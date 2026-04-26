حقق ممثل الوطن (الأهلي) كأس دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي، بعد فوزه على ماتشيدا الياباني بهدف دون مقابل، بعد مباراة امتدت لشوطين إضافيين في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.

شهد اللقاء سيطرة مبكرة لفريق الأهلي وسط تراجع ياباني، وكاد جالينو يفتتح مسلسل الأهداف بعد انفراده بالمرمى سددها أرضية قوية لكن الحارس كوساي تاني أبعدها بصعوبة، وسنحت فرصة أخرى لفالنتين أتانغانا سددها في الدفاع لتصل لديميرال لكنه سددها فوق العارضة. وفي الشوط الثاني، تلقى زكريا هوساوي بطاقة حمراء مباشرة بعد ضربه اللاعب تيتي ينجي، وكاد ماتشيدا يتقدم بالنتيجة بعد تسديدة قوية أرسلها هيرويوكي ماي من خارج منطقة الجزاء أبعدها الحارس إدوارد ميندي لركلة زاوية، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع تعرض إيبانيز للإعاقة داخل منطقة الجزاء لكن الحكم الأوزبكي تاتاشيف رفض احتساب ركلة جزاء، وطرد اللاعب الاحتياطي محمد عبدالرحمن لاعتراضه.

وفي الشوط الأول الإضافي، انطلقت الأفراح الأهلاوية بعد كرة عرضية من رياض محرز ليسيطر عليها فرانك كيسييه وتصل لفراس البريكان الذي سددها مباشرةً في المرمى هدفاً للأهلي (د:96)، وفي الشوط الثاني الإضافي، كاد جالينو يضيف الهدف الثاني بعد تسديدة قوية اعتلت العارضة بقليل، وبعد دقيقتين وقتاً بدل ضائع، أعلن الحكم نهاية المباراة بفوز الأهلي بهدف دون مقابل.

بعد اللقاء، تُوج الأهلي بكأس دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي والميداليات الذهبية، فيما حصل ماتشيدا الياباني على المركز الثاني والميداليات الفضية.