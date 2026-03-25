نفى المركز الإعلامي لمجلس الوزراء المصري، اليوم، ما تم تداوله على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تأثر مصر بأي تسريبات إشعاعية محتملة نتيجة التطورات الجارية في المنطقة.
وأكد مجلس الوزراء المصري أن هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية تطمئن المواطنين بعدم وجود أي مؤشرات على تغير أو ارتفاع في مستوى الخلفية الإشعاعية داخل جمهورية مصر العربية.
وأوضح المركز، في بيان نشره عبر منصاته الرسمية، أنه تواصل مع هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية، التي أفادت بأن منظومة الرصد الإشعاعي والإنذار والإبلاغ المبكر تعمل على مدار الساعة باستخدام أحدث الأجهزة والتقنيات المنتشرة في جميع أنحاء الجمهورية، ولم تسجل أي تغيرات غير طبيعية.
كما أشارت الهيئة إلى أنها تتابع بشكل مستمر وضع المنشآت النووية في المحيط الإقليمي، وفقاً لتطورات الأحداث الجارية، من خلال التقارير الرسمية الصادرة عن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، إضافة إلى التنسيق الدائم مع الجهات الوطنية المعنية.
ودعت هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية المواطنين إلى استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط، وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات.
يأتي هذا البيان في ظل التوترات والتطورات العسكرية الأخيرة في الشرق الأوسط، التي شملت استهداف منشآت نووية في إيران مثل نطنز وأراك، مما أثار مخاوف عامة من احتمال حدوث تسريبات إشعاعية.
ورغم أن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أكدت حتى الآن عدم رصد ارتفاع ملحوظ في مستويات الإشعاع خارج الحدود الإيرانية، إلا أن انتشار الشائعات على وسائل التواصل دفع الحكومة المصرية إلى التحرك السريع لطمأنة الرأي العام.
وتُعد هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية الجهة المسؤولة عن السلامة النووية والإشعاعية في مصر، وتمتلك شبكة رصد وطنية متقدمة تعمل بشكل دائم منذ سنوات، كما أن مصر، التي تبعد مئات الكيلومترات عن أقرب المنشآت المعنية، تعتمد أيضاً على التعاون الدولي مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لمتابعة أي مخاطر محتملة.
يأتي هذا التوضيح بعد تكليفات سابقة من رئيس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي للهيئة بتعزيز المتابعة الدقيقة تحسباً لأي سيناريوهات طارئة، مع التأكيد على أن الوضع في مصر آمن تماماً حتى الآن.
The Egyptian Cabinet's media center denied today the rumors circulating on social media regarding Egypt's potential exposure to any radiation leaks due to the ongoing developments in the region.
The Egyptian Cabinet confirmed that the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority reassures citizens that there are no indicators of changes or increases in the background radiation levels within the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The center clarified, in a statement published through its official platforms, that it has communicated with the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority, which stated that the radiation monitoring and early warning system operates around the clock using the latest devices and technologies spread throughout the republic, and no abnormal changes have been recorded.
The authority also indicated that it continuously monitors the status of nuclear facilities in the regional vicinity, in accordance with the developments of current events, through official reports issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in addition to ongoing coordination with relevant national authorities.
The Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority urged citizens to obtain information only from official sources and not to be swayed by rumors.
This statement comes amid recent tensions and military developments in the Middle East, which included targeting nuclear facilities in Iran such as Natanz and Arak, raising public concerns about the possibility of radiation leaks.
Although the International Atomic Energy Agency has so far confirmed that no significant increase in radiation levels has been detected outside Iranian borders, the spread of rumors on social media prompted the Egyptian government to act swiftly to reassure public opinion.
The Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority is responsible for nuclear and radiological safety in Egypt and has maintained an advanced national monitoring network that has been operational for years. Additionally, Egypt, located hundreds of kilometers from the nearest concerned facilities, also relies on international cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor any potential risks.
This clarification follows previous directives from Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly to the authority to enhance precise monitoring in anticipation of any emergency scenarios, while confirming that the situation in Egypt is completely safe so far.