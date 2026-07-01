ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الزلزالين المدمرين اللذين ضربا فنزويلا الأسبوع الماضي إلى 1943 قتيلاً و10 آلاف و571 مصاباً، في وقت تواصل فرق الإنقاذ عمليات البحث عن آلاف المفقودين تحت أنقاض المباني المنهارة.

وأعلنت الحكومة الفنزويلية، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن عمليات الإنقاذ لا تزال مستمرة في المناطق الأكثر تضرراً، وسط جهود مكثفة للوصول إلى العالقين وإزالة الركام الذي خلفته الكارثة.

مع استمرار البحث عن المفقودين.. ارتفاع ضحايا زلزال فنزويلا لـ 1943 قتيلاً وأكثر من 10 آلاف مصاب

وقال رئيس المجلس الوطني الفنزويلي، خورخي رودريغيز، إن فرق الطوارئ تمكنت حتى الآن من إنقاذ 6461 شخصاً، فيما نجح أكثر من 13 ألفاً و400 شخص في مغادرة المناطق المنكوبة بأنفسهم أو بمساعدة ذويهم خلال الساعات الأولى من وقوع الزلزالين، بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «إل ناسيونال» الفنزويلية.

وتواصل السلطات نشر فرق الإنقاذ والدفاع المدني في العاصمة كاراكاس والمناطق المحيطة بها، في ظل مخاوف من ارتفاع أعداد الضحايا مع استمرار عمليات البحث أسفل المباني المنهارة.

وكانت فنزويلا قد تعرضت الأربعاء الماضي لهزتين أرضيتين عنيفتين بفارق أقل من دقيقة، بلغت قوتهما 7.1 و7.5 درجة على مقياس ريختر، ما تسبب في انهيار أكثر من 800 مبنى في كاراكاس وعدد من الولايات المجاورة، وأحدث دماراً واسعاً في البنية التحتية والمناطق السكنية.

وتُعد فنزويلا من الدول الواقعة ضمن نطاق النشاط الزلزالي في شمال أمريكا الجنوبية، نتيجة قربها من الحدود الفاصلة بين صفيحة الكاريبي وصفيحة أمريكا الجنوبية، ما يجعلها عرضة لهزات أرضية متفاوتة الشدة.

مع استمرار البحث عن المفقودين.. ارتفاع ضحايا زلزال فنزويلا لـ 1943 قتيلاً وأكثر من 10 آلاف مصاب

ويُنظر إلى الزلزالين الأخيرين باعتبارهما من أعنف الكوارث الطبيعية التي شهدتها البلاد خلال العقود الأخيرة، إذ تسببا في خسائر بشرية ومادية واسعة، وأطلقا واحدة من أكبر عمليات الإغاثة والإنقاذ في تاريخ فنزويلا، وسط استمرار الجهود الحكومية والدولية للبحث عن المفقودين وتقديم المساعدات للمتضررين.