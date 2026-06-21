كشفت دراسة فلكية حديثة عن ظاهرة غامضة في الهالة الشمسية قد تفسر ظهور ما يشبه «الصدى» في الانبعاثات الراديوية الصادرة عن الشمس، في اكتشاف يفتح الباب أمام فهم أعمق للعمليات المعقدة التي تجري في غلافها الجوي.
ورصد الباحثون أزواجاً غير مألوفة من الإشارات الراديوية يفصل بينها تأخير زمني ثابت يقارب أربع ثوانٍ، مع تكرار النمط نفسه بشكل منتظم. ويشير هذا السلوك إلى احتمال وجود آلية خاصة تؤثر في انتقال الموجات الراديوية عبر بيئة الهالة الشمسية المعقدة وغير المتجانسة.
واعتمدت الدراسة على بيانات جمعها مرصد LOFAR الراديوي، حيث وثق العلماء مئات الحالات التي تبعت فيها نبضة راديوية قصيرة إشارة ثانية أضعف، بدت وكأنها انعكاس أو صدى للإشارة الأصلية، وفق ما أوردته مجلة Nature Communications.
وبعد تحليل أكثر من 600 زوج من هذه الإشارات، توصل الباحثون إلى أن النبضة اللاحقة لا تنطلق من الموقع نفسه الذي صدرت منه الأولى، بل تظهر عادة من منطقة أخرى تبعد عنها مسافة كبيرة نسبياً، مع بقاء المصدرين ضمن الطبقات العليا من الهالة الشمسية على ارتفاع يقارب نصف قطر الشمس فوق سطحها.
كما أظهرت النتائج أن عمليات تسارع الإلكترونات قد تحدث في مناطق من الهالة لم تكن تُعد سابقاً بيئات مناسبة لمثل هذه الظواهر، وهو ما يطرح تساؤلات جديدة حول النماذج العلمية المعتمدة لتفسير الانبعاثات الراديوية الشمسية.
ويرجح الباحثون أن أحداثاً طاقوية محدودة داخل الهالة تؤدي إلى تسريع الإلكترونات وتوليد موجات بلازمية وإشارات راديوية، فيما تسلك هذه الإشعاعات مسارات مختلفة أثناء عبورها البلازما المضطربة، الأمر الذي قد يفسر الفاصل الزمني الملحوظ بين الإشارتين.
ويرى العلماء أن تأكيد هذه الفرضية مستقبلاً قد يوفر وسيلة جديدة لدراسة البنية الداخلية للهالة الشمسية وفهم كيفية انتقال الطاقة داخل الطبقات العليا من الغلاف الشمسي، بما يسهم في كشف المزيد من أسرار أقرب النجوم إلى الأرض.
A recent astronomical study has revealed a mysterious phenomenon in the solar corona that may explain the appearance of what resembles a "echo" in the radio emissions emitted by the sun, in a discovery that opens the door to a deeper understanding of the complex processes occurring in its atmosphere.
Researchers observed unusual pairs of radio signals separated by a fixed time delay of about four seconds, with the same pattern repeating regularly. This behavior suggests the possibility of a specific mechanism affecting the transmission of radio waves through the complex and heterogeneous environment of the solar corona.
The study relied on data collected by the LOFAR radio telescope, where scientists documented hundreds of instances in which a short radio pulse was followed by a weaker second signal, which appeared to be a reflection or echo of the original signal, according to what was reported by the journal Nature Communications.
After analyzing more than 600 pairs of these signals, researchers concluded that the subsequent pulse does not originate from the same location as the first, but typically appears from another area that is relatively far away, while both sources remain within the upper layers of the solar corona at an altitude of about half the radius of the sun above its surface.
The results also showed that electron acceleration processes may occur in regions of the corona that were not previously considered suitable environments for such phenomena, raising new questions about the scientific models used to explain solar radio emissions.
Researchers suggest that limited energy events within the corona lead to the acceleration of electrons and the generation of plasma waves and radio signals, while these radiations follow different paths as they traverse the disturbed plasma, which may explain the noticeable time gap between the two signals.
Scientists believe that confirming this hypothesis in the future could provide a new means to study the internal structure of the solar corona and understand how energy is transferred within the upper layers of the solar atmosphere, contributing to uncovering more secrets of the stars closest to Earth.