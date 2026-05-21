تحولت بذور الشيا خلال السنوات الأخيرة إلى أحد أبرز مكونات الأنظمة الغذائية الصحية، بعدما انتشرت في وصفات الفطور والعصائر والحلويات الصحية، مدفوعة بترويج مشاهير عالميين مثل فيكتوريا بيكهام وغوينيث بالترو وميغان ماركل، دوقة ساسكس.

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، يؤكد خبراء التغذية أن هذه الحبوب الصغيرة، الغنية بالألياف والبروتين وأحماض أوميغا 3، تحمل بالفعل فوائد صحية حقيقية، أبرزها دعم الهضم والمساعدة في التحكم بالشهية وتعزيز الشعور بالشبع، ما قد يساهم في الحفاظ على وزن صحي.

لكن في المقابل، يحذر مختصون من المبالغة في استهلاكها، خصوصا مع تصاعد الهوس عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بما يُعرف بـ«الأطعمة الخارقة»، مؤكدين أن الإفراط في تناول بذور الشيا قد يؤدي إلى مشكلات هضمية ومضاعفات صحية خطيرة إذا استُخدمت بطريقة خاطئة.

فوائد غذائية مهمة

وبحسب خبراء التغذية، تحتوي ملعقتان كبيرتان من بذور الشيا، أي نحو 28 غراماً، على كمية كبيرة من العناصر المفيدة، من بينها الألياف والبروتين والدهون الصحية والمعادن الأساسية مثل المغنيسيوم والكالسيوم.

وتساعد الألياف الغذائية على تحسين حركة الجهاز الهضمي وزيادة الإحساس بالشبع، فيما تسهم أحماض أوميغا 3 في تقليل الالتهابات ودعم صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.

كما تحظى بذور الشيا بشعبية واسعة بين النباتيين، كونها مصدراً نباتياً للبروتين وخالية من الغلوتين بشكل طبيعي.

ويشير خبراء إلى أن إدخال كميات معتدلة من الشيا ضمن النظام الغذائي قد يساهم في خفض ضغط الدم والكوليسترول وتحسين صحة الأمعاء.

مخاطر تناولها جافة

ورغم فوائدها، يؤكد المختصون أن تناول بذور الشيا جافة وبكميات كبيرة قد يكون خطيراً، لأنها تمتص الماء بسرعة وتتمدد لتكوّن مادة هلامية كثيفة.

وفي حال ابتلاعها قبل نقعها، يمكن أن تتمدد داخل المريء أو الجهاز الهضمي، ما قد يسبب الاختناق أو انسداداً في المجرى الهضمي.

وسجلت تقارير طبية حالة لرجل احتاج إلى تدخل طبي عاجل بعد تناوله ملعقة من بذور الشيا الجافة مع كوب ماء، حيث تمددت البذور داخل المريء ومنعته من البلع.

ولهذا ينصح الخبراء بنقع بذور الشيا في الماء أو الحليب أو العصائر لمدة تتراوح بين 15 و20 دقيقة قبل تناولها، حتى تصبح ذات قوام هلامي طري وآمن للهضم.

«تحدي الشيا» يثير القلق

وأثار ما يُعرف بـ«تحدي الشيا» على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مخاوف متزايدة بين الأطباء، إذ يعتمد على شرب كميات كبيرة من بذور الشيا المخلوطة بالماء لعدة أيام متتالية بهدف فقدان الوزن أو تنظيف الجسم.

ويحذر خبراء التغذية من أن هذا الاتجاه قد يؤدي إلى الانتفاخ والتقلصات والإمساك أو الإسهال، خصوصا لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من القولون العصبي أو حساسية الجهاز الهضمي.

وأكد اختصاصي التغذية روب هوبسون أن بذور الشيا ليست غذاءً سحرياً، موضحاً أن فوائدها تظهر عند تناولها باعتدال كجزء من نظام غذائي متوازن، وليس باعتبارها علاجاً شاملاً أو وسيلة سريعة لخسارة الوزن.

أفضل طرق تناولها

ويعتبر «بودينغ الشيا» من أشهر وصفات الفطور المعتمدة على هذه البذور، ويمكن تحضيره عبر خلط الشيا بالحليب النباتي وتركها طوال الليل في الثلاجة، ثم إضافة الفواكه أو المكسرات صباحاً.

كما يمكن إضافة ملعقة أو اثنتين إلى الشوفان أو الزبادي أو العصائر، وهي الكمية التي يعتبرها الخبراء مناسبة لمعظم البالغين يومياً.

ويشدد المختصون في النهاية على أن الاعتدال يبقى العامل الأهم، فحتى الأطعمة الصحية قد تتحول إلى مصدر للمشكلات إذا تم الإفراط في تناولها.