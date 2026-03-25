The Egyptian Cabinet's media center denied today the rumors circulating on social media regarding Egypt's potential exposure to any radiation leaks due to the ongoing developments in the region.

The Egyptian Cabinet confirmed that the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority reassures citizens that there are no indicators of changes or increases in the background radiation levels within the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The center clarified, in a statement published through its official platforms, that it has communicated with the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority, which stated that the radiation monitoring and early warning system operates around the clock using the latest devices and technologies spread throughout the republic, and no abnormal changes have been recorded.

The authority also indicated that it continuously monitors the status of nuclear facilities in the regional vicinity, in accordance with the developments of current events, through official reports issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in addition to ongoing coordination with relevant national authorities.

The Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority urged citizens to obtain information only from official sources and not to be swayed by rumors.

This statement comes amid recent tensions and military developments in the Middle East, which included targeting nuclear facilities in Iran such as Natanz and Arak, raising public concerns about the possibility of radiation leaks.

Although the International Atomic Energy Agency has so far confirmed that no significant increase in radiation levels has been detected outside Iranian borders, the spread of rumors on social media prompted the Egyptian government to act swiftly to reassure public opinion.

The Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority is responsible for nuclear and radiological safety in Egypt and has maintained an advanced national monitoring network that has been operational for years. Additionally, Egypt, located hundreds of kilometers from the nearest concerned facilities, also relies on international cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor any potential risks.

This clarification follows previous directives from Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly to the authority to enhance precise monitoring in anticipation of any emergency scenarios, while confirming that the situation in Egypt is completely safe so far.