The city of Sheikh Zayed in the Giza Governorate of Egypt witnessed a tragic incident today (Saturday) that shook the area, as security forces found the bodies of 3 children, while 4 individuals (including children) were found in a complete state of coma and total loss of consciousness inside one of the residential apartments in the eleventh district.

The Giza emergency operations room received a report indicating the presence of fatalities and injuries inside the apartment, and immediately, security forces moved to the scene of the incident. Upon conducting a preliminary inspection, it was found that there were no visible injuries or signs of violence on the three bodies, while the four injured individuals were swiftly transported to the nearest hospital by ambulance for urgent medical care, where they are undergoing stomach washing and comprehensive examinations in an attempt to save their lives.

The security forces imposed a tight security cordon around the building, and a team from the forensic evidence department collected fingerprints and meticulously examined the contents of the apartment. Samples of food, drink, and materials present in the home were also taken for laboratory analysis.

The Giza investigations department is intensifying its efforts to uncover the circumstances of the incident, and the current investigations are focusing on several possibilities, the most prominent of which are: gas leakage leading to suffocation, food poisoning, or a toxic substance in the food or drink, along with any other accidental causes or otherwise.

The relevant public prosecution has taken over the investigation, and the three bodies have been transferred to the morgue under its authority, while the house has been temporarily closed until the examinations are completed. The type of substance causing the condition is being determined, and whether the incident was accidental or has criminal implications.

Initial investigations indicate symptoms of suffocation and dizziness among family members inside the apartment, which prompted the immediate transfer of everyone. Laboratory analyses and forensic medical reports are still ongoing to determine the exact cause of death and coma.