في تطور غير مسبوق داخل واحدة من أكبر العلامات التجارية في العالم، تواجه «ستاربكس» عاصفة حوكمة قد تعصف برؤوس بارزة في مجلس إدارتها، بعدما قاد تحالف قوي من المستثمرين (بينهم صناديق تقاعد عامة كبرى) حملة علنية للإطاحة بعضوين مؤثرين، متهمين الإدارة بـ«فشل ذريع ومستمر» في إدارة ملف علاقات العمل.

التحالف طالب المساهمين رسميًا بالتصويت ضد إعادة انتخاب كل من كبير المديرين المستقلين يورغن فيغ كنودستورب، ورئيسة لجنة الترشيحات والحوكمة بيث فورد، في رسالة تصعيدية سبقت الاجتماع السنوي المرتقب في 25 مارس. وحملت الرسالة تحذيرًا واضحًا بأن استمرار التوتر مع النقابات لم يعد أزمة تشغيلية عابرة، بل تهديد مباشر للاستقرار المالي وسمعة الشركة عالميًا.

إضراب تاريخي يشعل المواجهة

الأزمة بلغت ذروتها أواخر العام الماضي عندما شارك أكثر من 3800 موظف في إضراب هو الأطول في تاريخ الشركة داخل الولايات المتحدة، تحت مظلة نقابة ستاربكس ووركرز يونايتد. المحتجون تحدثوا عن نقص مزمن في عدد الموظفين، وجداول عمل غير مستقرة، وحاجة ملحّة لتحسين الأجور والمزايا بعد مفاوضات طويلة بلا نتائج ملموسة.

هذا المشهد، وفق المستثمرين، كشف خللًا عميقًا في طريقة إدارة الشركة لعلاقاتها مع القوى العاملة، وهو خلل قد يقوّض خطة إعادة الهيكلة التي يقودها الرئيس التنفيذي برايان نيكول، الرامية إلى استعادة نمو المبيعات وتحسين الأداء المالي.

ولم يكن الموقعون على الرسالة أسماء هامشية؛ بل ضمّت القائمة مؤسسات مالية وشخصيات رقابية بارزة، ما يعكس اتساع القلق داخل الأوساط الاستثمارية. وشددت الرسالة على أن أي خطة إنقاذ لن تنجح دون إعادة بناء الثقة مع الموظفين، باعتبارهم حجر الأساس في نموذج أعمال الشركة.

في المقابل، دافعت «ستاربكس» بقوة عن سجلها، مؤكدة أنها توفر «أفضل الوظائف في قطاع التجزئة»، بمتوسط أجر يبلغ نحو 30 دولارًا في الساعة، إضافة إلى مزايا تشمل الرعاية الصحية وبرامج دعم مهني، حتى للعاملين بدوام جزئي.

كما كشفت إعادة توزيع مهام لجنة التأثير البيئي والشراكة المجتمعية (التي تم حلها أخيرًا) على لجان أخرى داخل المجلس، مع تحميل المجلس بكامل أعضائه مسؤولية أكبر في الإشراف على قضايا العمل، في خطوة تقول إنها تعزز الحوكمة وتمنع تكرار الأزمة.

ما يجري داخل «ستاربكس» ليس مجرد خلاف إداري، بل اختبار حقيقي لقدرة الشركة على الموازنة بين ضغوط المستثمرين ومطالب الموظفين، في سوق عالمي أكثر تنافسية وتعقيدًا. لكن التصويت المرتقب قد يرسم ملامح مرحلة جديدة: فإما إعادة ضبط شاملة للعلاقة بين الإدارة والعاملين أو تصدع أعمق في واحدة من أشهر إمبراطوريات القهوة في العالم.