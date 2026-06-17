A recent scientific study has reignited the debate over the relationship between cat ownership and certain psychological disorders, after a comprehensive review of several studies indicated a statistical correlation between owning cats and an increased likelihood of developing disorders associated with schizophrenia. According to the study, which was based on data from 17 research projects conducted in 11 countries over 44 years, individuals who lived with cats, especially during childhood, showed higher rates of certain psychotic disorders compared to others.

However, the researchers emphasized that the results do not prove a direct causal relationship between cat ownership and schizophrenia; rather, they reveal only a statistical link that requires further studies and scientific verification.

Conversely, other studies have shown that this correlation may fade when accounting for social, economic, and environmental factors such as living standards and urbanization, leaving the issue open for more scientific research before reaching conclusive results.