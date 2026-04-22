It was not just a passing exam; it was a day when the dream of high school graduation turned into an armed nightmare. A student could not bear the decision to expel him from the examination hall, so he decided to return with his father's weapon to change the balance of power in his school. Here are the details of the incident that shook the educational community and raised questions about school security.

At a moment when the fates of students were supposed to be determined on the exam paper, one school in eastern Sudan turned into a tense battleground that nearly ended in a bloody disaster, after an angry student returned with a firearm seeking revenge for an administrative decision that shattered his dream inside the examination hall.

Inside the high school examination center in the "Rifai Kassala" locality, the story began normally, before suddenly turning upside down, as the center's director spotted a clear case of cheating. He immediately intervened, confiscated the exam paper from the student, and decided to expel him according to the established regulations.

However, the decision did not end there. The student left the school in anger, but the surprise came just minutes later when he returned again, and this time he was not carrying a pen, but a rifle believed to belong to his father, according to eyewitnesses.

With swift steps, the student stormed into the school, leaving everyone in shock and bypassing any attempts to stop him, before heading directly to the examination center, where he attempted to carry out a serious assault on one of the teachers inside the hall.

In those critical moments, school security personnel quickly intervened and managed to subdue the student and seize the weapon from his hand, averting the incident before it turned into a real tragedy.

Reactions were swift; the Sudanese Teachers' Committee expressed its profound shock at the incident, considering that what happened goes beyond being an individual act, reflecting a deeper crisis affecting the educational environment.

The committee confirmed that the incident represents a serious indicator of the decline in the prestige of educational institutions, warning of the rising culture of violence among youth and the potentially more dangerous repercussions it may have in the future.

Between an exam paper and a rifle, a troubling gap was revealed, raising a larger question: How did classrooms reach such a level of tension?