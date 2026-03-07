توفي إيان هانتلي (52 عامًا)، المدان بقتل الطفلتين هولي ويلز وجيسيكا تشابمان في قضية سوهام الشهيرة عام 2002، صباح اليوم (السبت) في المستشفى، بعد أكثر من أسبوع من تعرضه لهجوم عنيف داخل سجن فرانكلاند شديد الحراسة في مقاطعة دورهام.
وكان هانتلي، وهو حارس مدرسة سابق، قد أدين بقتل الطفلتين هولي ويلز وجيسيكا تشابمان، اللتين كانتا في العاشرة من عمرهما، في بلدة سوهام بتاريخ 4 أغسطس 2002، في واحدة من أكثر الجرائم التي صدمت المجتمع البريطاني.
تفاصيل الهجوم داخل السجن
وأفادت صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية بأن هانتلي نُقل إلى المستشفى في 26 فبراير بعد إصابته بصدمة دماغية خطيرة إثر تعرضه لهجوم داخل ورشة عمل في سجن فرانكلاند الواقع في مقاطعة دورهام شمالي إنجلترا.
وتدهورت حالته الصحية لاحقاً، قبل أن يتم رفع أجهزة الإنعاش عنه يوم الجمعة، ليفارق الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته.
جريمة هزّت بريطانيا
وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى صيف عام 2002 عندما اختفت الطفلتان بعد مغادرتهما حفلاً عائلياً للشواء لشراء بعض الحلوى، وأطلقت الشرطة حينها عملية بحث استمرت 13 يوماً، واعتُبرت واحدة من أكبر عمليات البحث في تاريخ الجرائم البريطانية.
وفي نهاية المطاف، عُثر على جثتي الطفلتين في خندق قرب قاعدة تابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي على بعد نحو 10 أميال من بلدة سوهام.
وشارك نحو 400 ضابط شرطة بشكل كامل في التحقيق، كما استجوب المحققون جميع مرتكبي الجرائم الجنسية المسجلين في مقاطعتي كامبريدجشير ولينكولنشير المجاورة.
كيف أصبح هانتلي المشتبه الرئيسي؟
أثار هانتلي الشكوك عندما قال إنه تحدث مع الطفلتين بعد وقت قصير من آخر مرة شوهدتا فيها، كما لفتت تصرفاته المتوترة وأسئلته حول المدة التي يمكن أن تبقى فيها أدلة الحمض النووي صالحة للتحليل انتباه الشرطة.
في البداية حصل على ذريعة غياب من شريكته آنذاك ماكسين كار، وهي مساعدة تدريس كانت الطفلتان تعرفانها، إلا أن روايتها انهارت خلال استجواب الشرطة.
لاحقاً أُلقي القبض عليه بعد أن عثر المحققون في مكان عمله على بقايا محترقة من قمصان نادي مانشستر يونايتد التي كانت الطفلتان ترتديانها يوم اختفائهما، إضافة إلى أدلة أخرى ربطته بالجريمة.
ردود رسمية وتحقيق جديد
وقال متحدث باسم وزارة العدل البريطانية إن جريمتي قتل الطفلتين لا تزالان من أكثر القضايا صدمة في تاريخ البلاد، مؤكداً أن الأفكار تتجه إلى عائلتي الضحيتين.
من جهتها، أكدت شرطة دورهام أن التحقيق لا يزال جارياً في ظروف الاعتداء داخل السجن، وأن ملف القضية سيُحال إلى النيابة العامة للنظر في توجيه اتهامات.
وكان هانتلي يقضي حكمين بالسجن المؤبد بعد إدانته بالقتل، بينما قضت شريكته السابقة كار نصف مدة حكم بالسجن مدته 42 شهراً لإدانتها بعرقلة سير العدالة.
سجن شديد الحراسة
ويُعد سجن فرانكلاند من الفئة «أ»، مما يعني أنه يتمتع بأعلى مستوى من الأمن، ويضم عدداً من السجناء البارزين، بما في ذلك مايكل أديبولاجو، أحد الرجلين المدانين بقتل لي ريجبي؛ والقاتل المتسلسل ليفي بيلفيلد؛ وواين كوزنز، ضابط الشرطة الذي قتل سارة إيفيرارد.
ولا تعد الهجمات العنيفة في السجن بالأمر النادر بل يشهد السجن أحياناً حوادث عنف خطيرة، ففي أبريل من العام الماضي نُقل 3 من ضباط السجن إلى المستشفى مصابين بجروح خطيرة تهدد حياتهم، بما في ذلك حروق وطعنات.
Ian Huntley (52 years old), convicted of murdering the two girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in the famous Soham case in 2002, passed away this morning (Saturday) in the hospital, after more than a week of being violently attacked inside the high-security Frankland prison in County Durham.
Huntley, a former school caretaker, was convicted of murdering the two girls, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, who were both ten years old, in the town of Soham on August 4, 2002, in one of the crimes that shocked British society.
Details of the prison attack
The British newspaper "The Sun" reported that Huntley was transferred to the hospital on February 26 after suffering a serious brain injury due to an attack inside a workshop at Frankland prison located in County Durham, northern England.
His health deteriorated later, before life support was withdrawn from him on Friday, and he passed away as a result of his injuries.
A crime that shook Britain
The details of the case date back to the summer of 2002 when the two girls disappeared after leaving a family barbecue to buy some sweets. The police then launched a search operation that lasted 13 days and was considered one of the largest search operations in the history of British crime.
Ultimately, the bodies of the two girls were found in a ditch near a Royal Air Force base about 10 miles from the town of Soham.
About 400 police officers were fully involved in the investigation, and investigators questioned all registered sex offenders in the neighboring counties of Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.
How did Huntley become the main suspect?
Huntley raised suspicions when he claimed he spoke with the two girls shortly after the last time they were seen, and his nervous behavior and questions about how long DNA evidence could remain viable for analysis caught the police's attention.
Initially, he had an alibi from his then-partner Maxine Carr, a teaching assistant known to the girls, but her story collapsed during police questioning.
He was later arrested after investigators found charred remnants of Manchester United shirts that the girls were wearing on the day of their disappearance at his workplace, along with other evidence linking him to the crime.
Official responses and new investigation
A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Justice stated that the murders of the two girls remain among the most shocking cases in the country's history, emphasizing that thoughts are with the families of the victims.
For its part, Durham Police confirmed that the investigation into the circumstances of the assault inside the prison is still ongoing, and the case file will be referred to the public prosecution for consideration of charges.
Huntley was serving two life sentences after being convicted of murder, while his former partner Carr served half of a 42-month prison sentence for obstructing the course of justice.
High-security prison
Frankland prison is classified as "Category A," meaning it has the highest level of security and houses several high-profile inmates, including Michael Adebolajo, one of the men convicted of murdering Lee Rigby; serial killer Levi Bellfield; and Wayne Couzens, the police officer who murdered Sarah Everard.
Violent attacks in the prison are not uncommon, as the prison sometimes witnesses serious incidents of violence. In April of last year, three prison officers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, including burns and stab wounds.