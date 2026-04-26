The representative of the nation (Al-Ahli) has won the AFC Champions League for the second consecutive time, after defeating the Japanese team Machida with a score of one goal to none, following a match that extended into extra time at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah during the final of the AFC Champions League.

The match witnessed early dominance from Al-Ahli amidst a Japanese retreat, and Jalino nearly opened the scoring after breaking away towards the goal, but his powerful ground shot was deflected by goalkeeper Kosai Tani. Another opportunity arose for Valentin Atangana, whose shot hit the defense and reached Demiral, but he shot over the crossbar. In the second half, Zakaria Hawsawi received a direct red card after hitting player Titi Yengi, and Machida almost took the lead with a powerful shot from Hiroyuki Mai from outside the penalty area, which was saved by goalkeeper Edward Mendy for a corner kick. In stoppage time, Ibanez was fouled inside the penalty area, but Uzbek referee Tatashev refused to award a penalty kick, and substitute player Mohammed Abdulrahman was sent off for protesting.

In the first extra half, Al-Ahli's celebrations began after a cross from Riyad Mahrez was controlled by Franck Kessie and reached Firas Al-Breikan, who shot it directly into the net, scoring for Al-Ahli (96th minute). In the second extra half, Jalino nearly added a second goal with a powerful shot that just grazed the crossbar. After two minutes of stoppage time, the referee announced the end of the match with Al-Ahli winning by one goal to none.

After the match, Al-Ahli was crowned the AFC Champions League champions for the second consecutive time and received gold medals, while Machida from Japan secured second place and silver medals.