Scientific studies and real-life experiences reveal that aging does not mean inevitable decline; rather, it can be a new phase of flourishing, provided one adopts a positive mindset and an active lifestyle.

In a report by CNN, in a spacious hall at the "C.A. Scott" recreational center in northwest Atlanta, trainer Kofi Kasa was dressed in sportswear, asking a group of women to bring their chairs closer together. As soothing electronic music played from an old speaker, the women laughed and chatted before starting their exercises.

These women, in their sixties, seventies, and eighties, are participating in the free "Prime Time Seniors" program offered by the city. They did not come to listen to a negative lecture but to lace up their sneakers and begin yoga, deep breathing, and posture correction exercises.

He says that yoga classes, group dancing, and computers — and soon swimming lessons when the weather warms up — keep their mental and physical activity alive, and many of them confirmed what a recent scientific study found: what constitutes "successful aging" is nothing but a positive attitude towards life and aging.

Vivian Cook (66) said, "I used to take care of many family members who sat all the time, and I saw what inactivity did to them, so I refuse to sit still, I don’t stay at home, and I always think positively, and I encourage my children to think positively too."

Her friends Leila Doe (74) and Serlin Watts (67) nodded in agreement, with Doe adding, "I’ll be happy just to have woken up in the morning," to which Watts replied with a laugh, "That’s better than the alternative."

Despite the stereotype that the body and mind deteriorate automatically with age, research shows that many people improve over time, much like fine wine.

The mindset is everything

The experiences of these women align with the results of a recent study published in the journal "Geriatrics," which followed over 11,000 elderly individuals for nearly a decade.

The researchers measured mental and physical health using simple cognitive tests for short-term memory and mathematical skills, in addition to a walking test. The results showed that more than 45% of participants experienced improvements in mental abilities and walking speed over time, especially those who held a positive outlook on aging.

Other studies have indicated that optimistic individuals about aging suffer less from concentration issues, have a reduced risk of death by up to 43%, and face lower rates of chronic diseases.

Mary Hall (76), who suffers from high blood pressure and arthritis and has undergone knee replacement surgery, said, "I realized after retiring from Delta Airlines in 2008 that staying at home wasn’t for me. I walk every morning and attend the program almost daily. Being 76 today is completely different from what it was 20 or 30 years ago; staying active and not sitting at home is crucial."

Why does a positive mindset matter?

Research indicates that optimism boosts self-confidence, which enhances memory and cognitive abilities, making individuals more resilient and social. Additionally, positive individuals are more committed to visiting doctors and preventive services.

Making the most of aging

Dr. John Adler, a neurosurgeon and emeritus professor at Stanford University (72), says, "As we age, the brain prunes unproductive neural connections, becoming more efficient."

He adds that he has become more philosophical but feels nearly the same cognitive abilities, and he is happy to have shed some misconceptions he held in his youth.

Adler continues, "I feel I’m not much different from what I was 30 years ago. If you are passionate about something, you even change gene expression and enhance your abilities further."

Tips for adopting a positive attitude towards aging

Neurosurgeon and Stanford University professor John Adler recommends the following guidelines to maintain activity as one ages:

Focus on small, realistic daily goals.

Practice positive self-talk and focus on what deserves gratitude.

Reframe negative thoughts by looking at positive images of aging.

Concentrate on what you can control: healthy eating and exercise.

Make sure to keep positive people in your life.