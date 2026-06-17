باص "الساعة 12" الغامض يثير الرعب في شوارع مصر

A short clip on social media turned into a spark that ignited the imagination of Egyptians, after a black bus appeared carrying the phrase (12 o'clock) as it traversed the streets of Cairo after midnight without a driver, in a scene that seemed like it was straight out of a horror movie, prompting many to circulate mysterious stories about a haunted vehicle or a secret experiment.

As the debate widened, security agencies moved to uncover the truth that puzzled everyone. The Ministry of Interior's statement clarified the situation:

The bus is not a ghost, nor a supernatural experiment, but a vehicle belonging to a production company that modified it in violation of licensing conditions, from changing the color to black, installing tinted glass, and placing stickers for filming purposes.

Company officials explained that the bus was specifically designed to shoot scenes for a new film being filmed in Giza, confirming that it did not leave the governorate as rumors suggested.

As for the videos showing the bus driving without a driver in the streets of Cairo, investigations revealed that they were made using artificial intelligence technologies, and that some users had "fabricated" them to stir controversy.