أعادت دراسة علمية حديثة الجدل حول العلاقة بين تربية القطط وبعض الاضطرابات النفسية، بعدما أشارت مراجعة شاملة لعدد من الأبحاث إلى وجود ارتباط إحصائي بين اقتناء القطط وارتفاع احتمالية الإصابة باضطرابات مرتبطة بمرض انفصام الشخصية (الفصام). ووفقاً للدراسة، التي استندت إلى بيانات 17 بحثاً أُجريت في 11 دولة على مدى 44 عاماً، فإن الأشخاص الذين عاشوا مع القطط، خصوصاً خلال مرحلة الطفولة، أظهروا معدلات أعلى للإصابة ببعض الاضطرابات الذهانية مقارنة بغيرهم.

ورغم ذلك، شدد الباحثون على أن النتائج لا تثبت وجود علاقة سببية مباشرة بين تربية القطط والإصابة بالفصام، بل تكشف فقط وجود رابط إحصائي يحتاج إلى مزيد من الدراسات والتحقق العلمي.

وفي المقابل، أظهرت دراسات أخرى، أن هذا الارتباط قد يتلاشى عند احتساب عوامل اجتماعية واقتصادية وبيئية مثل مستوى المعيشة والتمدّن، ما يجعل القضية مفتوحة أمام المزيد من البحث العلمي قبل الوصول إلى نتائج حاسمة.