كشفت تقديرات صادرة عن مؤسسة مراقبة صحية عامة في إسبانيا أن موجة الحر القياسية التي تضرب أجزاء واسعة من أوروبا قد تكون مرتبطة بوفاة 212 شخصاً في إسبانيا خلال أربعة أيام فقط، في مؤشر جديد على تصاعد التأثيرات الصحية للظواهر المناخية المتطرفة؛ بحسب موقع the daily star.

ووفقاً لبيانات نظام المراقبة الإسباني (MoMo)، المختص برصد معدلات الوفيات اليومية وتحليلها مقارنة بالمعدلات المتوقعة استناداً إلى السجلات التاريخية، فقد تم تسجيل ارتفاع ملحوظ في الوفيات خلال الفترة من (الأحد) إلى (الأربعاء).

ويعتمد النظام في تقديراته على مقارنة معدلات الوفاة الحالية بالأنماط المعتادة، إلى جانب إدخال عوامل خارجية، من بينها بيانات الطقس الصادرة عن هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الإسبانية (AEMET)؛ بهدف تقييم العلاقة المحتملة بين الأحوال الجوية القاسية وارتفاع أعداد الوفيات.

وأظهرت البيانات تسجيل زيادة في الوفيات مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، الذي صُنّف بوصفه الأكثر حرارة على الإطلاق في البلاد، والتي تُعد من أكثر الدول الأوروبية تأثراً بتداعيات التغير المناخي.

وسجلت إسبانيا خلال موسم الحر الممتد من 16 مايو إلى 30 سبتمبر من العام الماضي نحو 3832 حالة وفاة مرتبطة بارتفاع درجات الحرارة، بزيادة بلغت 87.6% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام السابق؛ بحسب بيانات النظام.

وعلى صعيد درجات الحرارة، سجلت الأراضي الإسبانية هذا الأسبوع أعلى متوسط يومي لدرجات الحرارة خلال شهر يونيو منذ بدء التسجيلات المناخية الحديثة عام 1950 على الأقل.

وبلغ متوسط درجات الحرارة اليومية 28.08 درجة مئوية (الإثنين)، قبل أن يرتفع إلى 28.17 درجة (الثلاثاء).

كما شهدت البلاد تسجيل أعلى متوسط للحد الأدنى لدرجات الحرارة خلال يونيو منذ عام 1950، إذ بلغت 20.14 درجة مئوية ليل (الإثنين) و19.81 درجة ليل (الثلاثاء).

وتُعرف هذه الظاهرة باسم «الليالي الاستوائية»، حيث تبقى درجات الحرارة مرتفعة خلال ساعات الليل، ما يعرقل النوم الطبيعي ويزيد من المخاطر الصحية، خاصة لدى كبار السن والأطفال وأصحاب الأمراض المزمنة.

وأدت موجة الحر إلى رفع أعلى درجات التحذير في مناطق شمال إسبانيا، من بينها كانتابريا وإقليم الباسك، وهما منطقتان لا تشهدان عادة درجات الحرارة المرتفعة بهذا الشكل، بعدما تجاوزت الحرارة فيهما حاجز 40 درجة مئوية.

ومع ذلك، بدأت الأحوال الجوية في التحسن تدريجياً، إذ أُلغيت معظم التحذيرات الجوية بحلول (الخميس)، مع الإبقاء على المستوى الأصفر الأدنى في بعض المناطق الشمالية.