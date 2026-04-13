In one of the most complex medical cases, a team of Egyptian surgeons successfully reconstructed the face of a Palestinian girl who suffered severe injuries from shrapnel during the war on the Gaza Strip, after a meticulous treatment journey that lasted about ten months.

The medical team explained that the patient arrived in Egypt in critical condition, as the shrapnel had caused extensive destruction of soft tissues and skin, along with complete loss of the eye and eyelids, and severe damage to the facial bones.

They noted that the case was complex on several levels, as the patient suffered from an injury to the seventh nerve, prolonged exposure of the teeth, which led to chronic infections and ulcers, and directly affected her ability to eat and speak, in addition to deep psychological repercussions due to the deformities.

They indicated that the treatment plan relied on a series of precise surgical operations, including the removal of shrapnel, reconstruction of lost tissues, and repair of the cheek, mouth, and eyelids using advanced techniques in microsurgery.

The medical team confirmed that such operations are among the most challenging in the field of reconstructive surgery, due to their complexity and the intertwining of functional, aesthetic, and psychological aspects, noting that the success of the case reflects a high level of medical expertise and surgical coordination.