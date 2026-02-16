A recent scientific study conducted in Southern California revealed a potential link between exposure to high temperatures during specific stages of pregnancy and an increased risk of children developing autism spectrum disorder, highlighting the escalating impacts of climate change on the health of future generations.

The study included approximately 295,000 cases of mothers and their children, where researchers focused on measuring nighttime temperatures and analyzing their effects on fetal neurological development. The results showed that children whose mothers experienced hotter than usual nights during the early weeks of pregnancy were 15% more likely to be diagnosed with autism.

It was also found that exposure to heatwaves during the period from the thirtieth to the thirty-seventh week of pregnancy was associated with an additional 13% increase in risk. Nights where temperatures exceeded 90% to 99% of the usual rates recorded the highest increases in the likelihood of developing the condition.

The study indicated that an increase in temperatures ranging from 3.6 to 5.6 degrees Celsius above the normal level could negatively affect fetal neurological development, especially in light of the accelerating phenomenon of global warming.

In a comment, researcher Mustafa Rahman, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the university, stated that the focus is usually on the risks of heat during the day; however, the results confirm that exposure to heat at night is equally important, pointing to a strong correlation between increased nighttime temperatures during pregnancy and a heightened risk of autism, which necessitates addressing thermal exposure around the clock.

The study concluded that it is essential to identify critical periods during pregnancy when the effects of high temperatures are most dangerous for both the mother and the fetus, enabling early preventive measures. The research team also expressed hope that these findings will pave the way for further studies to understand the underlying biological mechanisms behind this relationship, especially since exposure to extreme heat during pregnancy has previously been linked to several health complications, including delayed neurological development and disorders of central nervous system development in fetuses.