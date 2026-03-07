Ian Huntley (52 years old), convicted of murdering the two girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in the famous Soham case in 2002, passed away this morning (Saturday) in the hospital, after more than a week of being violently attacked inside the high-security Frankland prison in County Durham.

Huntley, a former school caretaker, was convicted of murdering the two girls, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, who were both ten years old, in the town of Soham on August 4, 2002, in one of the crimes that shocked British society.

Details of the prison attack

The British newspaper "The Sun" reported that Huntley was transferred to the hospital on February 26 after suffering a serious brain injury due to an attack inside a workshop at Frankland prison located in County Durham, northern England.

His health deteriorated later, before life support was withdrawn from him on Friday, and he passed away as a result of his injuries.

A crime that shook Britain

The details of the case date back to the summer of 2002 when the two girls disappeared after leaving a family barbecue to buy some sweets. The police then launched a search operation that lasted 13 days and was considered one of the largest search operations in the history of British crime.

Ultimately, the bodies of the two girls were found in a ditch near a Royal Air Force base about 10 miles from the town of Soham.

About 400 police officers were fully involved in the investigation, and investigators questioned all registered sex offenders in the neighboring counties of Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

How did Huntley become the main suspect?

Huntley raised suspicions when he claimed he spoke with the two girls shortly after the last time they were seen, and his nervous behavior and questions about how long DNA evidence could remain viable for analysis caught the police's attention.

Initially, he had an alibi from his then-partner Maxine Carr, a teaching assistant known to the girls, but her story collapsed during police questioning.

He was later arrested after investigators found charred remnants of Manchester United shirts that the girls were wearing on the day of their disappearance at his workplace, along with other evidence linking him to the crime.

Official responses and new investigation

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Justice stated that the murders of the two girls remain among the most shocking cases in the country's history, emphasizing that thoughts are with the families of the victims.

For its part, Durham Police confirmed that the investigation into the circumstances of the assault inside the prison is still ongoing, and the case file will be referred to the public prosecution for consideration of charges.

Huntley was serving two life sentences after being convicted of murder, while his former partner Carr served half of a 42-month prison sentence for obstructing the course of justice.

High-security prison

Frankland prison is classified as "Category A," meaning it has the highest level of security and houses several high-profile inmates, including Michael Adebolajo, one of the men convicted of murdering Lee Rigby; serial killer Levi Bellfield; and Wayne Couzens, the police officer who murdered Sarah Everard.

Violent attacks in the prison are not uncommon, as the prison sometimes witnesses serious incidents of violence. In April of last year, three prison officers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, including burns and stab wounds.