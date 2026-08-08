Sources from "Okaz" have learned that the sports administration at Al-Ahli Club has prioritized strengthening the pivot position, and has presented the Dutch coach Marino Pusic with a list of targeted players to sign one of them in the coming days, in preparation for finalizing the matter before the start of the new season.

According to the same sources, the list is topped by Ivorian international Franck Kessie, alongside Senegalese international Pape Gueye, a player for Villarreal in Spain, with the Dutch coach expected to provide his final technical recommendation before the final negotiations begin with the option that will lead the team's midfield in the upcoming season.

As per "Okaz" sources, the list that Pusic reviewed does not only include Franck Kessie and Pape Gueye, as it comprises several other options that the sports administration is considering in case any negotiations falter, while continuing to evaluate the names based on technical needs and financial feasibility, before making a final decision in the coming days.

"Okaz" had exclusively reported on August 2, 2026, with a headline reading "After the departure of Yaisle.. Will the captain of Al-Ahli return?", revealing that the departure of German coach Matthias Yaisle has brought Franck Kessie back to the club after leaving the team last month. It also indicated on July 22, 2026, that Al-Ahli was expanding its options in the pivot position, placing Senegalese Pape Gueye among the top names considered to support the team.

Kessie has an impressive record with Al-Ahli, having played 87 matches in the Roshan Saudi League over the past three seasons, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists, totaling 28 goal contributions. He has also started in 86 matches, played 7,448 minutes, received only 19 yellow cards without any red cards, and contributed to Al-Ahli winning two AFC Champions League titles, in addition to the Saudi Super Cup, confirming his status as one of the team's top midfielders.

On the other hand, Pape Gueye is considered one of the standout defensive midfielders in African football in recent years. Born in Montreuil, France, on January 24, 1999, he stands at 1.89 meters tall and is known for his physical strength, tactical discipline, and ability to regain possession and link the lines.

Gueye began his professional career with Le Havre in France before moving to Olympique Marseille, then had a loan spell with Sevilla in Spain, before settling at Villarreal, where he continued to deliver impressive performances in La Liga.

On the international stage, Pape Gueye has established himself as one of the key pillars of the Senegal national team, contributing to their Africa Cup of Nations title, and participated with the "Lions of Teranga" in the 2026 World Cup, further solidifying his position as one of the top defensive midfielders on the African continent.

The Al-Ahli administration aims to finalize the pivot player file as soon as possible, following the coaching change on the bench with the appointment of Marino Pusic, as the Dutch coach's decision is expected to be decisive in determining the identity of the player who will lead Al-Ahli's midfield during the new season, whether by retaining Kessie, signing Pape Gueye, or turning to one of the other options presented to the sports administration, in line with the technical staff's vision and the club's ambitions to compete for local and continental titles.