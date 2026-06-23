The British royal family celebrated Father's Day 2026 with a series of touching photos and messages that gained widespread attention in British and international newspapers, as they combined the revival of old family memories with highlighting the human side of three generations of royal family members.

King Charles III recalled the memory of his late father, Prince Philip, by sharing a rare archival photo from August 1971, in which he appeared alongside his father during the acceptance of flying wings at the Royal Air Force base in Cranwell. The palace accompanied the photo with a message that read: "We celebrate all fathers today, and we also remember those who wish they could be with their fathers on this occasion."

Queen Camilla shared a photo of her late father, Bruce Shand, in a gesture that expanded the celebration to include absent fathers.

On a double occasion, Prince William celebrated Father's Day and his 44th birthday on the same day, as the Prince and Princess of Wales account posted a new picture of the heir apparent with his daughter, Princess Charlotte, accompanied by a message signed by Kate Middleton and their three children.

The photo received widespread interaction, especially given the immense popularity of Princess Charlotte, while British newspapers noted that the snapshot highlighted a spontaneous side of William's relationship with his children away from formalities.

Amid messages of nostalgia and images of fatherhood, this year's celebration appeared to be closer to the public, in a scene that reflects the royal family's commitment to presenting a human image that transcends royal protocol.