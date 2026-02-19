In an unprecedented development within one of the largest brands in the world, "Starbucks" is facing a governance storm that could sweep away prominent figures on its board of directors, after a powerful coalition of investors (including major public pension funds) led a public campaign to oust two influential members, accusing the management of "persistent and egregious failure" in handling labor relations.

The coalition formally urged shareholders to vote against the re-election of lead independent director Jürgen F. Knudstorp and chair of the nominations and governance committee Beth Ford, in an escalatory message ahead of the upcoming annual meeting on March 25. The message carried a clear warning that the ongoing tension with unions is no longer a transient operational crisis, but a direct threat to the company's financial stability and global reputation.

A Historic Strike Ignites Confrontation

The crisis reached its peak late last year when over 3,800 employees participated in the longest strike in the company's history in the United States, under the umbrella of the Starbucks Workers United union. Protesters spoke of a chronic shortage of staff, unstable work schedules, and an urgent need for improved wages and benefits after lengthy negotiations with no tangible results.

This scene, according to investors, revealed a deep flaw in the way the company manages its relationships with its workforce, a flaw that could undermine the restructuring plan led by CEO Brian Niccol, aimed at restoring sales growth and improving financial performance.

The signatories of the letter were not marginal names; the list included prominent financial institutions and regulatory figures, reflecting the widening concern within investment circles. The letter emphasized that any rescue plan would not succeed without rebuilding trust with employees, as they are the cornerstone of the company's business model.

In contrast, "Starbucks" strongly defended its record, asserting that it provides "the best jobs in the retail sector," with an average wage of about $30 per hour, in addition to benefits that include healthcare and professional support programs, even for part-time workers.

The recent redistribution of responsibilities from the Environmental Impact and Community Partnership Committee (which was recently dissolved) to other committees within the board, along with holding the entire board accountable for overseeing labor issues, is a step the company claims enhances governance and prevents the recurrence of the crisis.

What is happening within "Starbucks" is not just an administrative dispute, but a real test of the company's ability to balance investor pressures with employee demands in an increasingly competitive and complex global market. However, the upcoming vote could outline a new phase: either a comprehensive reset of the relationship between management and employees or a deeper fracture in one of the world's most famous coffee empires.