نفى المركز الإعلامي لمجلس الوزراء المصري، اليوم، ما تم تداوله على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تأثر مصر بأي تسريبات إشعاعية محتملة نتيجة التطورات الجارية في المنطقة.

وأكد مجلس الوزراء المصري أن هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية تطمئن المواطنين بعدم وجود أي مؤشرات على تغير أو ارتفاع في مستوى الخلفية الإشعاعية داخل جمهورية مصر العربية.

وأوضح المركز، في بيان نشره عبر منصاته الرسمية، أنه تواصل مع هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية، التي أفادت بأن منظومة الرصد الإشعاعي والإنذار والإبلاغ المبكر تعمل على مدار الساعة باستخدام أحدث الأجهزة والتقنيات المنتشرة في جميع أنحاء الجمهورية، ولم تسجل أي تغيرات غير طبيعية.

كما أشارت الهيئة إلى أنها تتابع بشكل مستمر وضع المنشآت النووية في المحيط الإقليمي، وفقاً لتطورات الأحداث الجارية، من خلال التقارير الرسمية الصادرة عن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، إضافة إلى التنسيق الدائم مع الجهات الوطنية المعنية.

ودعت هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية المواطنين إلى استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط، وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات.

يأتي هذا البيان في ظل التوترات والتطورات العسكرية الأخيرة في الشرق الأوسط، التي شملت استهداف منشآت نووية في إيران مثل نطنز وأراك، مما أثار مخاوف عامة من احتمال حدوث تسريبات إشعاعية.

ورغم أن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أكدت حتى الآن عدم رصد ارتفاع ملحوظ في مستويات الإشعاع خارج الحدود الإيرانية، إلا أن انتشار الشائعات على وسائل التواصل دفع الحكومة المصرية إلى التحرك السريع لطمأنة الرأي العام.

وتُعد هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية الجهة المسؤولة عن السلامة النووية والإشعاعية في مصر، وتمتلك شبكة رصد وطنية متقدمة تعمل بشكل دائم منذ سنوات، كما أن مصر، التي تبعد مئات الكيلومترات عن أقرب المنشآت المعنية، تعتمد أيضاً على التعاون الدولي مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لمتابعة أي مخاطر محتملة.

يأتي هذا التوضيح بعد تكليفات سابقة من رئيس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي للهيئة بتعزيز المتابعة الدقيقة تحسباً لأي سيناريوهات طارئة، مع التأكيد على أن الوضع في مصر آمن تماماً حتى الآن.