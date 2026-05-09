In a confession that shakes the soul, a man broke his silence that lasted nearly half a century to reveal a shocking surprise about the death of his sister "Andrea," whose story was closed in 1978 as merely a "household accident."

Before the London court, Desmond Bernard (56 years old) stood to recount the last moments of his five-year-old sister. The testimony, described as "coming from hell," revealed that the child did not accidentally fall into hot water, but was a victim of sadism and starvation. He bitterly stated, "I entered the bathroom and found my sister's skin peeling off before my eyes as she was wrapped in a towel. The accused forced her into the boiling water."

Desmond Bernard explained that the reason for his silence for 48 years was not forgetfulness, but "terror"; he revealed that his stepmother Janice Nix tortured them with severe beatings, burned them with cigarettes, forced them to eat "cat food," and threatened him with a fate similar to his sister's if he did not tell the investigators that she "fell by accident."

Based on this new testimony, the court reopened the case to prosecute the accused for murder and torture. The case brought to mind stories of mysterious crimes that never die, as the brother's confessions proved that the truth may take decades to emerge, but ultimately it rises from the ashes of years to haunt the killers.