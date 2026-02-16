كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أُجريت في جنوب كاليفورنيا وجود ارتباط محتمل بين التعرض لدرجات حرارة مرتفعة خلال مراحل محددة من الحمل وارتفاع خطر إصابة الأطفال باضطراب طيف التوحد، في نتائج تسلط الضوء على تأثيرات المناخ المتصاعدة على صحة الأجيال القادمة.

وشملت الدراسة نحو 295 ألف حالة لأمهات وأطفالهن، حيث ركز الباحثون على قياس درجات الحرارة الليلية وتحليل انعكاساتها على النمو العصبي للأجنة. وأظهرت النتائج أن الأطفال الذين تعرضت أمهاتهم لليالٍ أكثر حرارة من المعتاد خلال الأسابيع الأولى من الحمل كانوا أكثر عرضة للتشخيص بالتوحد بنسبة 15%.

كما تبين أن التعرض لموجات حر خلال الفترة الممتدة من الأسبوع الثلاثين إلى السابع والثلاثين من الحمل ارتبط بزيادة إضافية في الخطر بلغت 13%. وسجلت الليالي التي تجاوزت فيها درجات الحرارة 90% إلى 99% من المعدلات المعتادة أعلى نسب الزيادة في احتمالات الإصابة.

وأوضحت الدراسة أن ارتفاع درجات الحرارة بما يتراوح بين 3.6 و5.6 درجة مئوية فوق المعدل الطبيعي قد يؤثر سلباً على النمو العصبي للجنين، خصوصا في ظل تسارع ظاهرة الاحتباس الحراري عالمياً.

وفي تعليق له، قال الباحث مصطفى الرحمن، الأستاذ المساعد في علوم الصحة البيئية بالجامعة: إن التركيز ينصب عادة على مخاطر الحرارة خلال النهار، إلا أن النتائج تؤكد أن التعرض للحرارة ليلاً لا يقل أهمية، مشيراً إلى وجود ارتباط قوي بين ارتفاع درجات الحرارة الليلية أثناء الحمل وزيادة خطر التوحد، ما يستدعي التعامل مع التعرض الحراري على مدار الساعة.

وخلصت الدراسة إلى ضرورة تحديد الفترات الحرجة خلال الحمل التي يكون فيها تأثير الحرارة المرتفعة أكثر خطورة على الأم والجنين، بما يمكّن من اتخاذ تدابير وقائية مبكرة. كما أعرب الفريق البحثي عن أمله في أن تمهد هذه النتائج الطريق لمزيد من الدراسات لفهم الآليات البيولوجية الدقيقة الكامنة وراء هذه العلاقة، لا سيما أن التعرض للحرارة الشديدة أثناء الحمل ارتبط سابقاً بعدد من المضاعفات الصحية، من بينها تأخر النمو العصبي واضطرابات تطور الجهاز العصبي المركزي لدى الأجنة.