في كشف علمي قد يغير قواعد اللعبة في مواجهة المرض الخبيث، نجح فريق بحثي في تسخير روبوتات متطورة لتعقب وتدمير «الخلايا السرطانية الكامنة» التي تنجو من العلاجات التقليدية وتتسبب في ارتداد المرض، وفقاً لدراسة حديثة نشرتها مجلة «ساينس أدفانسز» (Science Advances).

وتكمن خطورة هذه الخلايا، التي يُطلق عليها العلماء اسم الخلايا «الصامدة»، في كونها نادرة ومراوغة للغاية؛ إذ لا تتعدى خلية واحدة من بين كل ألف خلية سرطانية، لكنها المسؤول الأول عن استفاقة الأورام بعد الشفاء الظاهري للمريض.

ولأن البحث التقليدي عن هذه الخلايا يشبه «البحث عن إبرة في كومة قش»، قام باحثون من جامعة كاليفورنيا في سان فرانسيسكو بتحليل عينات من سرطان الرئة، ليكتشفوا نحو 10 آلاف تباين خلوي يمنح هذه الخلايا قدرة خارقة على مقاومة الأدوية.

ولتجاوز عقبة الوقت والجهد البشري في فحص هذه الاحتمالات الهائلة، طور الفريق منصة ذكية مجهزة بأذرع روبوتية تولت إدارة وحاضنات تضم آلاف الأورام المصغرة، ونقل العينات ومراقبتها بدقة فائقة.

وأسفرت هذه المحاكاة الروبوتية الضخمة عن نتائج واعدة؛ إذ تمكنت 9 أدوية من أصل 94 خضعت للاختبار من تحقيق ضربات دقيقة وفعالة ضد الخلايا «الصامدة»، ما يثبت وجود نقاط ضعف مشتركة يمكن استهدافها في أنواع مختلفة من الأورام.

وفي هذا الصدد، أكد ستيف ألتشولر، الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة، أن رصد هذه الأنماط المتشابهة بين العينات سيفتح الباب مستقبلاً للتنبؤ بالعلاجات الأكثر كفاءة، وصياغة بروتوكولات طبية تمنع عودة السرطان أو انتشاره في الجسد تماماً.