In a scientific breakthrough that could change the game in the fight against malignant disease, a research team has successfully harnessed advanced robots to track and destroy "dormant cancer cells" that survive traditional treatments and cause disease relapse, according to a recent study published in the journal "Science Advances."

The danger of these cells, which scientists refer to as "resilient cells," lies in their rarity and extreme elusiveness; only one cell out of every thousand cancer cells is such a cell, yet they are primarily responsible for the resurgence of tumors after the apparent recovery of the patient.

Because traditional research for these cells is akin to "searching for a needle in a haystack," researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, analyzed samples of lung cancer and discovered about 10,000 cellular variations that grant these cells a superhuman ability to resist drugs.

To overcome the barrier of time and human effort in examining these vast possibilities, the team developed an intelligent platform equipped with robotic arms that managed and incubated thousands of miniature tumors, transporting and monitoring samples with exceptional precision.

This massive robotic simulation yielded promising results; 9 out of 94 drugs tested achieved precise and effective strikes against the "resilient cells," demonstrating the existence of common vulnerabilities that can be targeted in different types of tumors.

In this regard, Steve Altschuler, the principal investigator of the study, confirmed that detecting these similar patterns among the samples will open the door in the future to predicting the most efficient treatments and formulating medical protocols that completely prevent the return or spread of cancer in the body.