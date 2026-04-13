في واحدة من أكثر الحالات الطبية تعقيدًا، نجح فريق جراحي مصري في إعادة ترميم وجه فتاة فلسطينية تعرضت لإصابات بالغة جراء شظايا صاروخ خلال الحرب على قطاع غزة، بعد رحلة علاج دقيقة استمرت نحو عشرة أشهر.

وأوضح الفريق الطبي أن المريضة وصلت إلى مصر في حالة حرجة، حيث تسببت الشظايا في تدمير واسع للأنسجة الرخوة والجلد، إلى جانب فقدان كامل للعين والجفون، وأضرار شديدة في عظام الوجه.

وأشار إلى أن الحالة كانت معقدة على عدة مستويات، إذ عانت المريضة من إصابة في العصب السابع، وانكشاف الأسنان لفترات طويلة، ما أدى إلى التهابات وتقرحات مزمنة، وأثر بشكل مباشر على قدرتها على الأكل والكلام، فضلًا عن تداعيات نفسية عميقة نتيجة التشوهات.

وبيّن أن الخطة العلاجية اعتمدت على سلسلة من العمليات الجراحية الدقيقة، شملت إزالة الشظايا، وإعادة بناء الأنسجة المفقودة، وترميم مناطق الخد والفم والجفون باستخدام تقنيات متقدمة في الجراحات الميكروسكوبية.

وأكد الفريق الطبي أن مثل هذه العمليات تُعد من أكثر التحديات في مجال جراحات الترميم، نظرًا لتعقيدها وتشابك الجوانب الوظيفية والجمالية والنفسية، مشيرًا إلى أن نجاح الحالة يعكس مستوى متقدمًا من الخبرة الطبية والتنسيق الجراحي.