أعلنت شركة OpenAI إيقاف تطبيقها الشهير لتوليد الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي Sora،بعد أقل من عامين على إطلاقه؛ ما أثار ضجة عالمية بفضل قدرته على إنتاج مقاطع واقعية انطلاقاً من أوامر نصية بسيطة، في خطوة تعكس تحولاً استراتيجياً كبيراً في أولويات الشركة.

تقنيات الروبوتات

وأكدت «OpenAI» إنهاء التطبيق للتركيز على مجالات أخرى أكثر ارتباطاً بالتطبيقات الواقعية، وعلى رأسها تقنيات الروبوتات، التي تهدف إلى تمكين الأنظمة الذكية من تنفيذ مهمات مادية في العالم الحقيقي بشكل مستقل.

وبالتزامن مع هذا القرار، كشفت تقارير أن OpenAI ستنهي أيضاً شراكتها في مجال المحتوى مع شركة والت ديزني، التي كانت تُعد من أبرز الاتفاقيات بين قطاع التكنولوجيا وصناعة الترفيه في السنوات الأخيرة.

من جانبها، أكدت ديزني احترامها لقرار إنهاء المشروع، مشيرة إلى أنها ستواصل استكشاف التعاون مع منصات ذكاء اصطناعي أخرى، مع الالتزام بحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية وضمان الاستخدام المسؤول لهذه التقنيات.

ويشمل قرار الإغلاق كلاً من التطبيق المخصص للمستخدمين، إضافة إلى المنصة الإلكترونية التي كان يعتمد عليها المحترفون لإنتاج الفيديوهات، ما يعني فعلياً خروج الشركة من سباق تطوير أدوات توليد الفيديو في الوقت الحالي.

التقنيات «الوكيلة»

وأوضحت الشركة توجيه مواردها نحو تطوير ما يُعرف بالتقنيات «الوكيلة» (Agentic AI)، وهي أنظمة قادرة على تنفيذ مهمات معقدة بشكل شبه مستقل، مع إمكانية الاستفادة من نفس التقنيات التي استُخدمت سابقاً في تدريب نماذج إنتاج الفيديو، ولكن هذه المرة لتعليم الروبوتات التفاعل مع البيئة الواقعية.

وأكدت الشركة أن أدوات توليد الصور داخل ChatGPT لن تتأثر بهذا القرار، وستظل متاحة للمستخدمين بشكل طبيعي.

وأطلق Sora في 2024، وجذب اهتماماً واسعاً عالمياً، نظراً لجودة الفيديوهات المنتجة التي بدت وكأنها من إنتاج استوديوهات احترافية، إلا أن هذه القفزة التقنية أثارت في الوقت ذاته جدلاً واسعاً حول حقوق النشر والتأثير المحتمل على صناعة الإعلام والترفيه.

وفي ديسمبر الماضي، دخلت ديزني في اتفاقية مع OpenAI، سمحت باستخدام شخصيات شهيرة مثل «ميكي ماوس» و«يودا» من سلسلة «حرب النجوم» داخل مقاطع الفيديو المُولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، في خطوة اعتُبرت آنذاك تحولاً كبيراً في العلاقة بين وادي السيليكون وهوليوود.

غير أن هذا التعاون واجه انتقادات من داخل الصناعة، إذ أعرب البعض عن مخاوف من أن تمهد هذه التقنيات الطريق لاستبدال العاملين في قطاع الترفيه، إلى جانب تصاعد القضايا القانونية المتعلقة باستخدام المحتوى المحمي.

كما واجه Sora منافسة متزايدة من تطبيقات أخرى في نفس المجال، من بينها تطبيق Seedance، الذي أثار جدلاً أخيراً بعد انتشار مقاطع فيديو واقعية لشخصيات هوليوودية تم إنشاؤها باستخدامه.

ويعكس قرار الإغلاق تحولات أوسع في سوق الذكاء الاصطناعي، إذ تتجه الشركات الكبرى إلى إعادة تقييم استثماراتها والتركيز على التطبيقات ذات الجدوى العملية والاقتصادية الأكبر، وسط سباق عالمي متسارع لتطوير تقنيات أكثر تقدماً وتأثيراً.