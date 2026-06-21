A recent astronomical study has revealed a mysterious phenomenon in the solar corona that may explain the appearance of what resembles a "echo" in the radio emissions emitted by the sun, in a discovery that opens the door to a deeper understanding of the complex processes occurring in its atmosphere.

Researchers observed unusual pairs of radio signals separated by a fixed time delay of about four seconds, with the same pattern repeating regularly. This behavior suggests the possibility of a specific mechanism affecting the transmission of radio waves through the complex and heterogeneous environment of the solar corona.

The study relied on data collected by the LOFAR radio telescope, where scientists documented hundreds of instances in which a short radio pulse was followed by a weaker second signal, which appeared to be a reflection or echo of the original signal, according to what was reported by the journal Nature Communications.

After analyzing more than 600 pairs of these signals, researchers concluded that the subsequent pulse does not originate from the same location as the first, but typically appears from another area that is relatively far away, while both sources remain within the upper layers of the solar corona at an altitude of about half the radius of the sun above its surface.

The results also showed that electron acceleration processes may occur in regions of the corona that were not previously considered suitable environments for such phenomena, raising new questions about the scientific models used to explain solar radio emissions.

Researchers suggest that limited energy events within the corona lead to the acceleration of electrons and the generation of plasma waves and radio signals, while these radiations follow different paths as they traverse the disturbed plasma, which may explain the noticeable time gap between the two signals.

Scientists believe that confirming this hypothesis in the future could provide a new means to study the internal structure of the solar corona and understand how energy is transferred within the upper layers of the solar atmosphere, contributing to uncovering more secrets of the stars closest to Earth.