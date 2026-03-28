تكشف الدراسات العلمية والتجارب الواقعية أن الشيخوخة لا تعني التراجع الحتمي، بل يمكن أن تكون مرحلة ازدهار جديدة بشرط تبني عقلية إيجابية ونمط حياة نشط.

في تقرير لشبكة CNN، في قاعة واسعة بمركز «سي. إيه. سكوت» الترفيهي في شمال غرب أتلانتا، كان المدرب كوفي كسا يرتدي بدلة رياضية، وهو يطلب من مجموعة من السيدات تقريب كراسيهن من بعضها، وبينما يعزف موسيقى إلكترونية هادئة من مكبر صوت قديم، ضحكت النساء وتبادلن أطراف الحديث قبل أن يبدأن التمارين.

هؤلاء النساء في الستينات والسبعينات والثمانينات من أعمارهن، يشاركن في برنامج «برايم تايم سينيورز» المجاني الذي تقدمه المدينة. لم يأتين للاستماع إلى محاضرة سلبية، بل ليربطن حذاءهن الرياضي ويبدأن تمارين اليوغا، والتنفس العميق، وتصحيح وضعيات الجسم.

يقول إن دروس اليوغا والرقص الجماعي والحواسيب —ومستقبلاً دروس السباحة عندما يدفأ الجو— تحافظ على نشاطهن الذهني والبدني، وكثيرات منهن أكدن ما توصلت إليه دراسة علمية حديثة: ما يصنع «الشيخوخة الجيدة» ليس سوى الموقف الإيجابي تجاه الحياة والعمر.

قالت فيفيان كوك (66 عاماً): «كنت أعتني بكثير من أفراد عائلتي الذين كانوا يجلسون طوال الوقت، فرأيت ما فعله الخمول بهم، لذلك أرفض الجلوس ساكنة، لا أبقى في المنزل، وأفكر دائماً بإيجابية، وحتى أولادي أشجعهم على التفكير الإيجابي».

وأومأت صديقتاها ليلا دو (74 عاماً) وسيرلين واتس (67 عاماً) بالموافقة، وأضافت دو: «سأكون سعيدة لأنني استيقظت صباحاً»، فردت واتس ضاحكة: «هذا أفضل من البديل».

ورغم الصورة النمطية التي ترى أن الجسم والعقل يتدهوران تلقائياً مع التقدم في العمر، تثبت الأبحاث أن كثيراً من الناس يتحسنون مع الزمن، شأنهم شأن النبيذ الجيد.

الموقف هو كل شيء

تجارب هؤلاء السيدات تتماشى مع نتائج دراسة حديثة نُشرت في مجلة «جيرياتريكس» Geriatrics، التي تابعت أكثر من 11 ألف شخص مسن على مدار نحو عقد.

وقاس الباحثون الصحة الذهنية والجسدية باختبارات معرفية بسيطة للذاكرة قصيرة المدى والمهارات الحسابية، إضافة إلى اختبار المشي، وأظهرت النتائج أن أكثر من 45% من المشاركين تحسنت لديهم القدرات الذهنية وسرعة المشي مع مرور الوقت، خصوصاً أولئك الذين يمتلكون نظرة إيجابية تجاه التقدم في العمر.

كما أشارت دراسات أخرى إلى أن الأشخاص المتفائلين بشأن الشيخوخة يعانون أقل من مشكلات التركيز، تقل لديهم مخاطر الوفاة بنسبة تصل إلى 43%، يواجهون معدلات أقل من الأمراض المزمنة.

وقالت ماري هول (76 عاماً)، التي تعاني ارتفاع ضغط الدم والتهاب المفاصل وخضعت لعملية استبدال ركبتين: «أدركت بعد تقاعدي من شركة دلتا إيرلاينز عام 2008 أن البقاء في المنزل ليس لي، أمشي كل صباح، وأحضر البرنامج تقريباً يومياً، الـ76 اليوم مختلفة تماماً عما كانت عليه قبل 20 أو 30 عاماً، البقاء نشيطاً وعدم الجلوس في المنزل أمر بالغ الأهمية».

لماذا يؤثر الموقف الإيجابي؟

تشير الأبحاث إلى أن التفاؤل يزيد الثقة بالنفس، مما يحسن الذاكرة والقدرات المعرفية، ويجعل الإنسان أكثر مرونة واجتماعية، كما أن الأشخاص الإيجابيين أكثر التزاماً بزيارة الطبيب والخدمات الوقائية.

الاستفادة من العمر

يقول الدكتور جون أدلر، جراح أعصاب وأستاذ فخري في جامعة ستانفورد (72 عاماً): «مع التقدم في العمر، يقوم الدماغ بتهذيب الروابط العصبية غير المنتجة، فيصبح أكثر كفاءة».

ويضيف أنه أصبح أكثر فلسفة، لكنه يشعر بنفس القدرات المعرفية تقريباً، وهو سعيد بأنه تخلص من بعض الأفكار الخاطئة التي كان يحملها في شبابه.

يتابع أدلر: «أشعر أنني لست مختلفاً كثيراً عما كنت عليه قبل 30 عاماً. إذا كنت شغوفاً بشيء ما، فإنك تغير حتى التعبير الجيني وتعزز قدراتك أكثر».

نصائح لتبني موقف إيجابي تجاه التقدم في العمر

ينصح جراح الأعصاب الأستاذ بجامعة ستانفورد جون أدلر باتباع التعليمات التالية للحفاظ على النشاط مع تقدم العمر:

التركيز على أهداف يومية واقعية صغيرة.

ممارسة الحديث الإيجابي مع النفس والتركيز على ما يستحقه الشكر.

إعادة صياغة الأفكار السلبية بالنظر إلى صور إيجابية للشيخوخة.

التركيز على ما تستطيع التحكم فيه: الغذاء الصحي والرياضة.

الحرص على الاحتفاظ بأشخاص إيجابيين في حياتك.