شهدت مدينة الشيخ زايد بمحافظة الجيزة في مصر اليوم (السبت) واقعة مأساوية هزت المنطقة، حيث عثرت الأجهزة الأمنية على جثامين 3 أطفال، بينما وُجد 4 أشخاص (من بينهم أطفال) في حالة غيبوبة تامة وفقدان كامل للوعي داخل إحدى الشقق السكنية بالحي الحادي عشر.

تلقت غرفة عمليات نجدة الجيزة بلاغاً يفيد بوجود وفيات ومصابين داخل الشقة، وعلى الفور انتقلت قوات الأمن إلى موقع الحادثة، وبإجراء المعاينة المبدئية، تبين عدم وجود أي إصابات ظاهرية أو آثار عنف على الجثامين الثلاثة، فيما تم نقل المصابين الأربعة على وجه السرعة إلى أقرب مستشفى بواسطة سيارات الإسعاف لتلقي الرعاية الطبية العاجلة، حيث يُجرى لهم غسيل معدة وفحوصات شاملة في محاولة لإنقاذ حياتهم.

وفرضت الأجهزة الأمنية طوقاً أمنياً مشدداً حول العقار، وقام فريق من الأدلة الجنائية برفع البصمات وفحص محتويات الشقة بدقة، كما تم أخذ عينات من الطعام والشراب والمواد الموجودة داخل المنزل لإجراء التحاليل المعملية.

وتكثف مباحث الجيزة جهودها لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، وتركز التحريات حالياً على عدة احتمالات، أبرزها: تسرب غاز مما يؤدي إلى اختناق، تسمم غذائي أو مادة سامة داخل الطعام أو الشراب، أي أسباب أخرى عرضية أو غير ذلك.

وتولت النيابة العامة المختصة التحقيق، وتم نقل الجثامين الثلاثة إلى المشرحة تحت تصرفها، فيما أغلق المنزل مؤقتاً لحين انتهاء الفحوصات. ويجري تحديد نوع المادة المسببة للحالة، وما إذا كانت الحادثة عرضيةً أم تحمل شبهة جنائية.

وتشير التحريات الأولية إلى وجود أعراض اختناق ودوار بين أفراد الأسرة داخل الشقة، وهو ما دفع إلى نقل الجميع فوراً، ولا تزال التحاليل المعملية والتقارير الطبية الشرعية جارية لتحديد السبب الدقيق للوفاة والغيبوبة.