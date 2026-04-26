The Lebanese authorities have arrested the individual known as Hossam Hweilo, one of the most prominent figures involved in online fraud operations through the internet and social media platforms, after years of pursuit in repeated fraud cases that affected hundreds of victims.

The arrest came after a long period of security monitoring, according to the platform "Winnie the State," which indicated that Hweilo had relied on various and systematic fraud methods for over a decade.

Statements from victims circulated on social media reveal a recurring pattern in his methods, based on fake sales offers at low prices to attract victims, before requesting upfront money transfers, then cutting off communication after payment is completed. Among those cases was an advertisement for selling household furniture at a low price that ended in a scam through changing accounts and numbers to avoid detection.

He was also seen in circulated recordings promoting household products at low prices, in a manner that reflects his reliance on price temptation as an entry point for fraud operations.

His arrest has sparked widespread reactions in Lebanon, with anticipation of an increase in the number of complaints and the revelation of more incidents related to the case.