لم يكن مجرد امتحان عابر، بل كان يوماً تحول فيه حلم الشهادة الثانوية إلى كابوس مسلح. لم يحتمل طالبٌ قرار طرده من قاعة الاختبار، فقرر أن يعود بسلاح أبيه ليغير موازين القوى في مدرسته. إليكم تفاصيل الواقعة التي هزت الوسط التعليمي وأثارت تساؤلات حول أمن المدارس.

في لحظة كان يفترض أن تُحسم فيها مصائر الطلاب على ورق الامتحان، تحولت إحدى المدارس بشرق السودان إلى ساحة توتر كادت تنتهي بكارثة دامية، بعدما عاد طالب غاضب بسلاح ناري منتقمًا من قرار إداري أنهى حلمه داخل قاعة الاختبار.

داخل مركز امتحانات الشهادة الثانوية بمحلية «ريفي كسلا»، بدأت القصة بشكل اعتيادي، قبل أن تنقلب فجأة، إذ رصد مدير المركز حالة غش واضحة، ليتدخل فورًا ويسحب ورقة الامتحان من الطالب ويقرر طرده وفق اللوائح المعتمدة.

لكن القرار لم ينتهِ عند هذا الحد، فالطالب غادر المدرسة غاضبًا، لكن المفاجأة جاءت بعد دقائق. حين عاد مجددًا، وهذه المرة لم يكن يحمل قلمًا، بل بندقية يُعتقد أنها تعود لوالده، وفق ما أكده شهود عيان.

وبخطوات سريعة، اقتحم الطالب المدرسة وسط ذهول الجميع، متجاوزًا أي محاولة اعتراض، قبل أن يتجه مباشرة نحو مركز الامتحانات، حيث حاول تنفيذ اعتداء خطير على أحد المعلمين داخل القاعة.

في تلك اللحظات الحرجة، تدخل رجال أمن المدرسة بسرعة، وتمكنوا من السيطرة على الطالب وانتزاع السلاح من يده، لتُجهض الحادثة قبل أن تتحول إلى مأساة حقيقية.

ولم تتأخر ردود الفعل، فلجنة المعلمين السودانيين أعربت عن صدمتها البالغة من الواقعة، معتبرة أن ما حدث يتجاوز كونه تصرفًا فرديًا، ليعكس أزمة أعمق تضرب البيئة التعليمية.

وأكدت اللجنة أن الحادثة تمثل مؤشرًا خطيرًا على تراجع هيبة المؤسسات التعليمية، محذّرة من تصاعد ثقافة العنف بين النشء، وما قد يترتب عليها من تداعيات أخطر في المستقبل.

وبين ورقة امتحان وبندقية، انكشفت فجوة مقلقة، تطرح سؤالًا أكبر: كيف وصلت قاعات الدراسة إلى هذا الحد من التوتر؟