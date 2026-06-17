تحوّل مقطع قصير على مواقع التواصل إلى شرارة أشعلت خيال المصريين، بعدما ظهر باص أسود يحمل عبارة (الساعة 12) وهو يشق شوارع القاهرة بعد منتصف الليل دون سائق، في مشهد بدا وكأنه خارج من فيلم رعب، ودفع كثيرين لتداول روايات غامضة عن مركبة مسكونة أو تجربة سرية.

ومع اتساع دائرة الجدل، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية لكشف الحقيقة التي حيّرت الجميع. وجاء بيان وزارة الداخلية ليضع النقاط فوق الحروف:
الباص ليس شبحاً، ولا تجربة خارقة، بل مركبة تابعة لشركة إنتاج فني قامت بتعديلها بالمخالفة لشروط الترخيص، من تغيير اللون إلى الأسود، وتركيب زجاج معتم، ووضع ملصقات لزوم التصوير.

باص "الساعة 12" الغامض يثير الرعب في شوارع مصر

مسؤولو الشركة أوضحوا أن الباص صُمم خصيصاً لتصوير مشاهد من فيلم جديد يجري تصويره في الجيزة، مؤكدين أنه لم يغادر المحافظة كما روّجت الشائعات.

أما الفيديوهات التي أظهرت الباص يسير بلا سائق في شوارع القاهرة، فقد كشفت التحريات أنها مصنوعة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وأن بعض المستخدمين قاموا "بفبركتها" لإثارة الجدل.