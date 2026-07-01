The writer Abdu Muhammad Khal celebrated the marriage of his son Maad to the daughter of Saud Al-Khamisi, in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, amidst the presence of a group from the media and a number of relatives and friends who shared in the joy of the newlyweds and their families, offering congratulations and best wishes on this happy occasion.



The father of the groom expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who attended and shared in the joy of the wedding, asking Allah Almighty to bless the newlyweds, unite them in goodness, and grant them a happy married life filled with affection and mercy.