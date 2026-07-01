مع استمرار البحث عن المفقودين.. ارتفاع ضحايا زلزال فنزويلا لـ 1943 قتيلاً وأكثر من 10 آلاف مصاب

The death toll from the two devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to 1,943 dead and 10,571 injured, as rescue teams continue their search for thousands of missing people under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The Venezuelan government announced yesterday (Tuesday) that rescue operations are still ongoing in the most affected areas, amid intensive efforts to reach those trapped and remove the debris left by the disaster.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez stated that emergency teams have so far managed to rescue 6,461 people, while more than 13,400 individuals have successfully left the disaster-stricken areas on their own or with the help of their relatives during the first hours following the earthquakes, according to the Venezuelan newspaper "El Nacional."

The authorities continue to deploy rescue and civil defense teams in the capital Caracas and the surrounding areas, amid fears of rising casualty numbers as search operations continue beneath the collapsed buildings.

Last Wednesday, Venezuela experienced two violent tremors less than a minute apart, with magnitudes of 7.1 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, causing the collapse of more than 800 buildings in Caracas and several neighboring states, resulting in widespread destruction of infrastructure and residential areas.

Venezuela is considered one of the countries located within the seismic activity zone in northern South America, due to its proximity to the boundary between the Caribbean Plate and the South American Plate, making it susceptible to earthquakes of varying intensities.

The recent earthquakes are viewed as among the most severe natural disasters the country has experienced in recent decades, causing extensive human and material losses, and triggering one of the largest relief and rescue operations in Venezuela's history, amid ongoing government and international efforts to search for the missing and provide assistance to those affected.