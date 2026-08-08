علمت مصادر «عكاظ»، أن الإدارة الرياضية بالنادي الأهلي وضعت ملف تدعيم مركز المحور على رأس أولوياتها، وعرضت على المدرب الهولندي مارينو بوسيتش قائمة اللاعبين المستهدفين للتعاقد مع أحدهم خلال الأيام القادمة، تمهيدًا لحسم الملف قبل انطلاق الموسم الجديد.
ووفقًا للمصادر ذاتها، يتصدر القائمة الدولي الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه، إلى جانب الدولي السنغالي بابي غي لاعب فياريال الإسباني، على أن يمنح المدرب الهولندي توصيته الفنية النهائية قبل بدء المفاوضات النهائية مع الخيار الذي سيقود خط وسط الفريق في الموسم القادم.
وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، فإن القائمة التي اطلع عليها بوسيتش لا تقتصر على فرانك كيسيه وبابي غي فقط، إذ تضم عددًا من الخيارات الأخرى التي تدرسها الإدارة الرياضية تحسبًا لتعثر أي من المفاوضات، مع استمرار المفاضلة بين الأسماء وفق الاحتياجات الفنية والجدوى المالية، قبل اتخاذ القرار النهائي خلال الأيام القادمة.
وكانت «عكاظ» قد انفردت في 2 أغسطس 2026 بخبر حمل عنوان «بعد رحيل يايسله.. هل يعود قائد الأهلي؟»، وكشفت فيه أن رحيل المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله أعاد فرانك كيسيه إلى النادي بعد مغادرته الفريق خلال الشهر الماضي، كما أشارت في 22 يوليو 2026 إلى توسيع الأهلي خياراته في مركز المحور، ووضعت السنغالي بابي غي ضمن أبرز الأسماء المرشحة لدعم الفريق.
ويملك كيسيه سجلًا مميزًا بقميص الأهلي، بعدما خاض 87 مباراة في دوري روشن السعودي خلال المواسم الثلاثة الماضية، سجل خلالها 17 هدفًا وصنع 11 هدفًا، بإجمالي 28 مساهمة تهديفية، كما شارك أساسيًا في 86 مباراة، ولعب 7,448 دقيقة، ولم يتلق سوى 19 بطاقة صفراء دون أي بطاقة حمراء، وأسهم في تتويج الأهلي بلقبي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إضافة إلى كأس السوبر السعودي، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز لاعبي الوسط في الفريق.
في المقابل، يعد بابي غي أحد أبرز لاعبي الارتكاز في الكرة الأفريقية خلال السنوات الأخيرة. وُلد في مدينة مونتروي الفرنسية في 24 يناير 1999، ويبلغ طوله 1.89 متر، ويتميز بالقوة البدنية، والانضباط التكتيكي، والقدرة على افتكاك الكرة والربط بين الخطوط.
وبدأ غي مسيرته الاحترافية مع لوهافر الفرنسي، قبل انتقاله إلى أولمبيك مارسيليا، ثم خاض تجربة إعارة مع إشبيلية الإسباني، ليستقر بعدها في صفوف فياريال، حيث واصل تقديم مستويات لافتة في الدوري الإسباني.
وعلى الصعيد الدولي، فرض بابي غي نفسه كأحد الأعمدة الأساسية في منتخب السنغال، وأسهم في تحقيق لقب كأس أمم أفريقيا، كما شارك مع منتخب «أسود التيرانغا» في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، ليعزز مكانته كأحد أبرز لاعبي الوسط الدفاعي في القارة السمراء.
وتسعى الإدارة الأهلاوية إلى حسم ملف لاعب الارتكاز في أسرع وقت ممكن، بعد التغيير الفني الذي شهدته دكة البدلاء بتعيين مارينو بوسيتش، إذ ينتظر أن يكون قرار المدرب الهولندي حاسمًا في تحديد هوية اللاعب الذي سيقود وسط الأهلي خلال الموسم الجديد، سواء بالإبقاء على كيسيه، أو التعاقد مع بابي غي، أو التوجه نحو أحد الخيارات الأخرى المطروحة على طاولة الإدارة الرياضية، بما ينسجم مع رؤية الجهاز الفني وطموحات النادي في المنافسة على البطولات المحلية والقارية.
Sources from "Okaz" have learned that the sports administration at Al-Ahli Club has prioritized strengthening the pivot position, and has presented the Dutch coach Marino Pusic with a list of targeted players to sign one of them in the coming days, in preparation for finalizing the matter before the start of the new season.
According to the same sources, the list is topped by Ivorian international Franck Kessie, alongside Senegalese international Pape Gueye, a player for Villarreal in Spain, with the Dutch coach expected to provide his final technical recommendation before the final negotiations begin with the option that will lead the team's midfield in the upcoming season.
As per "Okaz" sources, the list that Pusic reviewed does not only include Franck Kessie and Pape Gueye, as it comprises several other options that the sports administration is considering in case any negotiations falter, while continuing to evaluate the names based on technical needs and financial feasibility, before making a final decision in the coming days.
"Okaz" had exclusively reported on August 2, 2026, with a headline reading "After the departure of Yaisle.. Will the captain of Al-Ahli return?", revealing that the departure of German coach Matthias Yaisle has brought Franck Kessie back to the club after leaving the team last month. It also indicated on July 22, 2026, that Al-Ahli was expanding its options in the pivot position, placing Senegalese Pape Gueye among the top names considered to support the team.
Kessie has an impressive record with Al-Ahli, having played 87 matches in the Roshan Saudi League over the past three seasons, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists, totaling 28 goal contributions. He has also started in 86 matches, played 7,448 minutes, received only 19 yellow cards without any red cards, and contributed to Al-Ahli winning two AFC Champions League titles, in addition to the Saudi Super Cup, confirming his status as one of the team's top midfielders.
On the other hand, Pape Gueye is considered one of the standout defensive midfielders in African football in recent years. Born in Montreuil, France, on January 24, 1999, he stands at 1.89 meters tall and is known for his physical strength, tactical discipline, and ability to regain possession and link the lines.
Gueye began his professional career with Le Havre in France before moving to Olympique Marseille, then had a loan spell with Sevilla in Spain, before settling at Villarreal, where he continued to deliver impressive performances in La Liga.
On the international stage, Pape Gueye has established himself as one of the key pillars of the Senegal national team, contributing to their Africa Cup of Nations title, and participated with the "Lions of Teranga" in the 2026 World Cup, further solidifying his position as one of the top defensive midfielders on the African continent.
The Al-Ahli administration aims to finalize the pivot player file as soon as possible, following the coaching change on the bench with the appointment of Marino Pusic, as the Dutch coach's decision is expected to be decisive in determining the identity of the player who will lead Al-Ahli's midfield during the new season, whether by retaining Kessie, signing Pape Gueye, or turning to one of the other options presented to the sports administration, in line with the technical staff's vision and the club's ambitions to compete for local and continental titles.