OpenAI announced the suspension of its popular AI video generation app Sora, less than two years after its launch; this has sparked global controversy due to its ability to produce realistic clips from simple text commands, in a move that reflects a significant strategic shift in the company's priorities.

Robotics Technologies

OpenAI confirmed the termination of the app to focus on other areas more related to real-world applications, foremost among them robotics technologies, which aim to enable intelligent systems to perform physical tasks in the real world independently.

In conjunction with this decision, reports revealed that OpenAI will also end its content partnership with The Walt Disney Company, which was considered one of the most prominent agreements between the technology sector and the entertainment industry in recent years.

For its part, Disney confirmed its respect for the decision to end the project, noting that it will continue to explore collaboration with other AI platforms, while committing to protecting intellectual property rights and ensuring the responsible use of these technologies.

The closure decision includes both the user app and the online platform that professionals relied on to produce videos, which effectively means the company is exiting the race to develop video generation tools for the time being.

“Agentic” Technologies

The company clarified that it is directing its resources towards developing what is known as “Agentic AI” technologies, which are systems capable of performing complex tasks almost independently, with the possibility of utilizing the same technologies that were previously used to train video production models, but this time to teach robots to interact with the real environment.

The company confirmed that the image generation tools within ChatGPT will not be affected by this decision and will remain available to users as usual.

Sora was launched in 2024 and attracted widespread global attention due to the quality of the produced videos that appeared to be from professional studios. However, this technological leap simultaneously sparked extensive debate about copyright issues and the potential impact on the media and entertainment industry.

Last December, Disney entered into an agreement with OpenAI, allowing the use of famous characters such as “Mickey Mouse” and “Yoda” from the “Star Wars” series within AI-generated videos, in a move that was considered a significant shift in the relationship between Silicon Valley and Hollywood at the time.

However, this collaboration faced criticism from within the industry, as some expressed concerns that these technologies could pave the way for replacing workers in the entertainment sector, alongside the rising legal issues related to the use of protected content.

Sora also faced increasing competition from other applications in the same field, including the Seedance app, which recently sparked controversy after realistic videos of Hollywood characters created using it went viral.

The closure decision reflects broader shifts in the AI market, as major companies are reevaluating their investments and focusing on applications with greater practical and economic viability, amid a rapidly accelerating global race to develop more advanced and impactful technologies.