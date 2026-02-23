The young broadcaster Ali Al-Mutairi returns once again through the program "Duet," but via the Snapchat platform, in a conversational experience targeting the audience of digital platforms with a direct and fast-paced style. The program relies on hosting personalities from various fields, addressing social, media, and cultural topics that resonate with the interests of the followers.

Al-Mutairi appears in "Duet" using a language close to the audience, benefiting from the nature of the platform that is based on instant interaction and short clips, which gives the episodes a spontaneous character away from traditional conversational formats. The program also focuses on short questions and concise answers, aligning with the viewing patterns on smartphones.

The presence of the young broadcaster in the program reflects a new style in new media, which is produced specifically for social platforms, taking into account the speed of reception and the audience's inclination towards light and clear content, within youthful media experiences that aim to present dialogue in a flexible digital format, benefiting from direct publishing tools and easy access to a wide range of users, in a scene characterized by competition and the renewal of methods.