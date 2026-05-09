في اعتراف يهزّ الوجدان، كسر رجل صمته الذي استمر نحو نصف قرن، ليفجر مفاجأة مدوية حول وفاة شقيقته «أندريا»، التي طويت قصتها عام 1978 باعتبارها مجرد «حادثة منزلية».

أمام محكمة لندن، وقف ديسموند برنارد (56 عاماً) ليروي اللحظات الأخيرة لشقيقته ذات الخمس سنوات. الشهادة التي وُصفت بأنها «آتية من الجحيم»، كشفت أن الطفلة لم تسقط في الماء الساخن صدفة، بل كانت ضحية سادية وتجويع. وقال بمرارة: «دخلت الحمام ووجدت جلد شقيقتي يتساقط أمام عيني وهي ملفوفة بمنشفة. فالمتهمة أجبرتها على دخول الماء المغلي».

وأوضح ديسموند برنارد أن سبب صمته طوال 48 عاماً لم يكن نسياناً، بل «رعباً»؛ إذ كشف أن زوجة أبيه جانيس نيكس كانت تعذبهما بضرب مبرح وتحرقهما بالسجائر وتجبرهما على تناول «طعام القطط»، وهددته بمصير مشابه لشقيقته إذا لم يقل للمحققين إنها «سقطت بالخطأ».

وبناءً على هذه الشهادة الجديدة، أعادت المحكمة فتح الملف لمحاكمة المتهمة بجريمة القتل العمد والتعذيب. وأعادت القضية للأذهان قصص الجرائم الغامضة التي لا تموت، إذ أثبتت اعترافات الشقيق أن الحقيقة قد تتأخر عقوداً، لكنها في النهاية تخرج من تحت رماد السنين لتطارد القتلة.