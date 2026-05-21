In recent years, chia seeds have become one of the most prominent components of healthy diets, as they have spread in breakfast recipes, smoothies, and healthy desserts, driven by endorsements from global celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Daily Mail, nutrition experts confirm that these small seeds, rich in fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, do indeed carry real health benefits, the most notable of which are supporting digestion, helping to control appetite, and enhancing the feeling of fullness, which may contribute to maintaining a healthy weight.

However, specialists warn against excessive consumption, especially with the rising obsession on social media with what are known as "superfoods," emphasizing that overconsumption of chia seeds can lead to digestive issues and serious health complications if used incorrectly.

Important Nutritional Benefits

According to nutrition experts, two tablespoons of chia seeds, or about 28 grams, contain a significant amount of beneficial elements, including fiber, protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals like magnesium and calcium.

Dietary fiber helps improve digestive movement and increases the sensation of fullness, while omega-3 fatty acids contribute to reducing inflammation and supporting heart and vascular health.

Chia seeds are also very popular among vegetarians, as they are a plant-based source of protein and are naturally gluten-free.

Experts indicate that incorporating moderate amounts of chia into the diet may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol and improve gut health.

Risks of Eating Them Dry

Despite their benefits, specialists confirm that consuming chia seeds dry and in large quantities can be dangerous, as they absorb water quickly and expand to form a thick gel-like substance.

If swallowed before soaking, they can expand inside the esophagus or digestive tract, potentially causing choking or blockage in the digestive pathway.

Medical reports have documented a case of a man who required urgent medical intervention after consuming a spoonful of dry chia seeds with a cup of water, as the seeds expanded in his esophagus and prevented him from swallowing.

For this reason, experts recommend soaking chia seeds in water, milk, or juices for 15 to 20 minutes before consuming them, until they reach a soft, gel-like consistency that is safe for digestion.

The "Chia Challenge" Raises Concerns

The so-called "Chia Challenge" on social media has raised increasing concerns among doctors, as it involves drinking large amounts of chia seeds mixed with water for several consecutive days with the aim of losing weight or detoxifying the body.

Nutrition experts warn that this trend may lead to bloating, cramps, constipation, or diarrhea, especially in individuals who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome or digestive sensitivities.

Nutritionist Rob Hobson confirmed that chia seeds are not a magic food, explaining that their benefits are evident when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet, rather than being viewed as a cure-all or a quick weight loss solution.

Best Ways to Consume Them

Chia pudding is one of the most popular breakfast recipes based on these seeds, and it can be prepared by mixing chia with plant-based milk and leaving it overnight in the refrigerator, then adding fruits or nuts in the morning.

Additionally, one or two tablespoons can be added to oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothies, which is the amount that experts consider appropriate for most adults daily.

Finally, specialists emphasize that moderation remains the most important factor, as even healthy foods can become a source of problems if consumed excessively.