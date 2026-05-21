تحولت بذور الشيا خلال السنوات الأخيرة إلى أحد أبرز مكونات الأنظمة الغذائية الصحية، بعدما انتشرت في وصفات الفطور والعصائر والحلويات الصحية، مدفوعة بترويج مشاهير عالميين مثل فيكتوريا بيكهام وغوينيث بالترو وميغان ماركل، دوقة ساسكس.
وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، يؤكد خبراء التغذية أن هذه الحبوب الصغيرة، الغنية بالألياف والبروتين وأحماض أوميغا 3، تحمل بالفعل فوائد صحية حقيقية، أبرزها دعم الهضم والمساعدة في التحكم بالشهية وتعزيز الشعور بالشبع، ما قد يساهم في الحفاظ على وزن صحي.
لكن في المقابل، يحذر مختصون من المبالغة في استهلاكها، خصوصا مع تصاعد الهوس عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بما يُعرف بـ«الأطعمة الخارقة»، مؤكدين أن الإفراط في تناول بذور الشيا قد يؤدي إلى مشكلات هضمية ومضاعفات صحية خطيرة إذا استُخدمت بطريقة خاطئة.
فوائد غذائية مهمة
وبحسب خبراء التغذية، تحتوي ملعقتان كبيرتان من بذور الشيا، أي نحو 28 غراماً، على كمية كبيرة من العناصر المفيدة، من بينها الألياف والبروتين والدهون الصحية والمعادن الأساسية مثل المغنيسيوم والكالسيوم.
وتساعد الألياف الغذائية على تحسين حركة الجهاز الهضمي وزيادة الإحساس بالشبع، فيما تسهم أحماض أوميغا 3 في تقليل الالتهابات ودعم صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.
كما تحظى بذور الشيا بشعبية واسعة بين النباتيين، كونها مصدراً نباتياً للبروتين وخالية من الغلوتين بشكل طبيعي.
ويشير خبراء إلى أن إدخال كميات معتدلة من الشيا ضمن النظام الغذائي قد يساهم في خفض ضغط الدم والكوليسترول وتحسين صحة الأمعاء.
مخاطر تناولها جافة
ورغم فوائدها، يؤكد المختصون أن تناول بذور الشيا جافة وبكميات كبيرة قد يكون خطيراً، لأنها تمتص الماء بسرعة وتتمدد لتكوّن مادة هلامية كثيفة.
وفي حال ابتلاعها قبل نقعها، يمكن أن تتمدد داخل المريء أو الجهاز الهضمي، ما قد يسبب الاختناق أو انسداداً في المجرى الهضمي.
وسجلت تقارير طبية حالة لرجل احتاج إلى تدخل طبي عاجل بعد تناوله ملعقة من بذور الشيا الجافة مع كوب ماء، حيث تمددت البذور داخل المريء ومنعته من البلع.
ولهذا ينصح الخبراء بنقع بذور الشيا في الماء أو الحليب أو العصائر لمدة تتراوح بين 15 و20 دقيقة قبل تناولها، حتى تصبح ذات قوام هلامي طري وآمن للهضم.
«تحدي الشيا» يثير القلق
وأثار ما يُعرف بـ«تحدي الشيا» على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مخاوف متزايدة بين الأطباء، إذ يعتمد على شرب كميات كبيرة من بذور الشيا المخلوطة بالماء لعدة أيام متتالية بهدف فقدان الوزن أو تنظيف الجسم.
ويحذر خبراء التغذية من أن هذا الاتجاه قد يؤدي إلى الانتفاخ والتقلصات والإمساك أو الإسهال، خصوصا لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من القولون العصبي أو حساسية الجهاز الهضمي.
وأكد اختصاصي التغذية روب هوبسون أن بذور الشيا ليست غذاءً سحرياً، موضحاً أن فوائدها تظهر عند تناولها باعتدال كجزء من نظام غذائي متوازن، وليس باعتبارها علاجاً شاملاً أو وسيلة سريعة لخسارة الوزن.
أفضل طرق تناولها
ويعتبر «بودينغ الشيا» من أشهر وصفات الفطور المعتمدة على هذه البذور، ويمكن تحضيره عبر خلط الشيا بالحليب النباتي وتركها طوال الليل في الثلاجة، ثم إضافة الفواكه أو المكسرات صباحاً.
كما يمكن إضافة ملعقة أو اثنتين إلى الشوفان أو الزبادي أو العصائر، وهي الكمية التي يعتبرها الخبراء مناسبة لمعظم البالغين يومياً.
ويشدد المختصون في النهاية على أن الاعتدال يبقى العامل الأهم، فحتى الأطعمة الصحية قد تتحول إلى مصدر للمشكلات إذا تم الإفراط في تناولها.
In recent years, chia seeds have become one of the most prominent components of healthy diets, as they have spread in breakfast recipes, smoothies, and healthy desserts, driven by endorsements from global celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
According to the Daily Mail, nutrition experts confirm that these small seeds, rich in fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, do indeed carry real health benefits, the most notable of which are supporting digestion, helping to control appetite, and enhancing the feeling of fullness, which may contribute to maintaining a healthy weight.
However, specialists warn against excessive consumption, especially with the rising obsession on social media with what are known as "superfoods," emphasizing that overconsumption of chia seeds can lead to digestive issues and serious health complications if used incorrectly.
Important Nutritional Benefits
According to nutrition experts, two tablespoons of chia seeds, or about 28 grams, contain a significant amount of beneficial elements, including fiber, protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals like magnesium and calcium.
Dietary fiber helps improve digestive movement and increases the sensation of fullness, while omega-3 fatty acids contribute to reducing inflammation and supporting heart and vascular health.
Chia seeds are also very popular among vegetarians, as they are a plant-based source of protein and are naturally gluten-free.
Experts indicate that incorporating moderate amounts of chia into the diet may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol and improve gut health.
Risks of Eating Them Dry
Despite their benefits, specialists confirm that consuming chia seeds dry and in large quantities can be dangerous, as they absorb water quickly and expand to form a thick gel-like substance.
If swallowed before soaking, they can expand inside the esophagus or digestive tract, potentially causing choking or blockage in the digestive pathway.
Medical reports have documented a case of a man who required urgent medical intervention after consuming a spoonful of dry chia seeds with a cup of water, as the seeds expanded in his esophagus and prevented him from swallowing.
For this reason, experts recommend soaking chia seeds in water, milk, or juices for 15 to 20 minutes before consuming them, until they reach a soft, gel-like consistency that is safe for digestion.
The "Chia Challenge" Raises Concerns
The so-called "Chia Challenge" on social media has raised increasing concerns among doctors, as it involves drinking large amounts of chia seeds mixed with water for several consecutive days with the aim of losing weight or detoxifying the body.
Nutrition experts warn that this trend may lead to bloating, cramps, constipation, or diarrhea, especially in individuals who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome or digestive sensitivities.
Nutritionist Rob Hobson confirmed that chia seeds are not a magic food, explaining that their benefits are evident when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet, rather than being viewed as a cure-all or a quick weight loss solution.
Best Ways to Consume Them
Chia pudding is one of the most popular breakfast recipes based on these seeds, and it can be prepared by mixing chia with plant-based milk and leaving it overnight in the refrigerator, then adding fruits or nuts in the morning.
Additionally, one or two tablespoons can be added to oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothies, which is the amount that experts consider appropriate for most adults daily.
Finally, specialists emphasize that moderation remains the most important factor, as even healthy foods can become a source of problems if consumed excessively.