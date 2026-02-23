يعود المذيع الشاب علي المطيري مجدداً عبر برنامج «دويتو»، ولكن عبر منصة سناب شات، في تجربة حوارية تستهدف جمهور المنصات الرقمية بأسلوب مباشر وسريع الإيقاع. ويعتمد البرنامج على استضافة شخصيات من مجالات متعددة، مع طرح موضوعات اجتماعية وإعلامية وثقافية تمس اهتمامات المتابعين.

ويظهر المطيري في «دويتو» بلغة قريبة من الجمهور، مستفيداً من طبيعة المنصة التي تقوم على التفاعل الفوري واللقطات المختصرة، ما يمنح الحلقات طابعاً عفوياً بعيداً عن القوالب الحوارية التقليدية. كما يركّز البرنامج على الأسئلة القصيرة والإجابات المركّزة، بما يتناسب مع نمط المشاهدة عبر الهواتف الذكية.

ويعكس حضور المذيع الشاب في البرنامج نمطاً جديداً في الإعلام الجديد، الذي يُنتج خصيصاً للمنصات الاجتماعية، مع مراعاة سرعة التلقي وميول الجمهور نحو المحتوى الخفيف والواضح، ضمن تجارب إعلامية شبابية تسعى إلى تقديم الحوار بصيغة رقمية مرنة، مستفيدة من أدوات النشر المباشر وسهولة الوصول إلى شريحة واسعة من المستخدمين، في مشهد يتسم بالتنافس وتجدّد الأساليب.