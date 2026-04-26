The development phase of Saudi football, which began with the entry of the Public Investment Fund into the sports sector in 2023, has reshaped the competitive landscape both locally and regionally, attracting several global names and raising the level of competition in the Saudi Roshan League; this has reflected on the artistic and marketing presence of the clubs.

On the level of external results, Al-Ahli Club has emerged as the most successful in achieving continental titles during this phase, after winning the AFC Champions League for elite teams in the 2025 and 2026 editions, making it the only team to have won the championship since its new title was adopted. The latest title came after their victory in the final match against the Japanese team Machida by a score of one goal to none, in a match characterized by technical balance and decided by a minor detail.

This continental presence of Al-Ahli comes within a competitive context that has seen similar support for major clubs, yet the difference appeared in translating this support into external results. While Al-Nassr Club won the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs in 2023 and reached the final of the AFC Champions League,

Al-Ahli remained the most prominent in terms of continental championships during the same period.

These results reflect the variation in the outcomes of the new phase of Saudi football on the external front, with ongoing competition among clubs to achieve more titles in upcoming tournaments.