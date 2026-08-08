علمت مصادر «عكاظ»، أن الإدارة الرياضية بالنادي الأهلي وضعت ملف تدعيم مركز المحور على رأس أولوياتها، وعرضت على المدرب الهولندي مارينو بوسيتش قائمة اللاعبين المستهدفين للتعاقد مع أحدهم خلال الأيام القادمة، تمهيدًا لحسم الملف قبل انطلاق الموسم الجديد.

ووفقًا للمصادر ذاتها، يتصدر القائمة الدولي الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه، إلى جانب الدولي السنغالي بابي غي لاعب فياريال الإسباني، على أن يمنح المدرب الهولندي توصيته الفنية النهائية قبل بدء المفاوضات النهائية مع الخيار الذي سيقود خط وسط الفريق في الموسم القادم.

وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، فإن القائمة التي اطلع عليها بوسيتش لا تقتصر على فرانك كيسيه وبابي غي فقط، إذ تضم عددًا من الخيارات الأخرى التي تدرسها الإدارة الرياضية تحسبًا لتعثر أي من المفاوضات، مع استمرار المفاضلة بين الأسماء وفق الاحتياجات الفنية والجدوى المالية، قبل اتخاذ القرار النهائي خلال الأيام القادمة.

وكانت «عكاظ» قد انفردت في 2 أغسطس 2026 بخبر حمل عنوان «بعد رحيل يايسله.. هل يعود قائد الأهلي؟»، وكشفت فيه أن رحيل المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله أعاد فرانك كيسيه إلى النادي بعد مغادرته الفريق خلال الشهر الماضي، كما أشارت في 22 يوليو 2026 إلى توسيع الأهلي خياراته في مركز المحور، ووضعت السنغالي بابي غي ضمن أبرز الأسماء المرشحة لدعم الفريق.

ويملك كيسيه سجلًا مميزًا بقميص الأهلي، بعدما خاض 87 مباراة في دوري روشن السعودي خلال المواسم الثلاثة الماضية، سجل خلالها 17 هدفًا وصنع 11 هدفًا، بإجمالي 28 مساهمة تهديفية، كما شارك أساسيًا في 86 مباراة، ولعب 7,448 دقيقة، ولم يتلق سوى 19 بطاقة صفراء دون أي بطاقة حمراء، وأسهم في تتويج الأهلي بلقبي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إضافة إلى كأس السوبر السعودي، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز لاعبي الوسط في الفريق.

في المقابل، يعد بابي غي أحد أبرز لاعبي الارتكاز في الكرة الأفريقية خلال السنوات الأخيرة. وُلد في مدينة مونتروي الفرنسية في 24 يناير 1999، ويبلغ طوله 1.89 متر، ويتميز بالقوة البدنية، والانضباط التكتيكي، والقدرة على افتكاك الكرة والربط بين الخطوط.

وبدأ غي مسيرته الاحترافية مع لوهافر الفرنسي، قبل انتقاله إلى أولمبيك مارسيليا، ثم خاض تجربة إعارة مع إشبيلية الإسباني، ليستقر بعدها في صفوف فياريال، حيث واصل تقديم مستويات لافتة في الدوري الإسباني.

وعلى الصعيد الدولي، فرض بابي غي نفسه كأحد الأعمدة الأساسية في منتخب السنغال، وأسهم في تحقيق لقب كأس أمم أفريقيا، كما شارك مع منتخب «أسود التيرانغا» في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، ليعزز مكانته كأحد أبرز لاعبي الوسط الدفاعي في القارة السمراء.

وتسعى الإدارة الأهلاوية إلى حسم ملف لاعب الارتكاز في أسرع وقت ممكن، بعد التغيير الفني الذي شهدته دكة البدلاء بتعيين مارينو بوسيتش، إذ ينتظر أن يكون قرار المدرب الهولندي حاسمًا في تحديد هوية اللاعب الذي سيقود وسط الأهلي خلال الموسم الجديد، سواء بالإبقاء على كيسيه، أو التعاقد مع بابي غي، أو التوجه نحو أحد الخيارات الأخرى المطروحة على طاولة الإدارة الرياضية، بما ينسجم مع رؤية الجهاز الفني وطموحات النادي في المنافسة على البطولات المحلية والقارية.