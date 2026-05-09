The digital ambition of U.S. President Donald Trump has faced an unexpected financial shock, as official data revealed a "black hole" in the budget of his media company, resulting from a massive bet and major risk in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

The TMTG group, which owns the Truth Social platform, recorded staggering net losses exceeding $400 million during the first quarter alone. The shocking irony is that the platform's revenues did not exceed one million dollars, despite its market value on the stock exchange nearing the $2.5 billion mark, leading analysts to describe the situation as a "bubble" that has begun to burst.

The "Bitcoin" Trap

The real reason behind this collapse is not just weak advertising, but rather the "digital gamble," as the company pumped billions of dollars into investing in cryptocurrency assets. With Bitcoin's sharp decline from its record levels ($126,000) to below $70,000, hundreds of millions of the company's assets evaporated in record time.

In an attempt to compensate for these harsh blows, the group is racing to finalize a merger deal with a nuclear technology company (TAE Technologies) by 2026, in search of a stable source of income away from the "crazy" crypto fluctuations.

While Trump uses his platform for daily political attacks, "Truth Social" has transformed from a deadly media weapon into a "financial burden" threatening his digital wealth. Will Trump succeed in turning the tide, or will the digital winds continue to batter his sails?