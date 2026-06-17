أعادت دراسة علمية حديثة الجدل حول العلاقة بين تربية القطط وبعض الاضطرابات النفسية، بعدما أشارت مراجعة شاملة لعدد من الأبحاث إلى وجود ارتباط إحصائي بين اقتناء القطط وارتفاع احتمالية الإصابة باضطرابات مرتبطة بمرض انفصام الشخصية (الفصام). ووفقاً للدراسة، التي استندت إلى بيانات 17 بحثاً أُجريت في 11 دولة على مدى 44 عاماً، فإن الأشخاص الذين عاشوا مع القطط، خصوصاً خلال مرحلة الطفولة، أظهروا معدلات أعلى للإصابة ببعض الاضطرابات الذهانية مقارنة بغيرهم.
ورغم ذلك، شدد الباحثون على أن النتائج لا تثبت وجود علاقة سببية مباشرة بين تربية القطط والإصابة بالفصام، بل تكشف فقط وجود رابط إحصائي يحتاج إلى مزيد من الدراسات والتحقق العلمي.
وفي المقابل، أظهرت دراسات أخرى، أن هذا الارتباط قد يتلاشى عند احتساب عوامل اجتماعية واقتصادية وبيئية مثل مستوى المعيشة والتمدّن، ما يجعل القضية مفتوحة أمام المزيد من البحث العلمي قبل الوصول إلى نتائج حاسمة.
A recent scientific study has reignited the debate over the relationship between cat ownership and certain psychological disorders, after a comprehensive review of several studies indicated a statistical correlation between owning cats and an increased likelihood of developing disorders associated with schizophrenia. According to the study, which was based on data from 17 research projects conducted in 11 countries over 44 years, individuals who lived with cats, especially during childhood, showed higher rates of certain psychotic disorders compared to others.
However, the researchers emphasized that the results do not prove a direct causal relationship between cat ownership and schizophrenia; rather, they reveal only a statistical link that requires further studies and scientific verification.
Conversely, other studies have shown that this correlation may fade when accounting for social, economic, and environmental factors such as living standards and urbanization, leaving the issue open for more scientific research before reaching conclusive results.