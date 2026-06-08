في واحدة من أغرب وأعقد وأطول معارك النفقة والطلاق التي سجلتها المحاكم البريطانية، نجحت امرأة ستينية في تفجير قنبلة قضائية مدوية، بعدما تمكنت من قلب حكم طلاق صدر قبل نحو ربع قرن، مقتنصةً تعويضاً ضخماً يتجاوز 6.6 مليون جنيه إسترليني، إثر كشفها لغز «الثروة السرية» التي أخفاها طليقها في الظلام طوال سنوات.

القصة الدراماتيكية بدأت في عام 2002، عندما وقّعت الزوجة «فارشا غوهيل» على تسوية طلاق وصفتها بـ«المتواضعة» من زوجها المحامي «بهادريش غوهيل»، حيث حصلت آنذاك على 270 ألف إسترليني وسيارة العائلة فقط، بعدما أقنعها وأقنع القضاء بأنه لا يملك سنتاً واحداً إضافياً. لكن حدس الزوجة ظل يهمس لها بأن هناك «شيطاناً يختبئ في التفاصيل».

بينما ظن الزوج الماكر أن اللعبة انتهت وأن السر دُفن للأبد، انفجرت المفاجأة الكبرى في عام 2011، ليتحول المشهد إلى فيلم إثارة وجريمة:

  • خيوط غسل الأموال: ألقت السلطات الأمنية القبض على الزوج وأدين في قضايا تزوير، وتآمر جنائي، وغسل أموال، ليصدر ضده حكم بالسجن لـ10 سنوات.
  • إمبراطورية الظل: مع بدء المحققين النبش في حسابات المحامي السجين، ظهرت شبكة مالية بالغة التعقيد تضم شركات خارجية وأصولاً مجمدة قُدرت بنحو 28 مليون جنيه إسترليني!

هذا الاكتشاف الصاعق دفع الزوجة (61 عاماً اليوم) إلى خوض مغامرة قانونية اعتبرها المحامون «انتحارية ومستحيلة» لإعادة فتح ملف الطلاق القديم. ولم تكن المعركة ضد طليقها فحسب، بل تحولت إلى مواجهة حامية الوطيس ضد الحكومة البريطانية:

  • الحكومة: حاولت مصادرة الثروة بالكامل باعتبارها متحصلات لجرائم الزوج الإجرامية.
  • الزوجة الشرسة: قاتلت لإثبات أن جزءاً ضخماً من هذه الملايين تم تكوينه من أعمال مشروعة خلال سنوات زواجهما، وأنها الأحق بها قانوناً.

وبعد سنوات مضنية من تتبع حركة الأموال عبر القارات، اقتنعت المحكمة العليا بدفوع الزوجة، وصدر الحكم النهائي التاريخي بمنحها 6.66 مليون جنيه إسترليني من الأصول غير المرتبطة بالجرائم، فيما وجه القاضي انتقادات لاذعة للزوج، واصفاً مستوى الخداع الذي مارسه بأنه الأغرب والأكثر تعقيداً في تاريخ المحاكم العائلية.

رغم الانتصار المالي المدوّي، خرجت «فارشا» بكلمات تؤكد أن معركة استمرت 23 عاماً تركت في النفس جروحاً لا تعوضها ملايين الأرض، قائلة: «في قضايا الطلاق الممتدة لا يوجد منتصر حقيقي.. فالأبناء هم دائماً من يدفعون الثمن الأكبر خلف ستار الحروب العائلية».