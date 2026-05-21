كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الخميس) الشخصية المتشددة في النظام الإيراني والتي تقف حجر عثرة أمام الجهود الرامية لتقريب وجهات النظر بين طهران وواشنطن، مؤكدة أن قائد الحرس الثوري المتشدد الجنرال أحمد وحيدي ومعه شخصيات محدودة هي من تتحكم بالقرار الإيراني.

ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتدبرس» عن خبراء قولهم: «إن قائد الحرس الثوري الإيراني الجنرال أحمد وحيدي هو من يعقد المفاوضات، موضحة أن وحيدي حاز على مكانة قريبة من مركز السلطة وأصبح شخصية محورية في صياغة الموقف الإيراني المتشدد في مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة».

وقال الخبراء: «يُعتقد أن وحيدي جزء من حلقة صغيرة على اتصال مباشر بمجتبى خامنئي المرشد الأعلى الإيراني». فيما قال مسؤول إقليمي للوكالة إن وحيدي أصبح نقطة الاتصال الرئيسية للمفاوضين مع إيران منذ عودة وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف من المفاوضات مع الجانب الأمريكي في باكستان الشهر الماضي.

وأشار المسؤول إلى أن قاليباف وعراقجي كانا قد تعرضا لاتهامات بالتساهل في تقديم التنازلات واضطر قاليباف إلى التأكيد علنا على أن المحادثات تحظى بدعم المرشد الأعلى.

وأشارت الخبراء إلى أن دور وحيدي يُصعّب على الولايات المتحدة التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران، كما يفاقم الغموض المستمر حول القيادة الإيرانية هذا الأمر.

وكانت صحيفة «تليجراف» البريطانية ذكرت الشهر الماضي أن قائد الحرس الثوري الإيراني، أحمد وحيدي، الذي يسيطر على الذراع العسكري الأكثر قوة للنظام، ويدير الخطوات التالية في حرب إيران، يجعله المفاوض الفعلي، الذي يواجه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من وراء الكواليس.

وأوضحت الصحيفة البريطانية، أن قائد الحرس الثوري الجنرال أحمد وحيدي، هو الذي سيقرر في نهاية المطاف ما إذا كانت القنابل ستبدأ في السقوط مجدداً على إيران، أو إذا كان بإمكانه التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، موضحة أن وحيدي يفرض سلطته من خلال بيانات الحرس الثوري، والإجراءات المتخذة من القوات الخاضعة لقيادته وقرارات يُصدرها المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أنه يعد واحداً ضمن مجموعة من قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني، الذين يحكمون فعلياً الآن إلى جانب القيادة الانتقالية.