أوقفت السلطات الصينية فتى يبلغ من العمر 12 عاماً بعدما قاد سيارة بمفرده على أحد الطرق السريعة لمدة تجاوزت ست ساعات، في واقعة أثارت دهشة واسعة وتفاعلاً كبيراً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبحسب صحيفة «ساوث تشاينا مورنينغ بوست»، بدأت القصة عندما اشتبه أحد محصلي الرسوم في هيئة قائد السيارة بسبب قصر قامته، وعند سؤاله، ادعى الفتى، ويدعى لو، أنه بالغ يعاني التقزم. إلا أن روايته لم تقنع الموظف، الذي أبلغ الشرطة على الفور.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن السائق طفل لا يملك السن القانونية للحصول على رخصة قيادة وفقاً للقوانين الصينية. وفي البداية، زعم أنه كان يقود سيارة عمته متجهاً إلى منزل جدته، لكن اتصال الشرطة بوالده أظهر أنه لم يكن على علم بقدرة ابنه على القيادة.

وتبين لاحقاً أن السيارة لا تعود إلى أحد أفراد عائلته، بل إلى أحد الجيران، الذي لم يكتشف اختفاءها إلا بعد تواصل الشرطة معه.

وأثارت الواقعة مزيداً من الاستغراب بعدما تبين أن الفتى قطع مسافة طويلة استغرقت أكثر من ست ساعات، وكان يقود السيارة مرتدياً خفين، في مخالفة إضافية لقواعد السلامة المرورية.

وخلال التحقيق، اعترف لو بأنه تعلم القيادة مع عدد من أصدقائه بدافع التسلية والإثارة، مؤكداً أنه سبق له قيادة سيارة بمفرده على الطرق العامة في مناسبات سابقة.