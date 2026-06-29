The Chinese authorities detained a 12-year-old boy after he drove a car alone on a highway for over six hours, an incident that sparked widespread astonishment and significant interaction on social media.

According to the "South China Morning Post," the story began when a toll collector suspected the driver was underage due to his short stature, and when questioned, the boy, named Luo, claimed to be an adult suffering from dwarfism. However, his story did not convince the employee, who immediately reported it to the police.

Investigations revealed that the driver was a child who did not meet the legal age to obtain a driver's license according to Chinese laws. Initially, he claimed he was driving his aunt's car to his grandmother's house, but a call to his father showed that he was unaware of his son's ability to drive.

It later turned out that the car did not belong to a family member, but to a neighbor, who only discovered it was missing after the police contacted him.

The incident raised further astonishment when it was revealed that the boy had traveled a long distance that took more than six hours, and he was driving while wearing slippers, an additional violation of traffic safety rules.

During the investigation, Luo admitted that he learned to drive with a number of his friends for fun and excitement, confirming that he had previously driven a car alone on public roads on several occasions.