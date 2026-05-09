تلقى الطموح الرقمي للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب صدمة مالية غير متوقعة، بعدما كشفت البيانات الرسمية عن «ثقب أسود» في ميزانية شركته الإعلامية، نتيجة رهان ضخم ومخاطرة كبرى في سوق العملات المشفرة المتذبذب.

وسجلت مجموعة TMTG المالكة لمنصة Truth Social خسائر صافية مروعة تجاوزت 400 مليون دولار خلال الربع الأول فقط. والمفارقة الصادمة أن إيرادات المنصة لم تتجاوز مليون دولار، رغم أن قيمتها السوقية في البورصة تلامس حاجز الـ 2.5 مليار دولار، مما جعل المحللين يصفون الوضع بـ«الفقاعة» التي بدأت بالانفجار.

فخ «البيتكوين»

السبب الحقيقي وراء هذا الانهيار ليس ضعف الإعلانات فحسب، بل هو «المغامرة الرقمية»، إذ ضخت الشركة مليارات الدولارات للاستثمار في الأصول المشفرة. ومع هبوط Bitcoin الحاد من مستوياته القياسية (126 ألف دولار) إلى ما دون الـ 70 ألفاً، تبخرت مئات الملايين من أصول الشركة في وقت قياسي.

وفي محاولة لتعويض هذه الضربات القاسية، تسارع المجموعة لإنهاء صفقة اندماج مع شركة تقنيات نووية (TAE Technologies) خلال عام 2026، بحثاً عن مصدر دخل مستقر بعيداً عن تقلبات الكريبتو «المجنونة».

بينما يستخدم ترمب منصته للهجوم السياسي اليومي، تحولت «تروث سوشيال» من سلاح إعلامي فتاك إلى «عبء مالي» يهدد ثروته الرقمية، فهل ينجح ترمب في تحويل الدفة أم أن الرياح الرقمية ستستمر في ضرب أشرعته؟