في المدرجات، لا تبدو الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بوصفها سفيرة تؤدي حضورًا بروتوكوليًا، بل صورة سعودية كاملة النبض؛ مسؤولة تحمل وطنها في التفاصيل الصغيرة قبل العناوين الكبيرة.

حضور سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى جانب المنتخب السعودي في كأس العالم لم يكن عابراً، ولا قابلاً للاختزال في لقطة متداولة بعد نهاية مواجهة الأخضر أمام الأوروغواي. كان مشهداً يقول إن الدبلوماسية، في أرقى صورها، لا تنفصل عن العاطفة الوطنية، وإن تمثيل المملكة لا يكون في القاعات الرسمية وحدها، بل في المدرجات، وفي الفرح، وفي القلق، وفي تلك اللحظات التي يلتفت فيها العالم إلى الراية الخضراء.

الأميرة ريما تقدم نموذجاً فريداً للمسؤولة التي لا تكتفي بحدود المهمة، بل تمنحها روحاً. تظهر في المحافل الرياضية والثقافية والوطنية وكأنها تقول إن الانتماء ليس خطاباً مكتوباً، بل ممارسة يومية، وحضور حي، وموقف صادق.

لهذا خطفت صورها الأضواء؛ لأنها لم تكن صورة سفيرة فقط، بل صورة مواطنة تعيش وطنها بصدق. سفيرة سياسية نعم، لكنها قبل ذلك وبعده: سفيرة الانتماء السعودي في كل محفل.