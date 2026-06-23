احتفلت العائلة المالكة البريطانية بـ(يوم الأب) لعام 2026 بسلسلة من الصور والرسائل المؤثرة التي لاقت انتشاراً واسعاً في الصحف البريطانية والعالمية، بعدما جمعت بين استعادة ذكريات عائلية قديمة وإبراز الجانب الإنساني لثلاثة أجيال من أفراد الأسرة الملكية.

واستحضر الملك تشارلز الثالث ذكرى والده الراحل الأمير فيليب بنشر صورة أرشيفية نادرة تعود إلى أغسطس 1971، ظهر فيها إلى جانب والده خلال تسلُّمه أجنحة الطيران في قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي في كرانويل. وأرفق القصر الصورة برسالة جاء فيها: «نحتفل بجميع الآباء اليوم، ونتذكر أيضاً أولئك الذين يتمنون لو كانوا مع آبائهم في هذه المناسبة».

وشاركت الملكة كاميلا صورة لوالدها الراحل بروس شاند، في لفتة وسّعت دائرة الاحتفاء لتشمل الآباء الغائبين.

وفي مناسبة مزدوجة، احتفل الأمير ويليام بـ(يوم الأب) وبعيد ميلاده الرابع والأربعين في اليوم نفسه، حيث نشر حساب أمير وأميرة ويلز صورة جديدة لولي العهد برفقة ابنته الأميرة شارلوت، مرفقة برسالة حملت توقيع كيت ميدلتون وأطفالها الثلاثة.

ولاقت الصورة تفاعلاً واسعاً، خصوصاً مع الشعبية الكبيرة التي تحظى بها الأميرة شارلوت، فيما رأت صحف بريطانية أن اللقطة أبرزت جانباً عفوياً من علاقة ويليام بأبنائه بعيداً عن الرسميات.

وبين رسائل الحنين وصور الأبوة، بدا الاحتفال هذا العام أكثر قرباً من الجمهور، في مشهد يعكس حرص العائلة المالكة على تقديم صورة إنسانية تتجاوز البروتوكول الملكي.