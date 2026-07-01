مع استمرار البحث عن المفقودين.. ارتفاع ضحايا زلزال فنزويلا لـ 1943 قتيلاً وأكثر من 10 آلاف مصاب

ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الزلزالين المدمرين اللذين ضربا فنزويلا الأسبوع الماضي إلى 1943 قتيلاً و10 آلاف و571 مصاباً، في وقت تواصل فرق الإنقاذ عمليات البحث عن آلاف المفقودين تحت أنقاض المباني المنهارة.
وأعلنت الحكومة الفنزويلية، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن عمليات الإنقاذ لا تزال مستمرة في المناطق الأكثر تضرراً، وسط جهود مكثفة للوصول إلى العالقين وإزالة الركام الذي خلفته الكارثة.
وقال رئيس المجلس الوطني الفنزويلي، خورخي رودريغيز، إن فرق الطوارئ تمكنت حتى الآن من إنقاذ 6461 شخصاً، فيما نجح أكثر من 13 ألفاً و400 شخص في مغادرة المناطق المنكوبة بأنفسهم أو بمساعدة ذويهم خلال الساعات الأولى من وقوع الزلزالين، بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «إل ناسيونال» الفنزويلية.
وتواصل السلطات نشر فرق الإنقاذ والدفاع المدني في العاصمة كاراكاس والمناطق المحيطة بها، في ظل مخاوف من ارتفاع أعداد الضحايا مع استمرار عمليات البحث أسفل المباني المنهارة.
وكانت فنزويلا قد تعرضت الأربعاء الماضي لهزتين أرضيتين عنيفتين بفارق أقل من دقيقة، بلغت قوتهما 7.1 و7.5 درجة على مقياس ريختر، ما تسبب في انهيار أكثر من 800 مبنى في كاراكاس وعدد من الولايات المجاورة، وأحدث دماراً واسعاً في البنية التحتية والمناطق السكنية.
وتُعد فنزويلا من الدول الواقعة ضمن نطاق النشاط الزلزالي في شمال أمريكا الجنوبية، نتيجة قربها من الحدود الفاصلة بين صفيحة الكاريبي وصفيحة أمريكا الجنوبية، ما يجعلها عرضة لهزات أرضية متفاوتة الشدة.
ويُنظر إلى الزلزالين الأخيرين باعتبارهما من أعنف الكوارث الطبيعية التي شهدتها البلاد خلال العقود الأخيرة، إذ تسببا في خسائر بشرية ومادية واسعة، وأطلقا واحدة من أكبر عمليات الإغاثة والإنقاذ في تاريخ فنزويلا، وسط استمرار الجهود الحكومية والدولية للبحث عن المفقودين وتقديم المساعدات للمتضررين.
The death toll from the two devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to 1,943 dead and 10,571 injured, as rescue teams continue their search for thousands of missing people under the rubble of collapsed buildings.
The Venezuelan government announced yesterday (Tuesday) that rescue operations are still ongoing in the most affected areas, amid intensive efforts to reach those trapped and remove the debris left by the disaster.
Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez stated that emergency teams have so far managed to rescue 6,461 people, while more than 13,400 individuals have successfully left the disaster-stricken areas on their own or with the help of their relatives during the first hours following the earthquakes, according to the Venezuelan newspaper "El Nacional."
The authorities continue to deploy rescue and civil defense teams in the capital Caracas and the surrounding areas, amid fears of rising casualty numbers as search operations continue beneath the collapsed buildings.
Last Wednesday, Venezuela experienced two violent tremors less than a minute apart, with magnitudes of 7.1 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, causing the collapse of more than 800 buildings in Caracas and several neighboring states, resulting in widespread destruction of infrastructure and residential areas.
Venezuela is considered one of the countries located within the seismic activity zone in northern South America, due to its proximity to the boundary between the Caribbean Plate and the South American Plate, making it susceptible to earthquakes of varying intensities.
The recent earthquakes are viewed as among the most severe natural disasters the country has experienced in recent decades, causing extensive human and material losses, and triggering one of the largest relief and rescue operations in Venezuela's history, amid ongoing government and international efforts to search for the missing and provide assistance to those affected.