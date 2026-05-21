Western media revealed today (Thursday) the hardline figure in the Iranian regime that stands as a stumbling block to efforts aimed at bridging the gap between Tehran and Washington, confirming that the hardline Revolutionary Guard commander General Ahmad Vahidi, along with a limited number of figures, is the one controlling the Iranian decision-making.



The Associated Press reported experts saying: “The Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander General Ahmad Vahidi is the one who complicates the negotiations, explaining that Vahidi has gained a position close to the center of power and has become a pivotal figure in shaping the Iranian hardline stance in negotiations to end the war with the United States.”



Experts stated: “It is believed that Vahidi is part of a small circle in direct contact with Mojtaba Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader.” An regional official told the agency that Vahidi has become the main point of contact for negotiators with Iran since the return of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf from negotiations with the American side in Pakistan last month.



The official noted that Qalibaf and Araghchi had faced accusations of being lenient in making concessions, and Qalibaf had to publicly affirm that the talks have the support of the Supreme Leader.



Experts pointed out that Vahidi's role complicates the United States' ability to reach an agreement with Iran, and this continues to exacerbate the ongoing ambiguity surrounding Iranian leadership.



Last month, the British newspaper “Telegraph” reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, Ahmad Vahidi, who controls the most powerful military arm of the regime and manages the next steps in Iran's war, makes him the actual negotiator facing U.S. President Donald Trump behind the scenes.



The British newspaper clarified that Revolutionary Guard commander General Ahmad Vahidi is the one who will ultimately decide whether bombs will start falling on Iran again or if he can reach a peace agreement, explaining that Vahidi exerts his authority through statements from the Revolutionary Guard, actions taken by the forces under his command, and decisions issued by the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.



The newspaper noted that he is one of a group of Iranian Revolutionary Guard leaders who are effectively ruling now alongside the transitional leadership.