب وتأشيرات مغلقة

ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» الأمريكية شهادات صادمة من داخل السفن المحاصرة، حيث أكد البحارة أنهم بدأوا يتبعون سياسة تقشف صارمة جداً في استهلاك مياه الشرب والطعام خوفاً من الهلاك جوعاً، في ظل صعوبة وصول الإمدادات والوقود إليهم.

وما زاد الرعب، هو انتهاء عقود عمل معظم الطواقم ودخولهم في انهيارات نفسية لعدم قدرتهم على العودة لعائلاتهم، خصوصا بعد أن أوقفت دول عدة إصدار تأشيرات الدخول القصيرة تحسباً لتدهور الأوضاع، ليجد البحارة أنفسهم معزولين تماماً بين فكي الموت في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه المفاوضات السياسية.