كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة عن فجوة رقمية في ممارسات أطباء الأسنان ومتدربيهم في السعودية، إذ أظهرت انتشارًا واسعًا لاستخدام المنصات الاجتماعية لأغراض مهنية، مقابل انخفاض حاد في الوعي بالمخاطر والسياسات المنظمة والتدريب الرسمي.

وأظهرت نتائج الدراسةأن (إنستغرام) يتصدر المنصات المستخدمة بين المشاركين بنسبة 70.6%، يليه (إكس) بنسبة 62.0%، ثم (سناب شات) بنسبة 53.7%. كما أفاد 33.7% باستخدام المنصات يوميًا لأغراض مهنية، في حين سجلت الدراسة اتجاهات إيجابية نحو دور المنصات في تحسين التواصل المهني بمتوسط 3.91 من 5، وتحسين المهارات السريرية بمتوسط 3.90 من 5.

الدراسة، المنشورة 24 يونيو 2026، في مجلة (فرونتيرز في الطب)، شملت 326 من ممارسي ومتدربي طب الأسنان في السعودية، عبر استبيان إلكتروني جُمعت بياناته خلال الفترة من 15 فبراير إلى 15 مارس 2025. وضمت العينة 174 امرأة بنسبة 53.4%، و152 رجلًا بنسبة 46.6%، بمتوسط عمر بلغ 30.5 عام.

وجاء طلاب البكالوريوس في مقدمة المشاركين بنسبة 42.9%، تلاهم الاختصاصيون والاستشاريون بنسبة 29.8%، ثم أطباء الأسنان العامون بنسبة 17.8%، فيما شكل أطباء الامتياز 5.8%، والمقيمون في الدراسات العليا 3.7%. وتوزعت العينة جغرافيًا بين مكة بنسبة 64.4%، والرياض 25.8%، ومناطق أخرى 9.8%.

ورغم هذا الحضور المهني الواسع، سجلت الدراسة انخفاضًا واضحًا في إدراك المخاطر؛ إذ بلغ متوسط مؤشر إدراك المخاطر 2.88 من 5، وبلغت نسبة من حققوا مستوى مرتفعًا في إدراك المخاطر 2.5% فقط؛ أي ثمانية مشاركين من أصل 326. وشملت بنود الخطر أثر المنشورات الشخصية في ثقة الجمهور، والمسؤولية القانونية للمنشأة الصحية، وتأثير اكتشاف المريض لحساب الممارس، ومراجعة أصحاب العمل للحسابات قبل التوظيف.

وفي جانب السياسات، أظهرت الدراسة أن 38.0% فقط يعرفون إرشادات منظمة الصحة العالمية، و25.2% يعرفون إرشادات اليونسكو، و35.9% يعرفون سياسات وزارة الصحة المتعلقة بالصحة الإلكترونية أو الاستخدام الرقمي. وعلى مستوى بيئة العمل، أفاد 20.6% فقط بوجود سياسة واضحة للمنصات الاجتماعية في جهاتهم، فيما تلقى 4.6% فقط تدريبًا رسميًا على هذه السياسات.

وتظهر الفجوة بوضوح بين المراحل المهنية؛ إذ بلغ الوعي المرتفع بالسياسات 9.3% بين طلاب البكالوريوس، و6.5% بين أطباء الامتياز والمقيمين، مقابل 50.0% لدى أطباء الأسنان العامين، و56.7% لدى الاختصاصيين والاستشاريين. وبعد التحليل الإحصائي، بقيت سنوات الخبرة العامل المستقل الأبرز؛ إذ كان أصحاب خبرة خمس سنوات فأكثر أقل عرضة لانخفاض الوعي بالسياسات بنسبة أرجحية معدلة بلغت 0.41.

وفي ملف الصور والمحتوى السريري، أفاد 61.3% بأنهم يحصلون دائمًا على موافقة المرضى قبل مشاركة صور تعريفية، بينما أقر 19.0% بأن ذلك يحدث أحيانًا أو نادرًا أو أبدًا. كما أظهرت النتائج أن 22.1% نشروا صورًا لزملاء داخل بيئات سريرية، بينما شاهد 77.6% هذا النوع من المحتوى على المنصات.

وتضع الدراسة ملف (المهنية الرقمية) أمام مؤسسات التعليم الصحي والجهات المشغلة، خصوصًا أن طب الأسنان يعتمد بصورة متزايدة على الصور، عرض الحالات، التواصل مع المرضى، وتسويق الخدمات التجميلية. وتوصي النتائج بتضمين المهنية الرقمية في مناهج طب الأسنان، وتكثيف التدريب على الخصوصية، موافقة المرضى، حدود النصيحة الطبية، والسياسات المنظمة للنشر المهني.