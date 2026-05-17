لقي ثمانية أشخاص حتفهم وأصيب 35 آخرون بجروح، جراء تصادم مروع وقع أمس (السبت)، بين قطار شحن وحافلة نقل عام عند تقاطع رئيسي وسط العاصمة التايلندية بانكوك.

ونقلت وكالة فرانس برس عن قائد شرطة بانكوك، أورومبورن كونديسومريت، تأكيده الحصيلة الأولية للضحايا، مشيراً إلى أن فرق الإطفاء نجحت في إخماد حريق هائل اندلع بالحافلة فور وقوع الاصطدام، في حين واصلت طواقم الإنقاذ عمليات انتشال المحتجزين من بين الحطام.

ووقعت الحادثة عند تقاطع مروري يوصف بأنه من الأكثر ازدحاماً في العاصمة، حيث يربط بين طريق رئيسي تعبره آلاف المركبات يومياً، وخط السكك الحديدية المؤدي إلى المطار الرئيسي للبلاد. وفور وقوع التصادم، فرضت السلطات طوقاً أمنياً مشدداً حول الموقع، مما تسبب في شلل مروري واسع امتد إلى الأحياء المجاورة.

وتعيد هذه الحادثة تسليط الضوء على أزمة سلامة النقل المتكررة في تايلند؛ إذ تأتي بعد أشهر قليلة من كارثة أخرى شهدتها البلاد في يناير الماضي، إثر انهيار رافعة على قطار ركاب شمال شرق البلاد، ما أسفر حينها عن مصرع 32 شخصاً وإصابة العشرات.