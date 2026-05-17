Eight people were killed and 35 others were injured in a horrific collision that occurred yesterday (Saturday) between a freight train and a public transport bus at a major intersection in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The French news agency reported that the head of Bangkok police, Oromporn Koundisumrit, confirmed the initial death toll, noting that firefighting teams managed to extinguish a massive fire that broke out in the bus immediately after the collision, while rescue crews continued their efforts to retrieve those trapped in the debris.

The incident occurred at a traffic intersection described as one of the busiest in the capital, linking a main road that thousands of vehicles traverse daily with the railway line leading to the country's main airport. Immediately after the collision, authorities imposed a strict security cordon around the site, causing widespread traffic paralysis that extended to neighboring areas.

This incident highlights the recurring transportation safety crisis in Thailand; it comes just a few months after another disaster in January, when a crane collapsed onto a passenger train in the northeast of the country, resulting in the deaths of 32 people and injuries to dozens.