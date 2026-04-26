أعادت مرحلة تطوير كرة القدم السعودية، التي انطلقت مع دخول صندوق الاستثمارات العامة إلى القطاع الرياضي في 2023، تشكيل المشهد التنافسي محلياً وقارياً، مع استقطاب عددٍ من الأسماء العالمية ورفع مستوى التنافس في دوري روشن السعودي؛ ما انعكس على الحضور الفني والتسويقي للأندية.

وعلى مستوى النتائج الخارجية، برز النادي الأهلي بوصفه الأكثر تحقيقاً للألقاب القارية خلال هذه المرحلة، بعد تتويجه بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة في نسختي 2025 و2026، ليكون الفريق الوحيد الذي أحرز البطولة منذ اعتماد مسماها الجديد. وجاء اللقب الأخير عقب فوزه في المباراة النهائية على فريق ماتشيدا الياباني بهدف دون مقابل، في مواجهة اتسمت بالتوازن الفني وحُسمت بتفصيل جزئي.

هذا الحضور القاري للأهلي يأتي ضمن سياق تنافسي شهد دعماً متقارباً للأندية الكبرى، إلا أن الفارق ظهر في ترجمة هذا الدعم إلى نتائج خارجية. ففي الوقت الذي حقق فيه نادي النصر لقب كأس الملك سلمان للأندية العربية عام 2023، ووصل إلى نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2،

ظل الأهلي الأكثر حضوراً على مستوى البطولات القارية خلال الفترة ذاتها.

وتعكس هذه النتائج تباين مخرجات المرحلة الجديدة من كرة القدم السعودية على الصعيد الخارجي، مع استمرار التنافس بين الأندية لتحقيق مزيد من الألقاب في الاستحقاقات المقبلة.