في تطور غير مسبوق داخل واحدة من أكبر العلامات التجارية في العالم، تواجه «ستاربكس» عاصفة حوكمة قد تعصف برؤوس بارزة في مجلس إدارتها، بعدما قاد تحالف قوي من المستثمرين (بينهم صناديق تقاعد عامة كبرى) حملة علنية للإطاحة بعضوين مؤثرين، متهمين الإدارة بـ«فشل ذريع ومستمر» في إدارة ملف علاقات العمل.
التحالف طالب المساهمين رسميًا بالتصويت ضد إعادة انتخاب كل من كبير المديرين المستقلين يورغن فيغ كنودستورب، ورئيسة لجنة الترشيحات والحوكمة بيث فورد، في رسالة تصعيدية سبقت الاجتماع السنوي المرتقب في 25 مارس. وحملت الرسالة تحذيرًا واضحًا بأن استمرار التوتر مع النقابات لم يعد أزمة تشغيلية عابرة، بل تهديد مباشر للاستقرار المالي وسمعة الشركة عالميًا.
إضراب تاريخي يشعل المواجهة
الأزمة بلغت ذروتها أواخر العام الماضي عندما شارك أكثر من 3800 موظف في إضراب هو الأطول في تاريخ الشركة داخل الولايات المتحدة، تحت مظلة نقابة ستاربكس ووركرز يونايتد. المحتجون تحدثوا عن نقص مزمن في عدد الموظفين، وجداول عمل غير مستقرة، وحاجة ملحّة لتحسين الأجور والمزايا بعد مفاوضات طويلة بلا نتائج ملموسة.
هذا المشهد، وفق المستثمرين، كشف خللًا عميقًا في طريقة إدارة الشركة لعلاقاتها مع القوى العاملة، وهو خلل قد يقوّض خطة إعادة الهيكلة التي يقودها الرئيس التنفيذي برايان نيكول، الرامية إلى استعادة نمو المبيعات وتحسين الأداء المالي.
ولم يكن الموقعون على الرسالة أسماء هامشية؛ بل ضمّت القائمة مؤسسات مالية وشخصيات رقابية بارزة، ما يعكس اتساع القلق داخل الأوساط الاستثمارية. وشددت الرسالة على أن أي خطة إنقاذ لن تنجح دون إعادة بناء الثقة مع الموظفين، باعتبارهم حجر الأساس في نموذج أعمال الشركة.
في المقابل، دافعت «ستاربكس» بقوة عن سجلها، مؤكدة أنها توفر «أفضل الوظائف في قطاع التجزئة»، بمتوسط أجر يبلغ نحو 30 دولارًا في الساعة، إضافة إلى مزايا تشمل الرعاية الصحية وبرامج دعم مهني، حتى للعاملين بدوام جزئي.
كما كشفت إعادة توزيع مهام لجنة التأثير البيئي والشراكة المجتمعية (التي تم حلها أخيرًا) على لجان أخرى داخل المجلس، مع تحميل المجلس بكامل أعضائه مسؤولية أكبر في الإشراف على قضايا العمل، في خطوة تقول إنها تعزز الحوكمة وتمنع تكرار الأزمة.
ما يجري داخل «ستاربكس» ليس مجرد خلاف إداري، بل اختبار حقيقي لقدرة الشركة على الموازنة بين ضغوط المستثمرين ومطالب الموظفين، في سوق عالمي أكثر تنافسية وتعقيدًا. لكن التصويت المرتقب قد يرسم ملامح مرحلة جديدة: فإما إعادة ضبط شاملة للعلاقة بين الإدارة والعاملين أو تصدع أعمق في واحدة من أشهر إمبراطوريات القهوة في العالم.
In an unprecedented development within one of the largest brands in the world, "Starbucks" is facing a governance storm that could sweep away prominent figures on its board of directors, after a powerful coalition of investors (including major public pension funds) led a public campaign to oust two influential members, accusing the management of "persistent and egregious failure" in handling labor relations.
The coalition formally urged shareholders to vote against the re-election of lead independent director Jürgen F. Knudstorp and chair of the nominations and governance committee Beth Ford, in an escalatory message ahead of the upcoming annual meeting on March 25. The message carried a clear warning that the ongoing tension with unions is no longer a transient operational crisis, but a direct threat to the company's financial stability and global reputation.
A Historic Strike Ignites Confrontation
The crisis reached its peak late last year when over 3,800 employees participated in the longest strike in the company's history in the United States, under the umbrella of the Starbucks Workers United union. Protesters spoke of a chronic shortage of staff, unstable work schedules, and an urgent need for improved wages and benefits after lengthy negotiations with no tangible results.
This scene, according to investors, revealed a deep flaw in the way the company manages its relationships with its workforce, a flaw that could undermine the restructuring plan led by CEO Brian Niccol, aimed at restoring sales growth and improving financial performance.
The signatories of the letter were not marginal names; the list included prominent financial institutions and regulatory figures, reflecting the widening concern within investment circles. The letter emphasized that any rescue plan would not succeed without rebuilding trust with employees, as they are the cornerstone of the company's business model.
In contrast, "Starbucks" strongly defended its record, asserting that it provides "the best jobs in the retail sector," with an average wage of about $30 per hour, in addition to benefits that include healthcare and professional support programs, even for part-time workers.
The recent redistribution of responsibilities from the Environmental Impact and Community Partnership Committee (which was recently dissolved) to other committees within the board, along with holding the entire board accountable for overseeing labor issues, is a step the company claims enhances governance and prevents the recurrence of the crisis.
What is happening within "Starbucks" is not just an administrative dispute, but a real test of the company's ability to balance investor pressures with employee demands in an increasingly competitive and complex global market. However, the upcoming vote could outline a new phase: either a comprehensive reset of the relationship between management and employees or a deeper fracture in one of the world's most famous coffee empires.