أوقفت السلطات اللبنانية المدعو حسام هويلو، أحد أبرز المتورطين في عمليات احتيال إلكتروني عبر الإنترنت ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد سنوات من ملاحقته في قضايا نصب متكررة طالت مئات الضحايا.

وجاء التوقيف بعد متابعة أمنية استمرت لفترة طويلة، وفق ما أوردته منصة «وينية الدولة»، التي أشارت إلى أن هويلو اعتمد خلال أكثر من عقد على أساليب احتيال متنوعة وممنهجة.

وتكشف إفادات لضحايا تداولتها منصات التواصل عن نمط متكرر في أساليبه، يقوم على عروض بيع وهمية بأسعار منخفضة لجذب الضحايا، قبل طلب تحويلات مالية مسبقة، ثم قطع التواصل بعد إتمام الدفع. ومن بين تلك الحالات، إعلان لبيع أثاث منزلي بسعر منخفض انتهى إلى عملية نصب عبر حسابات وأرقام متغيرة لتجنب التتبع.

كما ظهر في تسجيلات متداولة وهو يروّج لمنتجات منزلية بأسعار زهيدة، في أسلوب يعكس اعتماده على الإغراء السعري كمدخل لعمليات الاحتيال.

وأثار توقيفه تفاعلًا واسعًا في لبنان، مع ترقب اتساع دائرة الشكاوى والكشف عن مزيد من الوقائع المرتبطة بالقضية.