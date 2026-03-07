توفي إيان هانتلي (52 عامًا)، المدان بقتل الطفلتين هولي ويلز وجيسيكا تشابمان في قضية سوهام الشهيرة عام 2002، صباح اليوم (السبت) في المستشفى، بعد أكثر من أسبوع من تعرضه لهجوم عنيف داخل سجن فرانكلاند شديد الحراسة في مقاطعة دورهام.

وكان هانتلي، وهو حارس مدرسة سابق، قد أدين بقتل الطفلتين هولي ويلز وجيسيكا تشابمان، اللتين كانتا في العاشرة من عمرهما، في بلدة سوهام بتاريخ 4 أغسطس 2002، في واحدة من أكثر الجرائم التي صدمت المجتمع البريطاني.

تفاصيل الهجوم داخل السجن

وأفادت صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية بأن هانتلي نُقل إلى المستشفى في 26 فبراير بعد إصابته بصدمة دماغية خطيرة إثر تعرضه لهجوم داخل ورشة عمل في سجن فرانكلاند الواقع في مقاطعة دورهام شمالي إنجلترا.

وتدهورت حالته الصحية لاحقاً، قبل أن يتم رفع أجهزة الإنعاش عنه يوم الجمعة، ليفارق الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته.

جريمة هزّت بريطانيا

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى صيف عام 2002 عندما اختفت الطفلتان بعد مغادرتهما حفلاً عائلياً للشواء لشراء بعض الحلوى، وأطلقت الشرطة حينها عملية بحث استمرت 13 يوماً، واعتُبرت واحدة من أكبر عمليات البحث في تاريخ الجرائم البريطانية.

وفي نهاية المطاف، عُثر على جثتي الطفلتين في خندق قرب قاعدة تابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي على بعد نحو 10 أميال من بلدة سوهام.

وشارك نحو 400 ضابط شرطة بشكل كامل في التحقيق، كما استجوب المحققون جميع مرتكبي الجرائم الجنسية المسجلين في مقاطعتي كامبريدجشير ولينكولنشير المجاورة.

كيف أصبح هانتلي المشتبه الرئيسي؟

أثار هانتلي الشكوك عندما قال إنه تحدث مع الطفلتين بعد وقت قصير من آخر مرة شوهدتا فيها، كما لفتت تصرفاته المتوترة وأسئلته حول المدة التي يمكن أن تبقى فيها أدلة الحمض النووي صالحة للتحليل انتباه الشرطة.

في البداية حصل على ذريعة غياب من شريكته آنذاك ماكسين كار، وهي مساعدة تدريس كانت الطفلتان تعرفانها، إلا أن روايتها انهارت خلال استجواب الشرطة.

لاحقاً أُلقي القبض عليه بعد أن عثر المحققون في مكان عمله على بقايا محترقة من قمصان نادي مانشستر يونايتد التي كانت الطفلتان ترتديانها يوم اختفائهما، إضافة إلى أدلة أخرى ربطته بالجريمة.

ردود رسمية وتحقيق جديد

وقال متحدث باسم وزارة العدل البريطانية إن جريمتي قتل الطفلتين لا تزالان من أكثر القضايا صدمة في تاريخ البلاد، مؤكداً أن الأفكار تتجه إلى عائلتي الضحيتين.

من جهتها، أكدت شرطة دورهام أن التحقيق لا يزال جارياً في ظروف الاعتداء داخل السجن، وأن ملف القضية سيُحال إلى النيابة العامة للنظر في توجيه اتهامات.

وكان هانتلي يقضي حكمين بالسجن المؤبد بعد إدانته بالقتل، بينما قضت شريكته السابقة كار نصف مدة حكم بالسجن مدته 42 شهراً لإدانتها بعرقلة سير العدالة.

سجن شديد الحراسة

ويُعد سجن فرانكلاند من الفئة «أ»، مما يعني أنه يتمتع بأعلى مستوى من الأمن، ويضم عدداً من السجناء البارزين، بما في ذلك مايكل أديبولاجو، أحد الرجلين المدانين بقتل لي ريجبي؛ والقاتل المتسلسل ليفي بيلفيلد؛ وواين كوزنز، ضابط الشرطة الذي قتل سارة إيفيرارد.

ولا تعد الهجمات العنيفة في السجن بالأمر النادر بل يشهد السجن أحياناً حوادث عنف خطيرة، ففي أبريل من العام الماضي نُقل 3 من ضباط السجن إلى المستشفى مصابين بجروح خطيرة تهدد حياتهم، بما في ذلك حروق وطعنات.