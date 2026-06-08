في واحدة من أغرب وأعقد وأطول معارك النفقة والطلاق التي سجلتها المحاكم البريطانية، نجحت امرأة ستينية في تفجير قنبلة قضائية مدوية، بعدما تمكنت من قلب حكم طلاق صدر قبل نحو ربع قرن، مقتنصةً تعويضاً ضخماً يتجاوز 6.6 مليون جنيه إسترليني، إثر كشفها لغز «الثروة السرية» التي أخفاها طليقها في الظلام طوال سنوات.
القصة الدراماتيكية بدأت في عام 2002، عندما وقّعت الزوجة «فارشا غوهيل» على تسوية طلاق وصفتها بـ«المتواضعة» من زوجها المحامي «بهادريش غوهيل»، حيث حصلت آنذاك على 270 ألف إسترليني وسيارة العائلة فقط، بعدما أقنعها وأقنع القضاء بأنه لا يملك سنتاً واحداً إضافياً. لكن حدس الزوجة ظل يهمس لها بأن هناك «شيطاناً يختبئ في التفاصيل».
بينما ظن الزوج الماكر أن اللعبة انتهت وأن السر دُفن للأبد، انفجرت المفاجأة الكبرى في عام 2011، ليتحول المشهد إلى فيلم إثارة وجريمة:
- خيوط غسل الأموال: ألقت السلطات الأمنية القبض على الزوج وأدين في قضايا تزوير، وتآمر جنائي، وغسل أموال، ليصدر ضده حكم بالسجن لـ10 سنوات.
- إمبراطورية الظل: مع بدء المحققين النبش في حسابات المحامي السجين، ظهرت شبكة مالية بالغة التعقيد تضم شركات خارجية وأصولاً مجمدة قُدرت بنحو 28 مليون جنيه إسترليني!
هذا الاكتشاف الصاعق دفع الزوجة (61 عاماً اليوم) إلى خوض مغامرة قانونية اعتبرها المحامون «انتحارية ومستحيلة» لإعادة فتح ملف الطلاق القديم. ولم تكن المعركة ضد طليقها فحسب، بل تحولت إلى مواجهة حامية الوطيس ضد الحكومة البريطانية:
- الحكومة: حاولت مصادرة الثروة بالكامل باعتبارها متحصلات لجرائم الزوج الإجرامية.
- الزوجة الشرسة: قاتلت لإثبات أن جزءاً ضخماً من هذه الملايين تم تكوينه من أعمال مشروعة خلال سنوات زواجهما، وأنها الأحق بها قانوناً.
وبعد سنوات مضنية من تتبع حركة الأموال عبر القارات، اقتنعت المحكمة العليا بدفوع الزوجة، وصدر الحكم النهائي التاريخي بمنحها 6.66 مليون جنيه إسترليني من الأصول غير المرتبطة بالجرائم، فيما وجه القاضي انتقادات لاذعة للزوج، واصفاً مستوى الخداع الذي مارسه بأنه الأغرب والأكثر تعقيداً في تاريخ المحاكم العائلية.
رغم الانتصار المالي المدوّي، خرجت «فارشا» بكلمات تؤكد أن معركة استمرت 23 عاماً تركت في النفس جروحاً لا تعوضها ملايين الأرض، قائلة: «في قضايا الطلاق الممتدة لا يوجد منتصر حقيقي.. فالأبناء هم دائماً من يدفعون الثمن الأكبر خلف ستار الحروب العائلية».
In one of the strangest, most complex, and longest battles over alimony and divorce recorded in British courts, a woman in her sixties succeeded in detonating a resounding legal bomb after she managed to overturn a divorce ruling issued nearly a quarter of a century ago, seizing a massive compensation exceeding £6.6 million, following her revelation of the mystery of the "secret wealth" that her ex-husband had hidden in the shadows for years.
The dramatic story began in 2002 when the wife, "Varsha Gohil," signed a divorce settlement that she described as "modest" from her husband, lawyer "Bhadrish Gohil," where she received only £270,000 and the family car, after he convinced her and the court that he did not possess a single additional penny. However, the wife's intuition kept whispering to her that there was a "devil hiding in the details."
While the cunning husband thought the game was over and the secret was buried forever, the major surprise exploded in 2011, turning the scene into a thriller and crime film:
- Money laundering threads: Security authorities arrested the husband, who was convicted of forgery, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering, resulting in a 10-year prison sentence.
- Shadow empire: As investigators began to dig into the imprisoned lawyer's accounts, a highly complex financial network emerged, including offshore companies and frozen assets estimated at around £28 million!
This shocking discovery prompted the wife (now 61 years old) to embark on a legal adventure that lawyers deemed "suicidal and impossible" to reopen the old divorce case. The battle was not only against her ex-husband but also turned into a fierce confrontation against the British government:
- The government: Attempted to confiscate the entire wealth, considering it proceeds from the husband's criminal activities.
- The fierce wife: Fought to prove that a significant portion of this wealth was accumulated from legitimate businesses during their marriage, and that she was legally entitled to it.
After exhausting years of tracking the flow of money across continents, the Supreme Court was convinced by the wife's arguments, and a historic final ruling was issued granting her £6.66 million from the assets not linked to crimes, while the judge delivered scathing criticisms of the husband, describing the level of deception he practiced as the strangest and most complex in the history of family courts.
Despite the resounding financial victory, "Varsha" emerged with words affirming that a battle lasting 23 years left wounds that millions of pounds could not heal, stating: "In prolonged divorce cases, there is no real winner... the children are always the ones who pay the highest price behind the curtain of family wars."