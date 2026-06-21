تحوّل خلاف هامشي وعابر بين جيران في محافظة البصرة العراقية إلى مأساة دامية، بعدما تطور إشكال حول «خرطوم مياه» إلى مشاجرة مسلحة مروّعة، أسفرت عن مقتل شاب وإصابة والده المسن بجروح بالغة، لتعيد الواقعة تسليط الضوء على أزمة السلاح المنفلت في البلاد.

توثيق الجريمة

الحادثة التي شهدتها منطقة «الأساتذة» وسط المحافظة، وثّقتها كاميرات المراقبة في مقطع فيديو صادم اجتاح منصات التواصل الاجتماعي. وأظهرت المشاهد لحظة هجوم الجاني على منزل جيرانه حاملاً مسدساً، حيث أطلق النار بدم بارد على الشاب ووالده أثناء وقوفهما أمام منزلهما، ما أدى إلى مقتل الابن على الفور وسقوط الأب المسن مصاباً بجروح خطيرة.

وفور وقوع الجريمة، استنفرت الأجهزة الأمنية جهودها، وأكد مصدر أمني لصحيفة «شفق نيوز» إلقاء القبض على القاتل بعد ساعات قليلة من ارتكابه الجريمة.

ورغم غياب الإحصاءات الرسمية الدقيقة حول معدلات جرائم القتل السنوية في العراق، إلا أن الصحافة المحلية ومنصات التواصل باتت تضج بأخبار الفواجع اليومية، ما يعكس تصاعداً مقلقاً في حدة العنف المجتمعي.