احتفل الكاتب عبده محمد خال بزواج نجله الشاب معد من ابنة سعود الخميسي، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة، وسط حضور لفيف من الوسط الإعلامي وعدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العروسين وذويهما فرحتهم، مقدمين التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.


وعبّر والد العريس عن شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر وشاركهم فرحة الزواج، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يبارك للعروسين، ويجمع بينهما في خير، ويرزقهما حياة زوجية سعيدة ومليئة بالمودة والرحمة.