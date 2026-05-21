كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الخميس) الشخصية المتشددة في النظام الإيراني والتي تقف حجر عثرة أمام الجهود الرامية لتقريب وجهات النظر بين طهران وواشنطن، مؤكدة أن قائد الحرس الثوري المتشدد الجنرال أحمد وحيدي ومعه شخصيات محدودة هي من تتحكم بالقرار الإيراني.
ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتدبرس» عن خبراء قولهم: «إن قائد الحرس الثوري الإيراني الجنرال أحمد وحيدي هو من يعقد المفاوضات، موضحة أن وحيدي حاز على مكانة قريبة من مركز السلطة وأصبح شخصية محورية في صياغة الموقف الإيراني المتشدد في مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة».
وقال الخبراء: «يُعتقد أن وحيدي جزء من حلقة صغيرة على اتصال مباشر بمجتبى خامنئي المرشد الأعلى الإيراني». فيما قال مسؤول إقليمي للوكالة إن وحيدي أصبح نقطة الاتصال الرئيسية للمفاوضين مع إيران منذ عودة وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف من المفاوضات مع الجانب الأمريكي في باكستان الشهر الماضي.
وأشار المسؤول إلى أن قاليباف وعراقجي كانا قد تعرضا لاتهامات بالتساهل في تقديم التنازلات واضطر قاليباف إلى التأكيد علنا على أن المحادثات تحظى بدعم المرشد الأعلى.
وأشارت الخبراء إلى أن دور وحيدي يُصعّب على الولايات المتحدة التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران، كما يفاقم الغموض المستمر حول القيادة الإيرانية هذا الأمر.
وكانت صحيفة «تليجراف» البريطانية ذكرت الشهر الماضي أن قائد الحرس الثوري الإيراني، أحمد وحيدي، الذي يسيطر على الذراع العسكري الأكثر قوة للنظام، ويدير الخطوات التالية في حرب إيران، يجعله المفاوض الفعلي، الذي يواجه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من وراء الكواليس.
وأوضحت الصحيفة البريطانية، أن قائد الحرس الثوري الجنرال أحمد وحيدي، هو الذي سيقرر في نهاية المطاف ما إذا كانت القنابل ستبدأ في السقوط مجدداً على إيران، أو إذا كان بإمكانه التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، موضحة أن وحيدي يفرض سلطته من خلال بيانات الحرس الثوري، والإجراءات المتخذة من القوات الخاضعة لقيادته وقرارات يُصدرها المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني.
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أنه يعد واحداً ضمن مجموعة من قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني، الذين يحكمون فعلياً الآن إلى جانب القيادة الانتقالية.
Western media revealed today (Thursday) the hardline figure in the Iranian regime that stands as a stumbling block to efforts aimed at bridging the gap between Tehran and Washington, confirming that the hardline Revolutionary Guard commander General Ahmad Vahidi, along with a limited number of figures, is the one controlling the Iranian decision-making.
The Associated Press reported experts saying: “The Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander General Ahmad Vahidi is the one who complicates the negotiations, explaining that Vahidi has gained a position close to the center of power and has become a pivotal figure in shaping the Iranian hardline stance in negotiations to end the war with the United States.”
Experts stated: “It is believed that Vahidi is part of a small circle in direct contact with Mojtaba Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader.” An regional official told the agency that Vahidi has become the main point of contact for negotiators with Iran since the return of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf from negotiations with the American side in Pakistan last month.
The official noted that Qalibaf and Araghchi had faced accusations of being lenient in making concessions, and Qalibaf had to publicly affirm that the talks have the support of the Supreme Leader.
Experts pointed out that Vahidi's role complicates the United States' ability to reach an agreement with Iran, and this continues to exacerbate the ongoing ambiguity surrounding Iranian leadership.
Last month, the British newspaper “Telegraph” reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, Ahmad Vahidi, who controls the most powerful military arm of the regime and manages the next steps in Iran's war, makes him the actual negotiator facing U.S. President Donald Trump behind the scenes.
The British newspaper clarified that Revolutionary Guard commander General Ahmad Vahidi is the one who will ultimately decide whether bombs will start falling on Iran again or if he can reach a peace agreement, explaining that Vahidi exerts his authority through statements from the Revolutionary Guard, actions taken by the forces under his command, and decisions issued by the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.
The newspaper noted that he is one of a group of Iranian Revolutionary Guard leaders who are effectively ruling now alongside the transitional leadership.