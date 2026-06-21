تحوّل خلاف هامشي وعابر بين جيران في محافظة البصرة العراقية إلى مأساة دامية، بعدما تطور إشكال حول «خرطوم مياه» إلى مشاجرة مسلحة مروّعة، أسفرت عن مقتل شاب وإصابة والده المسن بجروح بالغة، لتعيد الواقعة تسليط الضوء على أزمة السلاح المنفلت في البلاد.
توثيق الجريمة
الحادثة التي شهدتها منطقة «الأساتذة» وسط المحافظة، وثّقتها كاميرات المراقبة في مقطع فيديو صادم اجتاح منصات التواصل الاجتماعي. وأظهرت المشاهد لحظة هجوم الجاني على منزل جيرانه حاملاً مسدساً، حيث أطلق النار بدم بارد على الشاب ووالده أثناء وقوفهما أمام منزلهما، ما أدى إلى مقتل الابن على الفور وسقوط الأب المسن مصاباً بجروح خطيرة.
وفور وقوع الجريمة، استنفرت الأجهزة الأمنية جهودها، وأكد مصدر أمني لصحيفة «شفق نيوز» إلقاء القبض على القاتل بعد ساعات قليلة من ارتكابه الجريمة.
ورغم غياب الإحصاءات الرسمية الدقيقة حول معدلات جرائم القتل السنوية في العراق، إلا أن الصحافة المحلية ومنصات التواصل باتت تضج بأخبار الفواجع اليومية، ما يعكس تصاعداً مقلقاً في حدة العنف المجتمعي.
A marginal and fleeting dispute between neighbors in the Iraqi province of Basra turned into a bloody tragedy, after a disagreement over a "water hose" escalated into a horrifying armed brawl, resulting in the death of a young man and serious injuries to his elderly father, bringing attention back to the issue of rampant gun violence in the country.
Documenting the Crime
The incident that took place in the "Teachers" area of the province was captured by surveillance cameras in a shocking video that went viral on social media. The footage showed the assailant attacking his neighbors' home armed with a gun, as he coldly opened fire on the young man and his father while they were standing in front of their house, leading to the immediate death of the son and the elderly father falling wounded with serious injuries.
Immediately after the crime occurred, security forces mobilized their efforts, and a security source confirmed to "Shafaq News" that the killer was arrested just a few hours after committing the crime.
Although there are no accurate official statistics on annual murder rates in Iraq, local journalism and social media platforms have been flooded with news of daily tragedies, reflecting a troubling rise in the intensity of societal violence.