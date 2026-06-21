كشفت دراسة فلكية حديثة عن ظاهرة غامضة في الهالة الشمسية قد تفسر ظهور ما يشبه «الصدى» في الانبعاثات الراديوية الصادرة عن الشمس، في اكتشاف يفتح الباب أمام فهم أعمق للعمليات المعقدة التي تجري في غلافها الجوي.

ورصد الباحثون أزواجاً غير مألوفة من الإشارات الراديوية يفصل بينها تأخير زمني ثابت يقارب أربع ثوانٍ، مع تكرار النمط نفسه بشكل منتظم. ويشير هذا السلوك إلى احتمال وجود آلية خاصة تؤثر في انتقال الموجات الراديوية عبر بيئة الهالة الشمسية المعقدة وغير المتجانسة.

واعتمدت الدراسة على بيانات جمعها مرصد LOFAR الراديوي، حيث وثق العلماء مئات الحالات التي تبعت فيها نبضة راديوية قصيرة إشارة ثانية أضعف، بدت وكأنها انعكاس أو صدى للإشارة الأصلية، وفق ما أوردته مجلة Nature Communications.

وبعد تحليل أكثر من 600 زوج من هذه الإشارات، توصل الباحثون إلى أن النبضة اللاحقة لا تنطلق من الموقع نفسه الذي صدرت منه الأولى، بل تظهر عادة من منطقة أخرى تبعد عنها مسافة كبيرة نسبياً، مع بقاء المصدرين ضمن الطبقات العليا من الهالة الشمسية على ارتفاع يقارب نصف قطر الشمس فوق سطحها.

كما أظهرت النتائج أن عمليات تسارع الإلكترونات قد تحدث في مناطق من الهالة لم تكن تُعد سابقاً بيئات مناسبة لمثل هذه الظواهر، وهو ما يطرح تساؤلات جديدة حول النماذج العلمية المعتمدة لتفسير الانبعاثات الراديوية الشمسية.

ويرجح الباحثون أن أحداثاً طاقوية محدودة داخل الهالة تؤدي إلى تسريع الإلكترونات وتوليد موجات بلازمية وإشارات راديوية، فيما تسلك هذه الإشعاعات مسارات مختلفة أثناء عبورها البلازما المضطربة، الأمر الذي قد يفسر الفاصل الزمني الملحوظ بين الإشارتين.

ويرى العلماء أن تأكيد هذه الفرضية مستقبلاً قد يوفر وسيلة جديدة لدراسة البنية الداخلية للهالة الشمسية وفهم كيفية انتقال الطاقة داخل الطبقات العليا من الغلاف الشمسي، بما يسهم في كشف المزيد من أسرار أقرب النجوم إلى الأرض.